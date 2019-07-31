Spotify Keeps Big Lead Over Apple Music But Disappoints With 108M Subscribers (cnet.com) 36
In its second-quarter report, Spotify said its subscribers rose 31% year over year to hit 108 million subscribers at the end of June. "That figure was weaker than Spotify expected but keeps it well above its closest competitor, Apple Music, which had 60 million subscribers as of June," reports CNET. From the report: Spotify also said Wednesday that 232 million people now use its service at least once a month, up 29% from a year earlier. Spotify, unlike Apple, has a free tier that lets anyone listen to music with advertising. Apple has never disclosed a monthly-active-user stat; almost all people who use Apple Music are subscribers. Spotify's growth in monthly active users beat the best-case prediction the company made in April, coming in 4 million above the 228 million high end of guidance. But its subscribers -- who make Spotify way more money than ad-supported free listeners -- were at the low end of its expectations. Its 108 million figure scraped into its guidance range of 107 million to 110 million.
Its subscriber growth was relatively weaker because fewer people signed up for its heavily discounted student plan. Spotify also said it would make up for the latest quarter's shortfall by the end of the year. Looking ahead, Spotify predicted that it will have 110 million to 114 million paid subscribers by the end of September and that its monthly active users will increase to between 240 million and 245 million. By the end of the year, it expects to cross the milestone of a quarter of a billion monthly listeners.
I had a subscription to Tidal until I got fed up with the service prominently pushing music genres I dislike, even after a couple months of listening to specific genres that had nothing in common with what they were peddling. I decided not to give my money to a service that doesn't respect my musical preferences.
Spotify allowed me to try out their service before pulling my credit card out. I like their Daily Mix recommendations, selection of bands, the fact that I can see where the bands will have concerts
I'm trying to figure out why that CNET story thinks that Apple Music is Spotify's largest competitor, instead of Pandora. Last I heard, Pandora still had 70 million users.
So pay the $10 per month that lets you stream or download at 320kps with no ads.
It's not perfect, but it's not bottom of the ladder experience either.
