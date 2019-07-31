Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Spotify Keeps Big Lead Over Apple Music But Disappoints With 108M Subscribers (cnet.com) 36

Posted by BeauHD
In its second-quarter report, Spotify said its subscribers rose 31% year over year to hit 108 million subscribers at the end of June. "That figure was weaker than Spotify expected but keeps it well above its closest competitor, Apple Music, which had 60 million subscribers as of June," reports CNET. From the report: Spotify also said Wednesday that 232 million people now use its service at least once a month, up 29% from a year earlier. Spotify, unlike Apple, has a free tier that lets anyone listen to music with advertising. Apple has never disclosed a monthly-active-user stat; almost all people who use Apple Music are subscribers. Spotify's growth in monthly active users beat the best-case prediction the company made in April, coming in 4 million above the 228 million high end of guidance. But its subscribers -- who make Spotify way more money than ad-supported free listeners -- were at the low end of its expectations. Its 108 million figure scraped into its guidance range of 107 million to 110 million.

Its subscriber growth was relatively weaker because fewer people signed up for its heavily discounted student plan. Spotify also said it would make up for the latest quarter's shortfall by the end of the year. Looking ahead, Spotify predicted that it will have 110 million to 114 million paid subscribers by the end of September and that its monthly active users will increase to between 240 million and 245 million. By the end of the year, it expects to cross the milestone of a quarter of a billion monthly listeners.

  • Spotify is so good I think my younger self would be astonished. Itâ(TM)s hard to find music thatâ(TM)s not on there. I can think of a random album from my youth and itâ(TM)s there and instantly available. It is also a fantastic music discovery tool. $10/month, even for someone only moderately into music, is a great deal. They even have a very good Linux client.
  • I just joined Spotify after cancelling my Google Play Music subscription. Tired of being surveiled by Goolag at every turn, and them censoring things they disagree with. Censoring music will undoubtedly be next for them. I am doing what I can to stop giving them money and information. So far, Spotify is far superior to Google Play Music, and I feel better not feeding the beast.
    • Ditto here. A long time ago. Additionally, Google Play music has crappy streaming, lots of pauses, and glitches. Spotify and Amazon music both are better at streaming from my commute on the train (with some spotty reception areas)

