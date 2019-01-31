Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Second China-Bound Apple Car Worker Charged With Data Theft (bloomberg.com) 70

Posted by BeauHD from the here-we-go-again dept.
schwit1 shares a report from Bloomberg: An Apple hardware engineer was charged by the U.S. with stealing the iPhone maker's driverless car secrets for a China-based company, the second such case since July amid an unprecedented crackdown by the Trump administration on Chinese corporate espionage. Jizhong Chen was seen by a fellow Apple employee taking photographs Jan. 11 with a wide-angle lens inside a secure work space that houses the company's autonomous car project, about six months after he signed a strict confidentiality oath when he was hired, according to a criminal complaint in federal court in San Jose, California. Prosecutors said Chen admitted to taking the photos and backing up some 2,000 files to his personal hard drive, including manuals and schematics for the project, but didn't tell Apple he had applied for a job with a China-based autonomous vehicle company.

  • When will people learn? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Chinese steal.

  • Waymo Uber case (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This sounds like the same as the Waymo vs Uber case, though this guy hasnâ(TM)t reported to his new job. Was that Waymo employee arrested on criminal charges?

  • This has been going on for a while now. (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Ziest ( 143204 ) on Thursday January 31, 2019 @10:43PM (#58053652) Homepage

    Chinese engineers working for American companies in their China office have been stealing trade secrets for years. There was a famous case about 10 years ago where a large network equipment manufacturer based in the Silicon Valley had their entire CVS and Subversion repository stolen. How they found out was the American company had put an Easter Egg in the code and when they poked the software running the network switched made by a Chinese company the software printed out "Copyright "
    Which was the name of the American company.

    This shit has been going on for years and no one seems to want to do anything about it. The top management only see the size of the Chinese market and, really, the management is only there to collect their stock grants and then they are off to the next sucker^h^h^h^h^h company.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Ziest ( 143204 )

      The string should have been "Copyright <year> <company name>"

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by Anonymous Coward

      The American company was Cisco and the Chinese company was, I believe, Huawei. Yep, the same Huawei that's in hot water right now for purportedly reselling American technology to embargoed countries.

      Huawei stole the source code to Cisco's IOS.

    • Re:This has been going on for a while now. (Score:5, Interesting)

      by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 31, 2019 @11:29PM (#58053772)

      I know someone working at a major university who caught a Chinese national copying piles and piles of unpublished research papers. They found this person had been sending crates of these things off to China to be published as their own. This was probably a good decade or more ago. The culture seems to be one of, "it is only cheating if you get caught."

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Actually the culture is "you are the fool for being fooled"
        If you are stupid enough to fall for what ever scam is running then it's your fault.
        This is standard operations 101 for Chinese government, companies, out sourcing contract manufacturing, etc.

        And still we lap it up.

        This guy was more than likely being given a leg up in his new company.
        Stealing from the west is fair game.
        Very good chance they were in on it.

        Go back long enough (Chinese hold grudges) and they remember what the west did to their country.

      • Sorta like the US then

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        That sounds extremely unlikely. It would be very easy to detect and very obvious that multiple papers from a single university were being mysteriously plagiarised in China. There also isn't much to gain from it - publishing scientific papers brings some kudos but the whole point of it is to make the ideas public and share them with others.

        • "That sounds extremely unlikely. It would be very easy to detect and very obvious that multiple papers from a single university were being mysteriously plagiarised in China."

          It would not be easy to detect once translated, because machine translation still produces extremely uneven results. Plus, you'd have to be looking. Finally, the GP explicitly said that these were unpublished papers. It would actually explain a lot! China's science publishing volume skyrocketed relatively recently, and they publish the largest percentage of material which turns out to be horse shit that no one ever actually researched. The idea that they're publishing papers which were deemed unworthy of publication in other countries fits this idea perfectly. Just omit anything by an author who actually does publish, and you cut the risk of detection dramatically. And if they get caught, they'll just execute some scapegoats, and the world will complain only briefly for fear of getting someone else killed. At least, that's the historical pattern.

          "There also isn't much to gain from it - publishing scientific papers brings some kudos but the whole point of it is to make the ideas public and share them with others."

          No. That might be the whole point if we were just a bunch of computers or something, but there are plenty of other reasons to publish, human reasons like getting paid, or the fact that prolific publishers have more credibility in some eyes.

  • I was hoping some leftist would come out swinging for the Chinese. I wanted to see what kind of crazy shit they'd use to justify their self-destructive crush on China. I know they aren't going to come out full-Mao and just say "I'm far left and I love communism". Which seems to be the actual truth under the sheets. Here I'll throw some of your tropes out there to get you started. "Chinese imports help poor people who shop at Wal Mart." or "It's impossible for jobs to come back. Globalism makes them disappea
  • . . . to be served as the test passenger in experimental driver-less vehicles.

