As More Users Complain About Poor Keyboard in Current MacBook Pro Lineup, Critics Say Apple Should Consider Recalling the Device (theoutline.com) 84
Last year, a report outlining what it described as a major flaw in Apple's current MacBook Pro lineup became a talking point in the industry. The issue was that a piece of dust could render keys on the MacBook Pro lineup useless, and that Apple had no idea how to fix it. Casey Johnston, writing for The Outline: MacBook Pro's keyboard keys stopped working if a single piece of dust slipped under there, and more importantly, that neither Apple nor its Geniuses would acknowledge that this was actually a problem. Today, Best Buy announced it is having a significant sale on these computers, marking them hundreds of dollars off. Interesting. Still, I'd suggest you do not buy them. Since I wrote about my experience, many have asked me what happened with the new top half of the computer that the Apple Geniuses installed, with its pristine keyboard and maybe-different key switches. The answer is that after a couple of months, I started to get temporarily dead keys for seemingly no reason. Again. Longtime widely respected commentator Jason Snell says, "I know that we Apple-watchers sit around wondering if Apple will release new laptops with new keyboards that don't have these issues, but Apple's relative silence on this issue for existing customers is deafening. If these problems are remotely as common as they seem to be, this is an altogether defective product that should be recalled."
this is Apple (Score:4, Insightful)
So Apple users are going to be buying the next version anyways.
Re:this is Apple (Score:4, Insightful)
Not me, not until they've been out for a year and I can tell there aren't any major issues like this. Even then maybe not. Been an Apple customer since 2010.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
--WHODAFUQ at Apple decided it would be a grand idea to remove the ESCAPE KEY from the Apple keyboard???
newyorkcity?gettherope.jpg
Re: (Score:3)
just buy a $50 lightning cable attached to an escape key.
it's the apple way
Re: (Score:1)
You actually do have an escape key, but now it's on the weird LED touch bar. I never realized how often I touched the esc key without actually pressing it until I got a new MacBook. Apparently I use it to orient my hands when finding the number keys, a habit I now have to break.
I disliked the keyboard at first, but after a week it felt natural. I hated the new track pad because it gave me a lot of trouble not detecting "right clicks", but it loosened up and now we're friends again.
I'm still not fond of t
Re: (Score:2)
--WHODAFUQ at Apple decided it would be a grand idea to remove the ESCAPE KEY from the Apple keyboard???
Probably the same genius who removed the Del key, the PgUp+PgDown keys, the Home key, the End key...
Re: (Score:2)
You use FN + the arrows for that. DEL is FN + backspace.
But the home and end key on Macs never worked as expected anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
That's not a key. That's software bullshit.
This is bullshit (Score:2)
Only the MBP with the touchbar has no "real" escape key, but a touchscreen one. If you don't like it go the the keyboard preferences and set your capslock key to be the escape key. Or buy the other which has a real escape key.
The problem with this keyboard is the fact that it is utterly unreliable. Otherwise it's totally fine and people would long have stopped talking about it at all just as they stopped talking about the chiclet keyboard in the older Macbooks. But you can't start to love a keyboard that st
Re: (Score:2)
Every repair gives another two years warranty/guaranty by law in the EU.
Re: (Score:2)
LOLWUT.
Look at just about any computer keyboard produced in the last 3 decades (or more).
Not only do they have an Escape key, it's the only fucking key that gets its own island!
It's fucking important.
Re: (Score:2)
This applies to any new tech including cars - Never buy the first year of any new model/generation; it will have bugs!
Actually, this applies to software as well. I've learned that with OSes; specifically in firewalls, I'm always conservative to stay a generation behind, but still new enough that it's in mainstream support that it's both mature and always patched with the latest in critical updates. You can't do that with hardware design flaws.
Re: (Score:2)
Software, you always wait for the 3.0 release.
Re:this is Apple (Score:4)
Actually I got cash in hand, waiting to see if the MacBook Air gets replaced by something with a crappy keyboard or not. If it does, I'm buying an old MacBook Air at a deep discount once the replacement is available.
Re: (Score:3)
Actually as someone else mentioned, the (lack of) travel on the new keyboards is so bad that I might buy a MacBook Air anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
That's a super subjective call. There are plenty of people that love the keyboard EXCEPT for the part where it's so badly engineered that a single piece of dust renders it useless, and when Apple replaces it, they have to replace the whole top half of the laptop.
I have a theory that this was tested under clean-room conditions at all times, and even employees that got to take it home were probably treating it with kid gloves. Apple should say sorry, offer trade-ins or replacements and move forward. It sounds
Re:this is Apple (Score:5, Funny)
This is Apple... So clearly they are holding it wrong.
Re: (Score:3)
The corollary is that people who don't have any Apple gear are going to be coming out of the woodworks to complain how "Horrible" the imagined "problem" is and how "Apple has lost it's way since Steve Jobs died".
Re: this is Apple (Score:1)
As long as there are still suckers like you around, Apple have nothing to worry about.
Re: (Score:2)
Sent ffrom my 2016 15 inch MacBook Pro.
Re: (Score:2)
No, this problem really is horrible. Do you have one? For how long? Do all keys work? If they do, just wait a bit.
Apple Still Has The Culture Of Steve Jobs (Score:4, Insightful)
.... And because of that there is zero chance that there will be a recall. Because that would be an admission that they've done something wrong. And they rarely admit that they've done something wrong or apologize (the Apple Maps fiasco or the "I Am Root" fiasco being the only two times that I can think of that they've said sorry for something). That's something that Jobs preached pretty aggressively.
What's more likely to happen is that they will come out with a new keyboard design at WWDC in June and call it an "innovation" and shove it into every notebook they make to make this go away over the long term. And they'll likely come out with a repair extension program for this crappy keyboard if they have to so that the bad press goes away over the short term. .
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Because that would be an admission that they've done something wrong. And they rarely admit that they've done something wrong or apologize
For a moment there, I had myself fooled into thinking this was a critique of Nintendo....or Sony...or any Japanese company for that matter... They do the same shit.
dead keys here too (Score:5, Interesting)
Re: (Score:3)
Very often. I can rarely type a password with my normal typing speed and have it come right. The keyboard just misses strokes. I am using an external bluetooth Logitech. I wish I had chosen a surface book instead of Macbook pro when my new workplace gave me an option.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
In fact, for me, it was the shift key. It went totally dead, and then came to life a couple weeks later. Quite annoying if you want to type anything with proper capitalization.
Cue the apologists... (Score:1)
.....and.....GO!
Dust is the least problem (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
That's what I felt when I first got a new MacBook Pro (I develop software for a client on it, so it's a requirement). Weirdly though, going back to the previous MacBook Pro with the previous generation keyboard that now feels very imprecise and wobbly by comparison.
It's odd what you get used to and start to feel is 'normal'.
Re:Dust is the least problem (Score:4, Interesting)
Agreed completely. I didn't think I'd like this keyboard at all. I *loved* the previous generation. Then my wife bought one of the new Macbooks. I tried the keyboard and was surprised at how much I liked it. I went to the store to try one of the MBP keyboards since it's a little different (more key travel mainly). Typed on it for 10 or 15 minutes. Completely converted. I didn't buy one for a while after that but I was confident in my choice when the time came.
Now when I type on an old style keyboard I'm the same as you. I find it squishy and messy by comparison. Though it's still miles better than any other keyboard I've tried.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, that thing might make a person grateful for any keyboard that is not that one..
Re: (Score:2)
Meh. I learned to type on an ancient manual typewriter. Even after 35 years on CRT terminals and PC keyboards, I *STILL* pound the keys. Muscle memory is a strong thing.
And heck, some of those CRT terminals required some serious keystroke pressure. Ever use an ADM-3A?
Recall? (Score:5, Funny)
Ridiculous. People are just typing wrong.
Apple recall stuff (Score:4)
because users complaint.. haha, never in 10 years!
They just have to buy the next version, anyway, they will doing it.
Re: (Score:3)
My late 2011 MBP was recalled, and new motherboard 18 months after the extended warranty ran out, due to the Radeon GPU issues. Walked into the Apple Store, they swapped it out no questions asked. On a laptop that was almost old enough to go to kindergarten.
It's just the weak spot of this line (Score:3)
Most laptop lines have a weak spot. And it's the keyboard for the 12" MacBook and the MacBook Pro. Loads of people experience no problems whatsoever, but some do. I've had a Dell which had an old-fashioned harddrive that heated up the left palm rest. Very annoying. But not annoying enough to get rid of the machine.
Now I'm sure that some really have defective keyboards, where it didn't have anything to do with dirt or something. That sucks of course. But in general I'd say: simply not eat in front of this laptop, and keep a can of pressured air at home. In my personal experience, it solves the issue.
Not trying to be an Apple apologist or something, there really is a problem. But unless you have the bad luck of a real mechanical defect, it's easily solved.
Re: (Score:2)
The new Macbook keyboard is a deliberately created new feature. Apple came up with a new keyboard mechanism which reduces key travel in order to try to make the laptop a little thinner (like laptops need to be any thinner). It bombed, plain and simple. What's the point of making the laptop 3mm thinner if it forces you to add a can of compressed air to you
Re: (Score:2)
"Weak spot" in a MBP keyboard is an understatement:
1. Given that the keyboard is mechanically the most physically abused piece of hardware on the Mac (now that we have no spinning HDs), it ought to have the military tank ruggedness of the "Selectric" keyboard.
2. Watertightness is an absolute must, regardless of what Jony and his champagne tastes has to say. Why? Spills happen. The worst case I saw was a glass of wine set down over a foot away from the MBP. The wine sloshed and sent a single drop of wi
Perhaps a little humility is in order, as in (Score:2)
Built like Ferraris, recalled like any other carmaker out there.
There i a joke in there omewhere. (Score:5, Funny)
But really I jut can't ee it.
Worship of thinness (Score:1)
Hopefully we can finally get over the quest to make the thinnest, lightest machine possible at the expense of power and features. The keyboard on the 2012 model was just fine. Let's go back to that.
I don't get the hate (Score:2)
I've had mine for over a year (13" touchbar MBP).. and I don't baby this keyboard. It's fucking filthy.
I love the low key travel. I don't feel any strain in my fingers or wrists. It's *by* far the best laptop keyboard I've ever used. The previous winner was the previous style of MBP keyboards.
No stuck keys, no increase in typing errors. Just love it all around.
Now this isn't to say that people aren't having problems. I'm just adding my anecdote (and a few others who I know who have this same machine a
Outsource it to Dell (Score:3)
Recently switched from Apple (Score:2)
Apple used to build great computers, however they have then moved onto building great "products", which looks nice, but leave the functionality and usability as afterthoughts. Because of this I have left behind my older MacBook Pro. They seem to have no proper upgrade alternative in that product line.
The new "Pro" does not even have a proper keyboard, dust issues aside, the keys themselves are not fun to type with (I tried using friend's machine). They are too thin giving minimal tactile feedback. There is
Hatorade Distortion Field (Score:2)
"Don't hold it wrong" is another talking point. Course, there were dozens [tumblr.com] of phones where the manufacturer advises you not to hold it around the antenna, but those manufacturers weren't Apple, so you never heard about them.
Re: (Score:2)
They also weren't dumb enough to make the antenna part of the exterior case, causing a hand holding it normally to both block the signal AND detune the antenna by changing its electrical length.
What? Apple fail to publicly acknowledge a bug? (Score:2)
I've been down this path before with my MBP - after the wireless connection wouldn't connect, they ended up replacing the entire motherboard. Now, they're having similar issues with the keyboard, and - silence.
They need to go back to the earlier keyboard designs and start replacing them as warranty repairs start rolling in. Frankly, the older keyboard designs would be a massive upgrade. I doubt they will do this.
Apple Keyboards (Score:3)
They still call the *Backspace* key *Delete* so they obviously don't care about keyboards.
:)
Hideous keyboard indeed ... (Score:1)
The Next MacBook Pro Model... (Score:2)
...won't have a keyboard at all. By remove it, Apple says it'll now be waterproof.
I, for one, really like my MacBook Pro (Score:2)
My 2015 MacBook Pro, that is. It's not perfect - heck, it's been in the shop twice when the trackpad + keyboard ribbon cable failed. Which is, not coincidentally, when I've had an extended chance to use the newer iteration of the model.
The first time the ribbon cable on my 2015 MBP failed, for some reason the Apple Store had trouble getting a replacement to them (perhaps this is a common problem) - so I was without that computer for about 2.5 weeks. During this time, I was using a loaner 2016 MacBook Pro -
Keyboard smorgasboard... (Score:2)
...SteveJobs long ago stopped trying to please everyone instead abstracting his "slim" aesthetic form factor designs over function.