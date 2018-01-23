Apple Will Release Its $349 HomePod Speaker On February 9th (theverge.com) 52
After it was delayed in mid-December, Apple finally announced the availability of its new smart speaker. The company announced it will release the HomePod on February 9th and that preorders for the device will start this Friday, January 26th. The smart speaker will initially go on sale in the U.S., UK, and Australia. It'll then arrive in France and Germany sometime this spring. The Verge reports: The company's first smart speaker was originally supposed to go on sale before the end of the 2017, but it was delayed in mid-December. That meant Apple missed a holiday season where millions of smart speakers were sold -- but the market for voice-activated speakers is clearly just getting started. And at $349, Apple's speaker is playing in a very different market than Amazon's and Google's primarily cheap and tiny speakers. The HomePod is being positioned more as a competitor to Sonos' high-end wireless speakers than as a competitor to the plethora of inexpensive smart speakers flooding the market. Despite the delay, Apple doesn't appear to have made any changes to the HomePod -- the smart speaker appears to be exactly what was announced back in June, at WWDC. The focus here continues to be on music and sound quality, rather than the speaker's intelligence, which is the core focus of many competitors' products. The speaker will still have an always-on voice assistant, but Apple's implementation of Siri here will be more limited than what's present on other devices.
You can't buy real friends.
But lobotomized Siri's
a close substitute.
It's truly amazing that people are willing to pay to have a bug planted in their home.
Difference being:
Apple makes money by selling you stuff
Google makes money by selling your information, this requires spying and Google has been caught numerous times doing the wrong thing.
Amazon makes money by finding out what you want so they can be the middle man, this requires spying. Amazons goal is to be the ONLY store at the expense of everyone else.
I have ZERO intention into buying any of these, however I do trust Apple a little more to not sell my information than I do the others.
I admire the patriotism of you west coast USA citizens but why not support eastern Pacific economies for a third of the price, where any conversations are personally monitored by Xi Jinping?
If you want a smart speaker and are concerned about privacy and spying, Apple is the only way to go [cnet.com].
Hope you keep your cell phone in a soundproof case. It even has it's own network that you can't audit to transmit everything you say
And at $349, Apple's speaker is playing in a very different market than Amazon's and Google's primarily cheap and tiny speakers.
The Google Home Max is a direct competitor and so far very well reviewed.
I think you're confusing quantity with quality. A $350 surround sound system with 7 crappy speakers could probably make a loud noise but quality, not so much.
$350 for Apple's version of Google Home? It better be a grand slam.
Which it won't be.
Steve Jobs had the perfect sense of exactly how to package something at exactly the right price point for the consumer. But I think even he would consider $350 to be ridiculous. If he could find a way to create an Apple-esque combination of a portable bluetooth speaker with a wi-fi connected Siri-backed search tool, he'd price it around $200, not too low that it looks cheaper than Apple's "standards", but not too high th
I imagine it's supposed to compete with the similarly priced Google Home Max. However, the Max exists in an ecosystem, not as an island. So I can have a Google Home Mini in rooms where a voice assistant is useful, but I don't need music. I can have a Google Home for $100 in rooms where I'd like music, but it doesn't need to be loud. And I can put a Max in rooms where I might host a party.
And, if I already have a hifi, I can use a Chromecast Audio and a Google Home Mini to get excellent quality sound with vo
Then again Apple are pitching this thing mostly as a hifi product, according to TFA. A hifi product that doesn’t do multi room audio or even stereo (yet). If they add those fea
You should aim your comment for Google Home Max which is 220 more than its direct competition. Apple does not sell your information, does not spy, does not use your userid with your voice and does not keep your date beyond 6 months. So spying google is not its direct competitor.
Steve Jobs had the perfect sense of exactly how to package something at exactly the right price point for the consumer.
In most instances, yes. However, this isn't the first time Apple has decided to get into the speaker business; the last time was on Job's watch, and it failed pretty hard in the marketplace: the Apple iPod Hi-Fi [macworld.com].
Like the Apple iPod Hi-Fi, it looks like they're going to try to position this as an audiophile speaker. I have little doubt from that perspective it's probably a better music device than its competitors; the thing to watch for is to see if people are going to care enough about that this time aro
The iPod Hi-Fi retailed at the Apple Store for $349 in 2006. Hopefully Apple nails it on their second crack.
The one thing that the Echo and Google Home both fail at is playing the music I already own from my own server. Both want to sell you a subscription to their music service. Sure, I can use them as dumb bluetooth speakers, but then I don't have the voice control, defeating the purpose. I was hoping that Apple would make their Home Pod work with your local iTunes server, which would be a compelling feature for me, but from the page at apple.com, it doesn't indicate that this is allowed. Instead, they're focusing on their music service.
Of course HomePod can play your own music (Score:3)
Phlex creates a voice interface for Plex. Or, as also suggested, you can upload your own music to Google Play and pay only for storage. $24/year is pretty reasonable for 100GB.
Sonos, then?
No subscriptions. Just point it at an SMB share somewhere on the LAN.
Pity about no line-in. (Score:3)
However, unless I overlooked it, it has no external input. That is a dealbreaker for me; because I would like to use it as a speaker for everything, including tv, dvd/bluray/cd, a console when the kids grow up, etc. Hence ideally I could go with a line out from my audio amp to these speakers so they would be truly universal.
It looks like this is not possible, or is there a workaround?
