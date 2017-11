Apple's HomePod Gets Delayed Until 2018

Apple has reportedly delayed the release of its HomePod smart speaker until 2018 . In a statement to The Verge, Apple says that it needs more time to work on the device. "We can't wait for people to experience HomePod, Apple's breakthrough wireless speaker for the home, but we need a little more time before it's ready for our customers," an Apple spokesperson said. "We'll start shipping in the U.S., UK and Australia in early 2018." From the report: