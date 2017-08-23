Apple Puts Brakes on Self-driving Car Project, Report Says (theguardian.com) 13
Apple is following the road taken by Waymo, the autonomous vehicle subsidiary of Google-parent Alphabet, and downshifting on its still-unannounced self-driving car project, according to a report in the New York Times. From a report: The company has been working on its automotive technology under the internal code name "Project Titan" since at least 2014, and once intended to build its own vehicle from start to finish, creating a true "Apple Car." Now it's put the car-building side of the project on hold, perhaps indefinitely, as it instead focuses on creating and perfecting the software and hardware necessary to get a self-driving car on the streets. Apple is now planning on working with other car-makers to get its self-driving tech into the garages and driveways of customers, according to the paper. One upcoming example of that collaboration: an autonomous shuttle service that will ferry employees back and forth between the company's Silicon Valley offices in Palo Alto and Cupertino. That project, which will use conventional cars with self-driving kit bolted on, is known as "Pail", standing for Palo Alto to Infinite Loop, the street address of the company's main campus. The name highlights the delays in the project, since Apple's main campus is already in the process of being moved to Apple Park, an enormous ring-shaped office down the road.
So they finally realized they went too far? (Score:4, Insightful)
That's what you get when you remove and remove features, at one point you might remove one that is crucial.
In the name of pedestrians everywhere, thanks for putting the brakes back onto your damn cars!
Re: (Score:2)
Ha, you all are barking up the wrong tree. The REAL reason that Apple is dropping the self driving car concept is because they've jumped completely over the box-on-wheels concept and are working on
A teleporter.
Let Google suck on that one for a while.
You heard it hear first.
Re: (Score:2)
Actually, Apple would be better off if the FIXED THE GOD DAMNED AUTO-CORRECT.
/hear/here
Geez.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
a car with lights that cost $30 each dealer only s (Score:2)
a car with lights that cost $30 each dealer only service failed in the test marketing group.
Next Apple project - flailing around (Score:2)
Palo Alto.... (Score:2)