Cook Says Apple Is Focusing on Making an Autonomous Car System (bloomberg.com) 39

Posted by msmash from the It's-coming dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: After years toiling away in secret on its car project, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has for the first time laid out exactly what the company is up to in the automotive market: It's concentrating on self-driving technology. "We're focusing on autonomous systems," Cook said in an interview on Bloomberg Television. "It's a core technology that we view as very important. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects," Cook said in his most detailed comments to date on Apple's plans in the car space. "It's probably one of the most difficult A.I. projects actually to work on." [...] "There is a major disruption looming there," Cook said on Bloomberg Television, citing self-driving technology, electric vehicles and ride-hailing. "You've got kind of three vectors of change happening generally in the same time frame." Cook was also bullish about the prospects for electric vehicles, a market which last week helped Tesla become the world's fourth-biggest carmaker by market capitalization, even as it ranks well outside the top 10 by unit sales."It's a marvelous experience not to stop at the filling station or the gas station," Cook said.

  • Meanwhile (Score:4, Insightful)

    by backslashdot ( 95548 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @11:25AM (#54609759)

    Hardly anyone is doing research on breakthrough battery technology. How about pumping some dollars into increasing battery capacity 4x?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Battery research isn't very profitable, most of it goes nowhere. Not only do you need to find the right chemistry, you then need to figure out a way to make it cheaply enough to be commercially viable.

      Having said that I wonder if self-driving tech will really be profitable either. Most major manufacturers seem to be working on it and it will likely become fairly standard, a more or less commodity item within a couple of decades. Maybe there is an opportunity there to make some money for a few years, or mayb

      • How would an Apple AI distinguish itself from other AIs?

        Rounder edges....

        ;)

        • That would equal IP infringement on VW (The various iterations of the Bug) and Ford (90's Ford Escort and Taurus sedans where everything was an oval) and other designs of the past .

          Oh, but Apple would somehow try to claim prior art and sue.

      • Ive discussed this ad nauseam with my MBA crowd. Long story short our guess is self-driving tech itself will not be a great industry to be in. As you correctly indicated the tech will be a commodity in a few years with a dozen different companies offering from a consumers point of view identical tech. The first to market will enjoy a temporary dump but that will be short lived.

        What can be profitable is the driverless car platform, much the same way a phone OS is valuable, not because the technology to make

      • I don't think its always a problem of chemistry or manufacturability, but one of existing patents meaning that unless you're willing to invest in a team yourself to invent something new that doesn't step on any patents, it's not financially feasible.

        Self-driving tech has a massive profit potential. A quick Google search said there are about 3.5 million truck drivers in the U.S. and they have an average salary of $40,000. That means there's a $140 billion yearly market to be tapped into there alone. That'

      • How would an Apple AI distinguish itself from other AIs?

        by taking twice as long to arrive at your destination than the google variant.

  • Dear Cook,

        Your car hobby is neat, but can you please just keep the MacBook up-to-date?

    Thank you,
    Developers Everywhere
  • AI and autonomous cars are the current hype cycle. So much for VR.
    • That's because you are living in VR now and just forgot. How else do you think autonomous cars can work?

  • I don't see how Apple can pull of a whole car solution when they can't even get car play out in the field.

    It might be due to the fact that they don't own the head units in car play but they aren't getting market penetration. The car play I last tried you have to plug in your phone to use it. That is so far away from 'it just works' that I switched back to the default interface.

  • Proof autonomous cars are about to be a mature technology, *pple is jumping into the market.
  • What the world needs now is a $200K+ car that can only be repaired at the factory (and all the windows are incorporated into the fingerprint locks).

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dysmal ( 3361085 )

      Don't forget the fact that the car will get shitty mileage and the battery will be drained in 2 years after they ram down OS "updates".

    • The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid in the middle of a recall where every vehicle is sent back to the factory for a software update.
       

    • You must be new here ... Slashdot readers never bother to visit the actual link itself.

      The fact that you're the first person to notice this and there are already 32 posts kind of proves this.

  • ... is that the iCar will be really thin, will have a battery that lasts only 30 minutes (or 30 miles), will have only one multi-use port (door/window/hood/trunk), and you won't be able to open it up to make upgrades or repairs. But it will come in gold and pink, and did I mention it would be thin?
  • Apple wants to own the software that goes into autonomous vehicles; it's actually pretty smart.

