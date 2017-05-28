Working Theory In Jet Crash: IPhone In Cockpit Is To Blame (appleinsider.com) 8
Apple Insider reports: Apple on Friday said that it's open to cooperation with French authorities, who are exploring the possibility that two of the company's devices were linked to the crash of EgyptAir Flight 804 in 2016. The flight's first officer may have plugged an iPhone 6s and an iPad mini 4 into the wrong socket in the jet's cockpit, French officials told Le Parisien. That may have triggered runaway heat, in turn sparking a fire.
At the moment, the investigation is being helped by an engineer from the French National Center for Scientific Research, as well as two people fron the French defense ministry, including a physics professor and an engineer specializing in batteries. Results from the investigation should be submitted by Sept. 30. Apple told the Parisien that it wasn't aware of evidence linking its devices to the EgyptAir disaster.
Was the pilot texting while flying again?
I don't know if this is the case in the Airbus A320, but in smaller aircraft (including GA airplanes) there often is a power port that looks like the cigarette lighter port in many cars. They easily fit USB car chargers such as this one. [amazon.com] (For years I used an earlier generation of this very adapter in a Cessna 172 to power my iPad.)
The problem is, unlike in a car where the power port is always around 12-14 volts, the voltage in aircraft has (to the best of my knowledge) never been standardized. I've heard of
There's no form of overcurrent protection anywhere? Not even a fuse?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EgyptAir_Flight_990 [wikipedia.org]
So this is a USB type socket. Are they using USB sockets but for different purposes, such as mains power?