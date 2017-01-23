Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple Investigating Issue With AirPods Randomly Disconnecting During Calls (macrumors.com) 18

Posted by BeauHD from the unable-to-connect dept.
According to MacRumors, Apple is investigating multiple reports from iPhone owners of AirPods randomly disconnecting and reconnecting during calls. While the issue doesn't appear to be widespread, it appears to be a big enough problem to attract Apple's attention. One of the main reasons why the AirPods were so late to the market was because Apple needed more time to ensure the earpieces had reliable connectivity. Specifically, they were delayed to ensure both earpieces receive audio at the same time. MacRumors reports: A MacRumors forum thread and a long thread on Apple's Support Communities website have been generated by AirPods users who are regularly experiencing Bluetooth connection dropouts during phone calls, despite the fact that the wireless earphones almost never lose their connection when used to listen to music or anything else. MacRumors forum member protobiont wrote: "I've had this happen on two phone calls today. I am talking and suddenly the audio switches to the phone, I hear the Airpod connect tones and the audio switches back. This will repeat itself a few times, which is quite distracting during a phone call." At present, the issue appears to be limited to iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus devices, with several users reporting no such problems after upgrading to an iPhone 7. MacRumors was also unable to replicate the problem on Apple's latest handset. Initial reports suggested the dropout issue only occurs if users also have an Apple Watch paired to their iPhone, but MacRumors was able to replicate the problem with a Fitbit Blaze, suggesting a more general conflict when other Bluetooth devices are also connected. Unpairing and then repairing the AirPods does not appear to solve the problem, neither does rebooting nor resetting the iPhone. Until Apple offers a solution, users are advised to use only one AirPod for conducting calls, as the dropouts only seem to occur when both earpieces are in use.

  • wire (Score:3, Insightful)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Monday January 23, 2017 @07:11PM (#53725041)
    It would be nice if they could connect by a more reliable method such as a wire. Perhaps Apple could patent it.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by zlives ( 2009072 )

      that maybe too courageous for apple :)

      on the other hand blue tooth headsets have always been glitchy for me and other users i support. multiple brands plantronics, jabbra... what ever its just something i have learned to live with as the convenience factor for shedding the cable. so i am not surprised. according to TFA all you need to do is upgrade to the newest iPhone :)

  • ... not only should these not have connection problems, they should transcribe all conversations to a file for you.

  • with several users reporting no such problems after upgrading to an iPhone 7

    There you go... social inducted device obsolescence.
  • you are not holding it wrong ...your ears are misaligned!

  • This is an IRQ conflict... they should move the headset to COM1 and the cellular modem to COM3.

  • Just like Microsoft did in the 90's and 00's (and possibly still does now), Apple now uses paying customers to do the last round of testing for them. After they purchase the iGadgets. The recent MBP/iPhone port removal shenanigans will sure keep me riding my hardware to their last breath.
  • Waiting for the traditional batch of "mine works fine".

