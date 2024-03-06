Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Apple iPhone Sales In China Plummet As Huawei Soars (bbc.com) 24

Posted by BeauHD from the what-sanctions dept.
Huawei is back from the dead after recording a sales jump of 64% in the first six weeks of 2024 compared to a year earlier. Meanwhile, Apple's iPhone sales in China fell by 24% during the same period. The BBC reports: Aside from a resurgence of Huawei sales at the more expensive end of the Chinese phone market, Apple was also "squeezed in the middle on aggressive pricing from the likes of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi," Counterpoint Research's Mengmeng Zhang wrote. China, which is one of Apple's biggest markets, also saw overall smartphone sales shrink by 7% in the same period, the report said. Huawei struggled for years due to US sanctions but its sales surged after releasing its Mate 60 series of 5G smartphones in August. It came as a major surprise as the Chinese firm was cut off from key chips and technology required for 5G mobile internet.

Honor, which is the smartphone brand spun off from Huawei in 2020, was the only other top-five brand to see sales increase in China during the period, according to the report. Sales of Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo also fell in the first six weeks of the year, Counterpoint said. Its report also said Apple's share of the Chinese smartphone market dropped to 15.7% from 19% last year, putting it in fourth place as it fell from the number two spot. Meanwhile, Huawei rose to second place as its market share grew to 16.5% from 9.4% a year earlier. Despite its sales falling by 15% over the last year, Vivo remained China's top-selling smartphone maker, Counterpoint said.

  • They're overpriced and not that good. The only really good feature they have is a fast SoC. Plus they aren't going to be a status symbol over there for much longer. Eventually owning an iPhone will probably lower your social credit score over there (if it doesn't already).

  • Fear and social credit score... (Score:1, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    One item is that China has a social credit score, where buying a domestic brand can mean the difference between getting the ability to get a passport or even board a train. People are not going to put leg irons on their ankles when government tells them to buy Chinese stuff.

    I don't consider this Huawei's doing. It is just fear of the government and having one's ability to do stuff be at jeopardy if one buys the wrong device.

  • And they'll take 6 inches
  • apple did to China and sales plummet?. Will apple now double down on the ass kissing?

  • Who's this supposed to impress? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by TwistedGreen ( 80055 ) on Wednesday March 06, 2024 @10:10PM (#64296298)

    Sorry, you just can't believe any of these numbers. Huawei claims they're not state-owned. Do you believe them?

    • Why wouldn't we believe them? Trust me bro?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      It's hardly surprising at all.

      Huawei phones are very good, and better suited to the Chinese market than iPhones. For example, their camera app has extensive "beauty" features that automatically photoshop your face, lighten your skin etc. Apple decided to remove those because they are known to cause self image issues.

      Meanwhile, anti-US sentiment is growing among Chinese consumers. There was a big scare when the US was talking about blocking Chinese apps, because a lot of Chinese people use WeChat to keep in

  • And those Anti-Apple Android zealots are celebrating, ignoring the fact that another American product is being replaced with another cheap Chinese product.

  • Good for the Chinese.

    We should all support local businesses when possible. If there is an equivalent option made and sold by your neighbors you should prefer it over a foreign made option shipped from far away with profits going to distant strangers.

    Globalism is a race to the bottom. It is an environmental disaster, and it depresses local wages. The primary benefits go to feeding the stock market demand for ever increasing (short-term) profits. It is an unsustainable disaster.

