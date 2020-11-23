Apple Makes Another Concession On App Store Fees

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Apple said on Monday that companies that offer digital classes or virtual events through iPhone apps won't have to use Apple's App Store in-app purchases through June 2021, enabling them to charge their customers directly without Apple's 30% commission fee. CNBC reports: Apple said the extension was to help businesses by giving them more time to transition in-person events to digital events during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Although apps are required to offer any paid online group event experiences (one-to-few and one-to-many realtime experiences) through in-app purchase in accordance with App Store Review guideline 3.1.1, we temporarily deferred this requirement with an original deadline of December 2020," Apple wrote on its developer blog. "To allow additional time for developing in-app purchase solutions, this deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021." Last week, Apple announced that it planned to reduce its commission to 15% for app developers making under $1 million on Apple's platforms in 2021.

  • What is this a Monarchy?

    The Royal House of Apple hath decreed its suffering EULA masses deserve temporary reprieve?

      Apple sovereignty is so divine and utterly complete? What else pray tell can they order?

    SO that’s the way Apple plays its monopoly.

  • Loss leader (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Tony Isaac ( 1301187 )

    Six months free...isn't free. It's a promotion.

  • Someone finally had the balls to go at them, and now a whole truck of people will benefit.

    The stigma around Epic sucks - they are really helping.

  • Interpretation of the corp lawyer slim speak (Score:4, Insightful)

    by oldgraybeard ( 2939809 ) on Tuesday November 24, 2020 @04:20AM (#60760696)
    "temporarily deferred " we will change our rules for a while until all this settles down.

  • Proof Positive (Score:3)

    by drinkypoo ( 153816 ) <martin.espinoza@gmail.com> on Tuesday November 24, 2020 @08:59AM (#60761076) Homepage Journal

    Apple knows that what they are doing is illegally anticompetitive. Otherwise, why change it up so much? Why the delays and exceptions?

    • Apple knows that what they are doing is illegally anticompetitive. Otherwise, why change it up so much? Why the delays and exceptions?

      I bet you are also one of the idiots signing affidavits that Trump was robbed.

      Apple issued a statement what the reasons are. They say that in normal times, they would be enforcing that virtual meetings would have to go through in-app purchasing. But they noticed that right now there is a pandemic going on, and lots of peoples are forced to have virtual meetings who normally wouldn't, to avoid getting infected with COVID. Therefore they can hold their virtual meetings _at the time_ without paying Apple, u

    • If you think what they are doing is illegal, you know nothing about the law.

