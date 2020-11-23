Apple Makes Another Concession On App Store Fees (cnbc.com) 17
Apple said on Monday that companies that offer digital classes or virtual events through iPhone apps won't have to use Apple's App Store in-app purchases through June 2021, enabling them to charge their customers directly without Apple's 30% commission fee. CNBC reports: Apple said the extension was to help businesses by giving them more time to transition in-person events to digital events during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Although apps are required to offer any paid online group event experiences (one-to-few and one-to-many realtime experiences) through in-app purchase in accordance with App Store Review guideline 3.1.1, we temporarily deferred this requirement with an original deadline of December 2020," Apple wrote on its developer blog. "To allow additional time for developing in-app purchase solutions, this deadline has been extended to June 30, 2021." Last week, Apple announced that it planned to reduce its commission to 15% for app developers making under $1 million on Apple's platforms in 2021.
Re: (Score:1, Informative)
Apple should be able to sell third party software, and impose whatever fees they want on their app store.
Apple should be prohibited from interfering with or disparaging any other method of software distribution, whether that be a third party app store or individual downloads from developer websites.
In other words, they should be forced to end the walled garden.
Re:Not good enough (Score:4, Insightful)
> In other words, they should be forced to end the walled garden
But the walled garden is the safe space where they can take care of you, like a big brother would.
Another rule (Score:1)
Apple should be prohibited from interfering with or disparaging any other method of software distribution
Everything you own, should belong to me. I should be allowed to control who you see, what you do with your house, what you own. You own nothing and all is under my control.
That makes as much sense as everything you just said.
There is already a widely used system (Android) that works as you describe. Why do you want to FORCE everyone to have that same model, when those who want it can already have it?
W
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
You don't like the walled garden. Many people do like the walled garden. Enough in fact to make Apple one of the largest companies in the world. If Apple sold 2 models of iPhone one with the walled garden model and the other without a walled garden.. The walled garden would still be the most popular. Plenty of people want a curated tech experience. They want it to just work, not have to figure out how to make it work.
Temporarily deferred Bloody hell (Score:1, Flamebait)
What is this a Monarchy?
The Royal House of Apple hath decreed its suffering EULA masses deserve temporary reprieve?
Apple sovereignty is so divine and utterly complete? What else pray tell can they order?
SO that’s the way Apple plays its monopoly.
Loss leader (Score:2, Insightful)
Six months free...isn't free. It's a promotion.
Thanks EPIC (Score:2)
The stigma around Epic sucks - they are really helping.
Interpretation of the corp lawyer slim speak (Score:4, Insightful)
Proof Positive (Score:3)
Apple knows that what they are doing is illegally anticompetitive. Otherwise, why change it up so much? Why the delays and exceptions?
Re: (Score:2)
Apple knows that what they are doing is illegally anticompetitive. Otherwise, why change it up so much? Why the delays and exceptions?
I bet you are also one of the idiots signing affidavits that Trump was robbed.
Apple issued a statement what the reasons are. They say that in normal times, they would be enforcing that virtual meetings would have to go through in-app purchasing. But they noticed that right now there is a pandemic going on, and lots of peoples are forced to have virtual meetings who normally wouldn't, to avoid getting infected with COVID. Therefore they can hold their virtual meetings _at the time_ without paying Apple, u
Re: (Score:1)
If you think what they are doing is illegal, you know nothing about the law.