typodupeerror
Chrome Desktops (Apple) The Internet

Google's Native Version of Chrome For Apple's ARM Macs Is Out Now

Posted by BeauHD
According to Chrome product manager Mark Chang, Google's version of Chrome that support ARM Macs is now available to download. The Verge reports: In theory, a native version of the notoriously resource-hungry browser might run more efficiently on Apple's Arm-based computers. In our reviews of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini equipped with the new M1 chip, though, we found that the version of Chrome built for Intel chips already runs well on Apple's new Macs, so hopefully this native version runs even better. You'll be able to pick which version of Chrome to download from the browser's website.

Google began rolling out a new version of Chrome on Tuesday, touting the "the largest gain in Chrome performance in years" thanks to some under-the-hood changes. The company's blog about the new release didn't mention anything about a version optimized for Apple's Arm-based Macs.

Google's Native Version of Chrome For Apple's ARM Macs Is Out Now

  • Will Google hand out blankets with smallpox to the natives?

  • Just a re-compile with the right options, no?

    • Just a re-compile with the right options, no?

      Pretty much, yes, but marketing departments are marketing departments. (shrug)

    • Yeah. And taking into account that Chrome was already running in dozens of different ARM chips in Android phones and tablets it probably wasn't very difficult to achieve this for Google.
      Also, it's probably already pretty well optimized although it might run better with optimizations specifically tailored to Apple chips

    • Yep, it almost certainly required zero changes - the complicated bit of Chrome has already been made to work on the different ARM models, even the Desktop variant (in ChromeOS.) The macOS specific parts are probably pretty generic glue code and there'd be no reason for them to have any serious CPU dependencies.

    • To get it running, yes. However, Chrome, like other browsers, translates JavaScript into x86 code at runtime. If you don't change that compiler, you still have an ARM Chrome translating JavaScript into x86 code. That's technically no problem, since Rosetta will happily translate that x86 code into ARM code, but it would be more efficient if Chrome had a JavaScript to ARM compiler built in.
  • Just want to thank BeauHD for going with "ARM Mac" rather than "Apple Silicone". Though the former is probably not perfect ("ARM-based Mac"?), the latter is annoying marketing-speak on the level of "retina display". Disclaimer: I use Apple products.

  • And if it starts to get slow.. (Score:5, Funny)

    by Z80a ( 971949 ) on Wednesday November 18, 2020 @09:12PM (#60741228)

    Just add more RAM to your system, it should solve it

    • Chrome made some progress and fixed bugs since that memory eating claim from a few years ago.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      If only the M1 chip supported RAM upgrades. It's not just soldered down now, it's integrated into the CPU.

      Anyway this is good news because it's another useful benchmark.

  • Turns out it crashes constantly, so it's already been un-released.

    On the plus side, this may be because of code that wasn't technically correct but happened to work on x86, rather than a problem with a piece of M1 assembly. If so the code is likely exploitable, so fixing it would also remove a potential DoS/RCE/etc.

    • Chrome was already running on ARM chips on Android devices and Chromebooks so I don't think this version was based on x86 code.

  • In a slap-in-the-face back to reality, Macbook user's battery life went from 20 hours down to 5 hours after installing Chrome.

