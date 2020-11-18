Google's Native Version of Chrome For Apple's ARM Macs Is Out Now (theverge.com) 42
According to Chrome product manager Mark Chang, Google's version of Chrome that support ARM Macs is now available to download. The Verge reports: In theory, a native version of the notoriously resource-hungry browser might run more efficiently on Apple's Arm-based computers. In our reviews of the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini equipped with the new M1 chip, though, we found that the version of Chrome built for Intel chips already runs well on Apple's new Macs, so hopefully this native version runs even better. You'll be able to pick which version of Chrome to download from the browser's website.
Google began rolling out a new version of Chrome on Tuesday, touting the "the largest gain in Chrome performance in years" thanks to some under-the-hood changes. The company's blog about the new release didn't mention anything about a version optimized for Apple's Arm-based Macs.
Will Google hand out blankets with smallpox to the natives?
Yes. AKA "a new version". ... You're welcome. (Score:2)
Just a re-compile with the right options, no?
Pretty much, yes, but marketing departments are marketing departments. (shrug)
Also, it's probably already pretty well optimized although it might run better with optimizations specifically tailored to Apple chips
Yep, it almost certainly required zero changes - the complicated bit of Chrome has already been made to work on the different ARM models, even the Desktop variant (in ChromeOS.) The macOS specific parts are probably pretty generic glue code and there'd be no reason for them to have any serious CPU dependencies.
We all know why A, G and M make a browser, so why doesnt F
Because you just invented 'F', it doesn't exist.
Firefox?
:-D
Re:shout out! (Score:4, Interesting)
I've been using iMac and aMac to distinguish between an Intel Mac and an ARM Mac.
(Yeah, I know its potentially confusing but I use within context and that the "i" was originally intended as an abbreviation of "internet", not intel)
Many places, like Linus Tech Tips, are calling it Apple Silicon to differentiate. Ass for short, as in the new Ass Macbook Air.
Or in places not full of Apple haters ASi is catching on.
I think Linus was just making a joke, he doesn't hate Apple.
Re:shout out! (Score:5, Informative)
Just want to thank BeauHD for going with "ARM Mac" rather than "Apple Silicone".
Especially since "silicone" is what's used to seal baths and augment breasts.
...which is why Apple call their product Silicon and not silicone... the former being an important element in many types of semiconductor and the latter covering various silicon-oxygen polymer compounds used to make everything from bath sealant to breast implants...
And if it starts to get slow.. (Score:5, Funny)
Just add more RAM to your system, it should solve it
If only the M1 chip supported RAM upgrades. It's not just soldered down now, it's integrated into the CPU.
Anyway this is good news because it's another useful benchmark.
Turns out it crashes constantly, so it's already been un-released.
On the plus side, this may be because of code that wasn't technically correct but happened to work on x86, rather than a problem with a piece of M1 assembly. If so the code is likely exploitable, so fixing it would also remove a potential DoS/RCE/etc.
This is apple.slashdot.org not the regular slashdot. Here we like shiney new fruit-oriented gadgets, not regular nerd stuff.
a 5 year old laptop will do 99% of what 99% of people absolutely need to do. i use ten year old laptops myself.
People like you are what's holding back the economy for the rest of us.
Feel free to buy me a new laptop then.
How does a new Macbook ruin anything? It's going to last for many years.
Bullshit. Apple will convince you the 2021 model is 10x faster and then you'll buy it using the same arguments to convince yourself.
My old laptop could be put to use by someone else... donated to a favorite nonprofit, passed on to a relative, given to a student in need. Win-win - I get a new toy, someone else gets the benefit of my extraneous gear. (Oh, and I guess the economy is helped too...)
In a slap-in-the-face back to reality, Macbook user's battery life went from 20 hours down to 5 hours after installing Chrome.