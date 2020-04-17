Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Apple Music On the Web Exits Beta

Posted by BeauHD
The web-based Apple Music experience that launched in beta last September is now available at music.apple.com. MacRumors reports: The previous beta.music.apple.com address automatically forwards to the newly launched version. Once you're signed into the web version of Apple Music with your Apple ID that has an associated Apple Music subscription, you'll have access to all of your library and playlist content, as well as the same personal mixes and recommendations you'll see in the Music apps for iOS, Mac, and Android. Apple Music content plays right in the web browser, providing access for an array of devices and platforms that don't have native Music app support, include Windows 10, Linux, and Chrome OS.

  • Big Fucking Whoopee

  • Amazon has had this for a few years now, a website offering your music collection. Prime members get a limited collection, including everything you ever bought from Amazon or things Amazon bought like CDNow. For an extra fee, you get a large collection to play, similar to other offerings from the other brands.

    • Amazon has had this for a few years now, a website offering your music collection. Prime members get a limited collection, including everything you ever bought from Amazon or things Amazon bought like CDNow.

      While it's great they have had that, how many people actually use it?

      I've had Prime forever, and have maybe used the Amazon music site once.

      Meanwhile there are a lot of people who have Apple Music subscriptions, who would probably be happy not to open iTunes just to play music... so I think the Apple web

      • That doesn't sound like a good reason though "People would more likely use the web site as my comment indicates that their player app is horrible". Maybe instead of making a website, they should have invested in the iTunes app, and give the user a reason to prefer the app over a web site?
    • I've been a Spotify user for many years, but I'm trying Apple Music due to the fact you can upload your own music library (mp3).
      I'm kinda annoyed with Spotify suddenly removing albums or songs. Some of them I already have at home on CD and mp3 format, but can't listen to on the go because Spotify are not allowed to stream them.

      So I'm seriously considering going back to owning music, but of course still use streaming for discovering new music.
      Apple Music seems to be combining these two options pretty we

  • Theyâ(TM)ve managed to make it just as slow as iTunes used to be.

