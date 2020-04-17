Apple Music On the Web Exits Beta (macrumors.com) 10
The web-based Apple Music experience that launched in beta last September is now available at music.apple.com. MacRumors reports: The previous beta.music.apple.com address automatically forwards to the newly launched version. Once you're signed into the web version of Apple Music with your Apple ID that has an associated Apple Music subscription, you'll have access to all of your library and playlist content, as well as the same personal mixes and recommendations you'll see in the Music apps for iOS, Mac, and Android. Apple Music content plays right in the web browser, providing access for an array of devices and platforms that don't have native Music app support, include Windows 10, Linux, and Chrome OS.
The Beatles signed over the rights to the Apple brand to Apple Computer years ago...
Amazon has had this for a few years now, a website offering your music collection. Prime members get a limited collection, including everything you ever bought from Amazon or things Amazon bought like CDNow. For an extra fee, you get a large collection to play, similar to other offerings from the other brands.
While it's great they have had that, how many people actually use it?
I've had Prime forever, and have maybe used the Amazon music site once.
Meanwhile there are a lot of people who have Apple Music subscriptions, who would probably be happy not to open iTunes just to play music... so I think the Apple web
I'm kinda annoyed with Spotify suddenly removing albums or songs. Some of them I already have at home on CD and mp3 format, but can't listen to on the go because Spotify are not allowed to stream them.
So I'm seriously considering going back to owning music, but of course still use streaming for discovering new music.
Apple Music seems to be combining these two options pretty we
Theyâ(TM)ve managed to make it just as slow as iTunes used to be.