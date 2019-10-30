Xiaomi's First Smartwatch Sure Looks A Lot Like The Apple Watch

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader shares a report: Xiaomi's November 5 event is shaping up to be a pretty big one. The company has shared many more details about the smartwatch that's about to be unveiled at the event. The Mi Watch, as it'll probably be called, has roughly the same shape as Apple's watch, and a very similar digital crown on the side. Another perspective shows that the Mi Watch will be a bit less rounded and somewhat thicker than Apple's latest Watch 5. Xiaomi went as far to include a picture of the Mi Watch's innards, which show that it will be equipped with Wi-Fi, GPS and NFC chips, as well as an eSIM.

  • According to the link, it looks like a thumb with a face, and a 503 error.

  • Which CEOs, exactly, whine about not being able to get Chinese employees as engineers to show their companies' tech secrets to?

    • Well the ones that don't want to pay American Engineers Salaries. For many companies their product trade secrets aren't really worth that much. However Engineer Salaries are a big part of their budget. Now I beleave that American Companies should hire American Engineers, as there a numerous advantages of using them including speaking the same language, following cultural norms, on the same page with work ethics. However for most companies, their IP isn't worth that much.
    • Very excellent and lucid and telling comment, magarity!

      It's a smart watch, what do you expect it to look like?

      • It's a smart watch, what do you expect it to look like?

        For the non-creative people who think that Apple make the only design that is capable of being worn on a wrist, exactly like that.

        For everyone else https://buy.garmin.com/de-DE/D... [garmin.com] well there's a whole page of smart watches none of which look like Apple's little rounded corner toy, and in fact most look a shitton better.

  • Maybe due to Slashdotting, Mashable seems to have altered the link used for the article [mashable.com] mentioned in the summary... pray they do not alter it further.

  • by Foxconn?

    Somebody on /. made a good point, which is that after 30 years of shipping all manufacturing to China it's not at all surprising they're using that know-how for their own good and not ours.

  • Watch looks like a watch, phone looks like a phone, earbuds look like earbuds, post looks like bullshit. It would be more surprising if they didn't look similar, since they're doing the same jobs, and since design is global.

    • Sure. If all watches have the same rectangular frame with rounded corners, curved glass, and a crown on the right then I bet they look like that.

      In the mean time basically no other manufacturer has a smart watch that looks remotely like Apple's, just an example of entire product lines: https://buy.garmin.com/de-DE/D... [garmin.com]

      But I get it Drinkypoo, and AmiMoJo our resident well on the autism spectrum posters only see the time and the sms notifications and therefore declare that all products look the same.

  • I mean, clearly in order not to be shaped like a rounded rectangle, they should have gone with the very practical pyramid:
    https://theoffice.fandom.com/w... [fandom.com]

    God forbid they make it shaped like something that would fit a maximum amount of text/array of icons on your wrist because Apple already took that shape.

  • You know, after Tesla opens up shop next door.

    • Tesla can iterate quickly. By the time the competition has a similar product, they're on to the next product. The low volumes are a blessing. Only BMW really has the tech to bang out a decent low-volume car faster, using the tech they used to make the i3. But they don't, because they're BMW.

  • Did not Erich "the Hut" Schmidt and various other dickweeds and nimrods claim the Chinese Communist Party is soooo very innovative?!?!?

    How could this possibly be? When they've stolen almost every single item, why would they ever appear similar?????

  • next up, a smart ring! fucking tiny screens! laaaame!

  • Been using a Xiaomi mini-Apple watch for 6 years. At a cost of $17USD it counts steps, water-proof 3m, vibrates on inbound cell call, vibrates on notification, vibrates inactivity, takes HR and it tells time even. No big honkin' boulder on a cuff band, the Mi-band silicone nearly weightless and never interferes with daily activity. When you lose it. NBD.

    Order two more. It sets you back $35USD. Awesome product, well engineered, MVP is dependability...dead simple dependability.

    Why would you spend hundred

