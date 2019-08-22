Apple Advises Owners of Its New Credit Card To Keep It Away From Leather, Denim (bbc.co.uk) 141
AmiMoJo shares a report from the BBC: Apple has advised owners of its new credit card to keep it away from leather and denim. Keeping the card in a leather wallet or in the pocket of a pair of jeans could cause "permanent discolouration." The Apple Card is a relatively plain matte white credit card made of titanium, which was designed to stand out against other credit cards. But people have poked fun at the company after reading that the card could be so easily damaged. Apple has published a guide advising customers how to "safely store and carry" their Apple Card. The guide warns that storing the card with other credit cards can scratch and damage it. Here's how Apple recommends you safely store and carry your titanium Apple Card:
- Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials.
- Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.
- Don't place or store your titanium Apple Card card near magnets. If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized.
- Don't place your titanium Apple Card in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.
Pretty absurd request (Score:5, Interesting)
Advising people to keep a credit card away from leather especially seems pretty crazy to me when so many wallets are leather...
As for mine, I plan to put it in a wallet with other cards al let the chips fall where they may. It seems like a personally tarnished card could be a mark of distinction.
:-)
Will be interesting to see what it's like compared to other metal cards.
Re:Pretty absurd request (Score:5, Funny)
Advising people to keep a credit card away from leather especially seems pretty crazy to me when so many wallets are leather...
That's where the $999 Apple wallet comes in...
Re:Pretty absurd request (Score:5, Insightful)
Re:Pretty absurd request (Score:5, Funny)
Yes, but the price is justified, as it is made from an exotic high quality polyurethane material that won't scrtach, demagnitise or discolor your precious Apple credit card, unless you are using it wrong, in which case the blame lays squarely with you.
Looking at my cards, repeatedly putting it in the chip and pin device is going to make it look awful pretty quick.
Re: Pretty absurd request (Score:5, Informative)
No, it needs to be for all Apple products. Apple's company motto should be "You're holding it wrong." Remember that this even applies to Apple products that you wouldn't expect to be able to hold wrong, like their speaker, which leaves little white rings on whatever you set it on.
Puck mouse.
Youâ(TM)re always holding it wrong.
It's actually just a plain, evenly lit cube made out of a single milled block of titanium. I recommend a 3rd party kneeling cushion.
It seems like a personally tarnished card could be a mark of distinction.
:-)
To go along with your phone with the cracked screen.
First I've heard of it. Why exactly would someone want an Apple branded Mastercard?
Re:Pretty absurd request (Score:5, Insightful)
Hard to believe it's 2019 and you've never met an Apple fanboi.
I'd assume that you apply for Apple Credit to buy some pricey item, and you are actually getting a credit card with your purchase already on it, along with enough rope to hang yourself. Apple has had credit cards since I was working in computer stores since at least 1984. A ton of people bought those original Macs on them, and it never stopped. Some crazy interest rate too. I'm sure they made bank on them.
Re:Pretty absurd request (Score:5, Informative)
It's basically designed to be a virtual credit card, stored in Apple Wallet and used with Apple Pay. There's some Mint-like reporting right in Apple Wallet that tells you where your money is going, you have immediate access when the card is approved, and support via texting right in the app. They're trying to be all modern and convenient, though you could argue about whether they're succeeding. The way they present it is, the physical card is more there for if you need it in a situation where Apple Pay isn't accepted.
Also, the cash-back deal is pretty good if you actually use Apple Pay.
I'm not arguing that you should get it. If none of that is appealing to you, then it's probably not worth getting. I'm just telling you why someone might want the Apple-branded card, aside from some kind of brand-loyalty or cool-factor.
Cash back is great for Discover cards too. Oh wait, not everyone accepts Discover? Sounds just like Apple cards then.
Not absurd, advertising (Score:5, Insightful)
1) Apple launches card wants more attention/customers
2) Apple design defects get lots of attention/press
3) Suddenly way more people are hearing that Apple has launched a card
4) Apple announces fix after press attention*1
5) Someone makes a boatload from selling accessories (e.g. card protectors)*2
*1 presumably.
*2 such is Apple life
6. Apple shows courage by removing the chip from the next version of the card.
Some phones have a drop sensor now. It's mostly for the ones with pop-up cameras so they can retract when free-fall is sensed.
I'd like to see that expanded with airbags.
Never buy Version 1 of anything.
Re:Pretty absurd request (Score:4, Insightful)
Advising people to keep a credit card away from leather especially seems pretty crazy to me when so many wallets are leather...
As for mine, I plan to put it in a wallet with other cards al let the chips fall where they may. It seems like a personally tarnished card could be a mark of distinction.
:-)
Will be interesting to see what it's like compared to other metal cards.
I can't imagine why they would paint a titanium card in the first place. Raw metal would be my choice.
Advising people to keep a credit card away from leather especially seems pretty crazy to me when so many wallets are leather...
From the company that brought you a phone that only works right if you hold it a certain way, we now have...
That's because the Apple credit card is intended to be a fashionable statement, and not a utilitarian product like a simple credit card. If Apple really didn't think this through, then they're far too used to having uncritical customers who will buy any old shit they sell.
What is absurd about this card is that anyone with money to burn on Apple products is interested in the first place. Yes it has some nice features around managing multiple numbers etc and maybe even privacy. However its only 2% cash back which for someone with decent credit is not awful but not especially generous even on a no-fee card! Here is the better part though! You only get 1% back UNLESS you use Apple Pay to do the transaction! That is horse shit it terms of rewards.
Most of the people in the econo
I have some extra card sleeves I got with my CAC. I'll give one of them a shot, because if the Apple card isn't touching leather, it'd be touching another card.
:)
Why would anyone mod this interesting? Can a comment be any more banal than this? Isn't the entire point for SuperKendall to tell he will be getting one? Did anyone need reminding that "many wallets are leather"?
Re:So after reading it... (Score:5, Insightful)
Are you fucking kidding me? You don't understand the Apple hate? These assholes have to publish instructions on how to store their fucking credit card........ Apparently those nearly indestructible cards, already in existence, that have been the staple of the credit card industry for the last 40 years are passe.
Instructions for a fucking credit card........ Jesus Harold Christ.... Who the hell stains their credit card? But apparently Apple chose the shittiest possible material to make a card out of since you can actually stain a fucking Apple credit card... Holy fuck sticks....
I'm not sure whom I hate more.. Apple or you for a level of too-stupid-to-breathe that boggles the mind.
Are you fucking kidding me? You don't understand the Apple hate? These assholes have to publish instructions on how to store their fucking credit card........ Apparently those nearly indestructible cards, already in existence, that have been the staple of the credit card industry for the last 40 years are passe.
Instructions for a fucking credit card........ Jesus Harold Christ.... Who the hell stains their credit card? But apparently Apple chose the shittiest possible material to make a card out of since you can actually stain a fucking Apple credit card... Holy fuck sticks....
I'm not sure whom I hate more.. Apple or you for a level of too-stupid-to-breathe that boggles the mind.
man I wish i had some mod points today as this needs modded up big time.
But jeans pockets are fine, pockets are not denim and are soft.
Not the back pockets, Kendall. NOT THE BACK POCKETS!!!
Re: So after reading it... (Score:2)
Re: So after reading it... (Score:5, Funny)
Now I want to get an Apple card just to stain the heck out of it.
How is it different, you are putting and thin piece of very tough metal in your pocket. You definitely want it encased because unlike other plastic cars that bend and break when you fall of them, this piece of titanium will instead readily penetrate your body when you fall on it badly.
Might be fun for marketing, but falling on one when it digs in, wont be fun at all, really quite dangerous to be running around with a piece of extremely tough metal like that. Even in a envelope it is likely to penetrate thro
HAHAHAHA (Score:2)
I can see it now (Score:5, Funny)
Re: I can see it now (Score:4, Insightful)
Came here for this.
Seriously Apple: your target market is the "doesn't want to have to know how to hold it" crowd. Instructions like this just make a mockery of your brand.
This is going to happen. Someone will take their stained card to an Apple Store for replacement, and the "genius" will tell them that their wallet isn't compatible and they were storing it wrong.
Re: (Score:2)
Where have I heard that before... Something about an antenna maybe?
You weren't holding it right!
Ok admit it... (Score:5, Funny)
How many oldtimers immediately thought of this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Ah, back when SNL was the same awful shit it is today.
Guilty as charged.
My very first thought, upon reading this article, was to wonder if Apple created their damn cards out of recycled Happy Fun Balls
:|
Re: (Score:3)
The first thing that popped into my head was:
"Do not taunt titanium Apple Card".
Conventional Cards Were EVIL! (Score:5, Funny)
Of course. (Score:5, Interesting)
Don't think for a moment this wasn't intentional on Apple's part. It's not like it's hard to test card materials and finishes. They knew this was a problem. They know it will be translated in the heads of Apple cultists as, "My Apple card is special. I have to give it special treatment, so it's obviously special and unique and thinks different. And that makes it better."
The fact that it's literally objectively worse than any normal card will never occur to most Apple fanboys.
+5 Insightful.
I don't know that it's worse than any normal card. They're just saying, don't rub it against materials that tend to transfer color because it might discolor it. Don't scratch it up or it might get scratched up.
Other cards can also get discolored and scratched up. It's just that, mostly, people don't care what their credit cards look like. Apple seems to be anticipating, probably correctly, that there will be Apple Card users that'll freak out because of a little cosmetic damage to their snazzy white cr
Really? (Score:2)
No leather, no denim? What are we supposed to make our wallets out of? The only wallet I've ever had that wasn't leather was this canvas velcro thing that I had as a twelve year old, and it was garbage. The whole point of a wallet is to safely and securely stow things that are daily-carried. That means the wallet needs to handle daily carry while still offering protection to what's stored inside of it.
Additionally it is unrealistic to expect any card in a wallet to have its own slot. I just counted, an
Re: (Score:3)
Isn't everybody working at Apple a vegan to save the planet?
I know, that's as ridiculous as a matte white credit card that needs its own cashmere purse.
Re: Really? (Score:5, Interesting)
My wallet is nylon.
But, is it really titanium? The least green metal in existence?
I mean boil ilmenite in sulfuric acid until the iron dissolves out.
Filter, dry, and heat to red heat, then add chlorine gas to make TiCl4.
Condense that out of the exhaust, gather it up, and place into a reaction vessel with either sodium or calcium metal. Light it off, when the vessel stops bouncing, you have titanium sponge with salt. When it cools down, wash out the salt, and melt the titanium in a vacuum furnace to get a metal.
The good news is when you need a new number, given how hot titanium burns, disposing of the old card will be very entertaining.
Note, class D fire extinguishers do not work on titanium. Your choices are vacuum, carbon monoxide, and argon or helium.
Re: Really? (Score:5, Informative)
I had to destroy a metal card recently. I don't know if it was titanium or some sort of steel, but it was a pain in the fucking ass. I had to use a dremel type tool to destroy the mag strip, the stupid chip, and grind away all identifying info. I scattered so much fucking dust and whatever around. The next time I have to do it, I'll be using a respirator.
I had to destroy a metal card recently. I don't know if it was titanium or some sort of steel, but it was a pain in the fucking ass. I had to use a dremel type tool to destroy the mag strip, the stupid chip, and grind away all identifying info. I scattered so much fucking dust and whatever around. The next time I have to do it, I'll be using a respirator.
It's almost as though we shouldn't have a metal card
Re: Really? (Score:4, Informative)
> The good news is when you need a new number...
... the good news is you won't need to worry, because there is no number printed, engraved, or displayed in any way on the card itself. It's only stored electronically, and you can generate new numbers with the app as needed.
The physical Apple Card, of course, has no number. The app displays the last 4 digits of the card number that is on the mag stripe of the card only, you never see the full card number.
Instead, Apple provides a virtual card number and virtual confirmation code (CVV) for the card in the app. You can use this for non-Apple Pay purchases online or over the phone. This number is semi-permanent, meaning that you can keep using it as long as you want.
But you can hit a button to regenerate the PAN (primary account number), providing you with a new credit card number at any time. This is great for situations where you are forced to tell someone your credit card number but do not necessarily completely trust the recipient.
https://techcrunch.com/2019/03/28/how-apple-card-works/
nah (Score:2)
I refuse to believe this reality is real.
"You're storing it wrong" (Score:4, Funny)
If we could rig a generator to Steve Jobs' corpse, our energy crisis would be over.
Re: (Score:3)
There were plenty of worse fuck-ups under Jobs. The iPhone 4 antenna problems, the origin of his "holding it wrong" non-quote (he actually said "just avoid holding it that way"). Apple Maps, bad enough to actually murder the user if they followed its instructions. Too much thermal paste on CPUs, 6 bit LCDs, bad power boards.
I think Apple's dedication to secrecy is what screws them. They can't properly test stuff because they can't allow details of it to leak.
Form Follows Function (Score:4, Insightful)
This adage never works the other way around, yet Apple continually attempts to emphasize their brand vanity over product usability.
Really? (Score:2)
I haven't used a nylon wallet since 1989. I really like my BMF leather wallet (yeah, like Samuel L. Jackson's).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Best wallet ever. That one have the double bill fold?
iSwipe (Score:2)
How to clean your titanium Apple Card [apple.com]
The Truth About Cats & Dogs [youtube.com]
Abby Barnes: How long did this tongue bath last?
Caller: About three hours.
Abby Barnes: Okay, this is a good time to talk about limits: you can love your pets, but just don't
... LOVE your pets.
Use tyvek Sleeves (Score:2)
I have been using Tyvek Sleeves for my cards since 1998. Got them as part of a swag bag in a banking technology conference, tried them, saw they were good, and never looked back.
I live in Venezuela, and replacing a card here has always been a pain in the neck, more so nowadays. And I guess is the same in other developing countries.
So, if you have an apple card (or are thinking on getting one), and are concerned about it's apperance, get some Tyvek sleeves in amazon, and get done with it.
I have been using Tyvek Sleeves for my cards since 1998. Got them as part of a swag bag in a banking technology conference, tried them, saw they were good, and never looked back.
I live in Venezuela, and replacing a card here has always been a pain in the neck, more so nowadays. And I guess is the same in other developing countries.
Venezuela is a beautiful country. I have been there and absolutely loved it and the people I met there. I hope that you and your family are safe and have all that they need during this tumultuous time.
So, if you have an apple card (or are thinking on getting one), and are concerned about it's apperance, get some Tyvek sleeves in amazon, and get done with it.
Just a quick correction of your English (which is quite good): You should say "get some tyvek slevs from Amazon and be done with with" or something to that effect.
You should say "get some tyvek slevs from Amazon and be done with with"
I suggest disregarding this guidance.
Unbelievable arrogance! (Score:2)
Many if not most wallets are leather. Many if not most Apple fanbois-and-gals probably wear denim. They want you to handle their f-ing credit card according to special Apple rules. What is wrong with this company?
This is right up there with "You're holding it wrong" in the corporate arrogance-and-cluelessness department. Apple: never admit a design flaw - blame the customer. Unbelievable.
Nonetheless it's another stupid move by Apple.
No leather or denim? (Score:3)
Guess no one will be carrying that at the next Folsom Street Fair.
metallurgical failure (Score:5, Interesting)
Now a really high grade of stainless steel? That would make a strong credit card. The card itself would outlast the life of the embedded chip. Heh... and the life of the holder as well.
Re: (Score:3)
but if you fall on the ground with a stainless steel card having standard dimensions in your pocket, you might get castrated, impaled, disemboweled....
Re: (Score:2)
there's a name for that fetish and even porn for it but I'm not looking it up
there's a name for that fetish and even porn for it but I'm not looking it up
No need. I don't even want to know.
It's to look pretty (Score:2)
Rename Apple Card (Score:3)
Re: Rename Apple Card (Score:5, Funny)
Much cooler than Titanium (Score:3)
Carbon fiber composite.
It's way cooler than Titanium. Am I right?
Sheesh (Score:2)
Authorized repair and cleaning (Score:2)
Also, if you should tarnish your Apple card with leather or denim, you can only have it serviced at an "authorized" Apple card repair and cleaning center. Care and cleaning is covered under Apple standard warranty for 90 days, Apple Care+ for Apple Card is also available for two years and can be purchased for $99.99. Apple card can not be used to purchase corded headphone.
How to clean your Apple Card (Score:2)
Fuck you Apple, seriously.
Oh no (Score:3)
What happens if you actually insert the card in a terminal?
Oh no, don't do that.
It be like: http://themetapicture.com/ipho... [themetapicture.com]
Laughable (Score:2)
Do not market to heavy metal fans? (Score:2)
Denim and Leather [youtube.com]
I don't get it (Score:3)
"stand out against other credit cards"
I put my cc inside the back of my phone silicone cover so that I just have to swipe the phone to pay, meaning I never have to take it out for somebody to look at it.
Am I the only lazy sob doing that?
Is this strictly for people wanting to show their black, gold, platinum, titan cards around because of reduced self-worth feelings?
All these black, gold, platinum, titanium are mostly marketing tricks to get you a more expensive card.
Yes, for some there are perks that might be interesting for you, but in the end it is just a card you use to pay. I have had a gold card in the past. I hated it, because each time I took it out, people where thinking that I had shotloads of monies.
This was not the case and there are plenty of situations where you do not want people think you are very rich. So I 'downgraded' my card to a normal one with the
Principles of good design... (Score:2)
In a nutshell: Make a product that fits the users, don't make the user fit the product.
Most people use leather wallets, and wear denim clothes. Leather wallets being especially true as you move up the income ladder (a large part of Apple's market).
Making a credit card that can be damaged / discoloured by a wallet credit card is the antithesis of good design, yet people will swear that it is great design just because it came from Apple.
At least some of Steve Jobs legacy still remains (Score:2)
next up (Score:2)
Apple wallets for storing your card correctly
(Not compatible with other cards).
Re:Form over Function (Score:4, Interesting)
It sounds similar to that Apple Speaker they put out that marrs a wood surface if you place it on one.
Re:Form over Function (Score:5, Funny)
I wonder if this was known before launch
Of course it was, but Apple wants you to know that this card is different and special, not like all those others.
It's just another example of Apple courage.
Reminds me of a book I read where a guy was so special that he had business cards made out of thin rock slices. You could not store it in a flexible container like a wallet because it would break, and you would not get another one.
Re:Form over Function (Score:4, Interesting)
The card isn't intended for "regular use" like your other credit cards. It's more of a reminder of what your number is if you need to make a purchase somewhere that doesn't support Apple Pay. The rest of the time it's intended to be left alone one of the rear pouches in your wallet.
But the whole reason for the problem is Apple and it's customers are big on looks. Look at the acid-etched cases on their laptops - lord that scratches easily and is impossible to buff out, and most owners will flip out if you scratch the finish when servicing it. For many Apple customers (call them "fan-boys" if you must), cosmetics are important. Apple probably got some early feedback from users that were upset their cards got scuffed or scratched.
Thing is, Apple doesn't want to have to replace these cards left right and center every time they get scratched, because these cards probably aren't cheap to make. So they're just laying out the "proper care" of the product, so when you (inevitably) scratch the card, you have no grounds to claim a defect to get a replacement. "You were TOLD not to do that, and you did it anyway, and what we told you would happen DID happen, so it's not our problem to fix."
It's got nothing to do with how people will use the card, it's just covering Apple against repairs/returns.
And I'm not surprised in the slightest. Titanium is strong, not hard. That means you can't bend the card easily, but it's easy to scratch
Re: Form over Function (Score:3)
Maybe it depends on how it's alloyed or something but my titanium glasses are easy to bend but don't seem very susceptible to scratching.
Re: (Score:2)
> It's more of a reminder of what your number is if you need to make a purchase somewhere that doesn't support Apple Pay.
Is it, now? The card doesn't have the number printed on it:
https://www.cnbc.com/2019/08/1... [cnbc.com]
I guess you just pull ideas out of your ass and claim it as truth, huh?
Re: (Score:2)
Or they did test it, and saw it as an opportunity for marketing an Apple wallet and Apple trousers.
Re:Makes no sense (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)