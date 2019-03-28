Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Businesses Apple Technology

Internal Documents Show Apple Is Capable of Implementing Right to Repair Legislation (vice.com) 88

Posted by msmash from the closer-look dept.
A leaked internal document outlines a program that looks almost exactly like the requirements of right to repair legislation that has been proposed in 20 states. From a report: As Apple continues to fight legislation that would make it easier for consumers to repair their iPhones, MacBooks, and other electronics, the company appears to be able to implement many of the requirements of the legislation, according to an internal presentation obtained by Motherboard. According to the presentation, titled "Apple Genuine Parts Repair" and dated April 2018, the company has begun to give some repair companies access to Apple diagnostic software, a wide variety of genuine Apple repair parts, repair training, and notably places no restrictions on the types of repairs that independent companies are allowed to do. The presentation notes that repair companies can "keep doing what you're doing, with ... Apple genuine parts, reliable parts supply, and Apple process and training."

This is, broadly speaking, what right to repair activists have been asking state legislators to require companies to offer for years. "This looks to me like a framework for complying with right to repair legislation," Kyle Wiens, CEO of iFixit and a prominent member of the right to repair movement, told me on the phone. "Right now, they are only offering it to a few megachains, but it seems clear to me that it would be totally possible to comply with right to repair."

Internal Documents Show Apple Is Capable of Implementing Right to Repair Legislation More | Reply

Internal Documents Show Apple Is Capable of Implementing Right to Repair Legislation

Comments Filter:

  • The Apple biosystem requires you replace your devices periodically. Opening them up to repair lets you buy non-Apple components, non-Apple batteries, and makes it highly likely you won't pay $10,000 for a computer or $1000 for a phone every two years.

    Can they do it? Sure.

    They have no economic incentive to do so.

    • The Apple biosystem requires you replace your devices periodically.

      Apple themselves said last year they expect people to be using devices longer and longer, which is why support for older OS's has stayed through multiple OS upgrades.

      Apple's ecosystem in fact does the opposite, it keeps your device working as long as possible, til eventually maybe you want an upgrade.

      I do think Apple should open up all companies to be able to get apple parts and manuals. But it's not like Apple is forcing people to buy new d

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by sjames ( 1099 )

        You mean other than charging 90% of the cost to upgrade just to deal with a crack in the screen that should be fixable for $50 or so.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Apple themselves said last year they expect people to be using devices longer and longer, which is why support for older OS's has stayed through multiple OS upgrades.

        How are you so easily fooled by them? Yes they say that users are going to be using their devices longer and longer, which is why they have pushed up the device prices so much while not offering any compelling innovation to justify is as well as vehemently opposing right-to-repair so they can charge ridiculous prices for their "repair services".

        Nobody wants to buy new iphones because the new ones are no better than the previous ones, they just cost a lot more so they have to make sure they last a long time

    • Having done vendor certified repair of electronics in the past. I remember a lot of cases of bad repair jobs and people cheeping out that really put the equipment in much worse case then the original problem. A cheap ebay replacement battery, or power supply that saved the guy $20 off the part, ended up costing an addition $500 for a repair, because the power on the 3rd party device was way off, and damaged a lot of expensive components, or lacked the fuses/safety devices that would protect from further dam

    • > They have no economic incentive to do so.

      This is Apple we're talking about.

      Economic incentive has NOTHING to do with it.

      It's all about religious devotion. Think Different. You will buy what Apple tells you to buy. Have you made your annual pilgrimage to Apple WWDC to hear the messiah's successor and Profit, Tim Cook tell you what to think?
    • iPhones upto 6 are fairly easy to work on if you are comfortable around micro flat flex connectors and tiny fastners. I replaced my battery myself with one for 2.50 usd and it's still working great. 7+ the glue and ensuring it stays waterproof starts being an issue though.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by tlhIngan ( 30335 )

        7+ the glue and ensuring it stays waterproof starts being an issue though.

        Not really, if you're a reasonably competent person, the gasket is no big deal at all.

        In fact, battery replacement kits for every iPhone have it made such that really, it's a 20 minute process as long as you can be patient and read basic instructions.

        Sadly, the problem is "reasonably competent". There are way too many people who can't or don't read instructions, who can't or don't want to follow them, so they're the ones that will end

        • I'd only looked at repair blogs, listened to some reviews, and not tried it myself. Maybe I'll give it a try. Plus I have a hot air rework station so that makes adhesive removal easy.
  • I remember almost two decades ago in my college days that the campus bookstore which sold Apple products was also an authorized Apple repair center. Having setup their network equipment (and run down computers with viruses on them), I happen to see them repair a few products in the back room. The part came with a link to a website where they could view a step by step tear down of whatever it was. The document the site had was very detailed and showed every single screw, plate, cover, etc and how exactly
  • This doesn't mean that Apple has to make it easy to repair, think glued in batteries. As long as the costs for Apple to replace a few defective devices instead of repairing them themselves under warranty, is less than what Apple looses by not selling newer replacement products, Apple ( and other manufacturers ) have no incentive to make their products easy to repair. They just can't make it harder for others to repair than it is for themselves.

  • Why are there articles every day about a topic that 90+% of everyone doesn't care about? Does anyone know who is financing the "right to repair" PR and legislative agenda?

    When it comes to tractors, 99.5% of people don't care about tractor repairs. But we get stories on Slashdot and Presidential candidates pandering about it.

    It's very organized and strangely manipulative. Anyone know why?

    I don't care about it much one way or the other, but I'm against the government bullying people on behalf of big compan

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by koavf ( 1099649 )
      As someone who will never own a tractor, I am concerned about it. I am also not liable to be caught up in a genocide of Southeast Asian minorities or gagged by surveillance software in Central Asia or harassed by police because of my race. Some of us care about things that don't immediately impact our lives because we care about other human beings.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        ...I am concerned about it...Some of us care about things....

        Your emotional state and your opinion of yourself are your business. I'd say "congrats", but I'm sure you have congratulated yourself for your thoughts of concern many, many, many times already.

        Don't you ever get tired of being manipulated by PR firms and media talking heads though? Does thinking ever interfere with the dopamine hit you get from emoting and then congratulating yourself for emoting (even though none of that emoting does anything for anyone else)? Do you ever wonder if there's more to the

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by koavf ( 1099649 )
          What PR firms? What talking heads? Why would I think that stories about corporate malfeasance are plants but you aren't?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by guruevi ( 827432 )

        You may care but you obviously don't understand the issues at hand which is typical for people on your side of the aisle. There is ALWAYS more than a binary cause and solution to the problem.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by koavf ( 1099649 )
          And how is that "obvious"? Do you care to say anything substantial other than glib, driveby criticism?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by bob4u2c ( 73467 )

      When it comes to tractors, 99.5% of people don't care about tractor repairs.

      Count me as one of the 0.5%. I grew up on a farm, not having a working tractor meant you did the work by hand or horse. Being able to take something apart, figure out how it worked, fix it, and put it back together again is essential to a farm. So being denied that really hurts farmers and without farms your nicely packaged foods or prepared meals don't happen.

      Of course this is just a learning period for farms. Once they realize that the newest tractor won't allow you to take the cover off without so

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sjames ( 1099 )

      People do care about the downstream effects. Expensive tractor repairs are a contributor when you wonder why your grocery bill is so damned high. It is an example of the problem faced by many in-industry and enthusiasts of electronics and IT. The target demographic of /. should be able to understand that, so the articles appear here.

      As for the politicians, farmers vote. This is very much a daily concern for them.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        Expensive tractor repairs are a contributor when you wonder why your grocery bill is so damned high.

        Food is cheaper here and now than it has ever been anywhere for anyone. [aei.org]

        Why would anyone believe "expensive tractor repairs" make a significant difference? Who is saying they do?

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by sjames ( 1099 )
          So you figure costs to a producer DON'T figure into the cost of a product? I don't know where you went to school, but you should demand a refund.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Kohath ( 38547 )

            So you figure costs to a producer DON'T figure into the cost of a product? I don't know where you went to school, but you should demand a refund.

            This response is just dumb. Even children know the difference between an amount that's big enough to matter and an amount that's too small to care about. Animals know it too.

    • This is slashdot... "News for nerds, stuff that matters".

      Once upon a time, nerds were the people who were building computers in their basements, salvaging old electronics to build new creations, and generally taking shit apart to see what they could do with it. Farmers were not dissimilar in how they handled their tractors - many of those old timers with their self-taught mechanical aptitude could rig something up from loose bits around the farm to keep ancient tractors chugging away, doing useful work long

    • 90% of people doesn't care about anything. That's no reason to not write about things.

      Slashdot is a technology site with a readership that contains many hobbyists, tinkerers and others who tend to want to repair things rather than throw the whole thing in the trash because one $0.50 component failed. So Right to Repair legislation is of interest to many of us.

      The current situation is that repairability is artificially impaired by large companies trying to force people into the wasteful habit of throwing awa

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Kohath ( 38547 )

        Slashdot is a technology site with a readership that contains many hobbyists, tinkerers and others who tend to want to repair things rather than throw the whole thing in the trash because one $0.50 component failed. So Right to Repair legislation is of interest to many of us.

        That explains why some fraction of Slashdot readers care. How does that become "right to repair" legislation "has been proposed in 20 states"? Does that sort of effort happen without money and centralized organization?

    • When it comes to tractors, 99.5% of people don't care about tractor repairs. But we get stories on Slashdot and Presidential candidates pandering about it.

      I can guarantee you that 99.5% of tractor owners care about tractor repairs. The percentage is probably a bit lower for John Deere tractor owners because the ones who care most self-selected themselves out of the sample by not buying a John Deere because of the repair issues, even though they really wanted one.

      Anyway, Apple products are highlighted f

  • keep doing what you're doing, with ... Apple genuine parts, reliable parts supply, and Apple process and training.

    Having an option to get genuine parts would be great, but I fully expect an aftermarket to be created with much cheaper options.

    • keep doing what you're doing, with ... Apple genuine parts, reliable parts supply, and Apple process and training.

      Having an option to get genuine parts would be great, but I fully expect an aftermarket to be created with much cheaper options.

      I used to buy IPhone batteries on Amazon until I started worrying a knock-off might set my house on fire

  • "Right now, they are only offering it to a few megachains, but it seems clear to me that it would be totally possible to comply with right to repair."

    Up until a couple product releases from now, when "repair" [slashdot.org] becomes an obsolete concept. Seems like Apple would do its best to keep moving towards making its phones less openable in the interest of making them more waterproof.

  • My question is: why does it matter?

    Either they obey the law (once right-to-repair legislation is passed), or they suffer the consequences and risk bankruptcy and shareholder lawsuits. Pretty simple stuff, really.

  • what about return part pricing and cpu + ram + MB + Storage as one unit in the imac pro even when cpu and ram is an socket.

Slashdot Top Deals

The solution of this problem is trivial and is left as an exercise for the reader.

Close