Prioritizing the MacBook Hierarchy of Needs (sixcolors.com) 212
Jason Snell, writing for Six Colors: This week on the Accidental Tech Podcast (ATP), John Siracusa floated the concept of a MacBook Hierarchy of Needs, a priority list of features for the next time Apple redesigns the MacBook line, as is rumored to happen later this year. It's a fun thought experiment, because it requires you to rank your wish list of laptop features. That's important, because if I've learned anything in this wacky world of ours, it's that you can never get everything you ask for, so you've got to prioritize.
The ATP hosts all made a "good keyboard" their top priority, an idea that would've been surprising a few years ago but now is almost a given. Yes, of course, Apple laptops need to be fast and reliable and have great displays and good battery life, but the past few years' worth of MacBooks have made a lot of people realize the truth: a bad/unreliable laptop keyboard isn't something you can really work around if you're a laptop user. This is why a lot of nice-to-have-features, like SD card slots, have to fall way down the hierarchy of needs. Any feature that can be rectified with an add-on adapter falls immediately to the bottom of the list. You're stuck with a laptop keyboard forever, and if you're committed to the Mac and every single Mac laptop that's sold uses the exact same keyboard, there's nowhere to run.
magsafe (Score:5, Insightful)
magsafe has saved my laptop from death countless dozens of times. unless they bring back magsafe i will only be buying used macbooks
... which also have good keyboards.
Why'd they get rid of magsafe in the first place? Seems like a keen idea, what's the catch?
Don't have to buy another one if it doesn't get pulled onto the floor?
Why'd they get rid of magsafe in the first place? Seems like a keen idea, what's the catch?
Here's one guess, they had a lot of problems with a lot of Magsafe power supplies. Mostly the cords were failing on them and they had to replace a lot of them. They likely just thought they'd do better with using USB-C than trying to get MagSafe to work right.
Another guess, people complained that MagSafe wasn't all it was cracked up to be. Laptops got real light and MagSafe actually pulled laptops off tables. Make the magnet weaker and now the weight of the cable can pull it loose.
One more guess, people
NO MORE FUCKING DONGLES (Score:5, Interesting)
If Windows laptops can manage to include both USB type C and USB 3.x ports, a MacBook Pro should be able to do the same. My MacBook Pro looks ridiculous with 4 dongles hanging off it.
Re:NO MORE FUCKING DONGLES (Score:5, Insightful)
I avoided this problem - and the keyboard problem - buy purchasing a 2015 MacBook Pro.
In 2018.
But in reality I have to admit all I did was punt the decision down the road, since there’s no way Ive won’t keep doubling down on the stupid design uber alles ethos. Must be even thinner! Must eliminate those unsightly ports!
Think of the person buying their first computer, or a second computer while keeping their first. These people will be buying cables and accessories for this computer. Why put old ports on a new computer? The only accessories that I can think of that don't come in USB-C versions are keyboards and mice, which are not needed all that often on a laptop anyway.
Tell me, what are you plugging in?
If it's a display then there are cables for USB-C to whatever port you will find on a new display. If you need a don
If it's a display then there are cables for USB-C to whatever port you will find on a new display.
So my choices are carry round a USB-C to HDMI dongle or preemptively rewire every conference centre I visit so they have USB-C cables not HDMI. Or I can buy a sensible laptop.
If it's a device with a USB-B port then don't buy a dongle, buy the right cable.
Right-o I'll just rewire all those devices with builtin cables to have USB-C cables (which I can't use with older laptpos)! Brilliant!
Or I can get a thinkpad
Even the Apple external CD is a USB-B so a dongle is needed for that. And two of my cables are for Rocksmith and don't come in USB-C so at least two USB-B dongles for those.
[John]
Dongle for the Media cable. Gives me the HDMI, USB, and USB-C connections.
HDMI for external monitor. USB for the CD, and USB-C for the Apple keyboard.
Note that my MacBook 2013 with the HDMI port supports HDMI 2.0 on my monitor but the MacBook 2017 with the external Media adapter only supports HDMI 1.2 (basically not 2.0).
Power plug.
Dongle for the Ethernet cable (oddly my MacBook can't connect to my Plex servers wirelessly, only through a wired connection).
USB dongle for the USB thumb drive (for the occasion
For my internal stuff sure, but when copying from my work laptop to my personal stuff, I don't have that luxury (work blocks cloud type stuff).
[John]
Re: (Score:3)
four dongles? Why the would you do that? What are you connecting? I've got *one* that has multiple USB-A, SD, HDMI and Ethernet.. I connect it less than 5% of the time I'm using my laptop. Most everything I connect now has direct USB-C connections.
But the idea that people need four (heck.. even two) dongles is ridiculous. I'm sure someone out there needs an RS232 serial port and a VGA port.. but they are going to have dongles pretty much no matter what laptop they buy. To get the normal selection of
That can be done with one adapter with all four ports.
There are bucketloads of single adapters that will handle all of this and more. They're small, light and cheap.
Got to say, if MacBooks are so fragile that people are actually bothered about the manufacturer "approving" USB dongles, the situation is even worse than just a matter of plug compatibility.
Is it really that bad in the Apple eco-system now?
>If Windows laptops can manage to include both USB type C and USB 3.x ports,
> a MacBook Pro should be able to do the same.
Yeah. There's that block of unused room between the 5.25" floppy and the parallel port . . .
:)
hawk
I might get a good price for my late 2013 MBP (Score:2)
I've always used mine in 'clamshell' mode with an external Kinesys ergo keyboard. My almost virginal MacBook Pro keyboard might actually be worth more than the laptop itself, LOL.
Start with the 2015 design (Score:2, Insightful)
Pretend everything since 2016 never happened.
The 2015 and prior design has everything going for it that people have been complaining about since the 2016 re-work.
- Plenty of ports
- MagSafe charging
- A reliable keyboard
Take the same 2015 design
/rant over
- Update the ports, maybe even add a few
- Keep MagSafe
- Don't fuck with the keyboard, it was fine,did not have to be re-imagined and made worse
- Update the chassis for a thinner bezel design
- And of course update the guts
- Oh, and ditch that dumbass touchbar
Mod Parent Up! (Score:2)
Seriously, this is so right.
If Apple wants to dick with the 2015 ports, ok, switch Thunderbolt 2 to USB-C. Leave the rest alone for God's sake.
My 2017 13" MacBook pro is the first Mac I've bought which I found quite disappointing (and I've been a Mac owner since 1994).
I'm much happier with my $400 Chromebook, which, while it has the USB-C-only problem too, has a real ESCAPE key, a micro-SD slot, a touchscreen (which I don't really use, but still...), screen folds flat 180Â and 360Â, great backlit
MBP Never Again... (Score:4, Interesting)
Hundreds of dollars on dongles? Come on.
Re: MBP Never Again... (Score:3)
Too late for you now.. but there are so many better (and cheaper) ways to do that.
There are piles and piles of multi port adapters that have USB-A, HDMI, and sometimes even ethernet.. all for much less than $100. If VGA is absolutely a must then you can just get an additional VGA adapter (note that this would be required regardless of which Macbook from the last decade you bought. I'm not even sure that *any* Macbook had a VGA connection...). If you needed to spend much more than $100 I'd be shocked.
Since we're just making up fantasies now: an angel will come down from the sky and fix it for free.
Re: (Score:3)
You've got a very active fantasy life.
but there are so many better (and cheaper) ways to do that.
Well if your solution is to not buy Apple products then you can have just avoided the situation all together by not buying the original damn Apple product that requires you to bolt on a lot of non-Apple products to get basic functionality. .
one thing is "a lot" to you?
Physical function keys. (Score:2)
um what now? a working keyboard a priority? (Score:2)
"you have to chose between this cool new feature or this broken thing fixed" is a false dichotomy. there is no reason apple wouldn't be able to accomplish things that are not mutually competing for power consumption, physical space, or cost. there is a point in making priority lists but fixing what shouldn't be broken in the first place don't belong there.
of course they care about selling new product, and usability certainly has been a huge part of their brand during jobs times. not so much today, but they still are ahead of their competitors on many points.
and, I don't quite agree that design "always" trumps functionality. what often happens is that given a functionality set, investing in design is more profitable than investing in developing said feature set further. it is especially true since functionality and design require different skillsets, and most
Magsafe please (Score:2)
I like the choice to go with USB-C/Thunderbolt. I understand why Apple did this.
People complained about the loss of the SDXC slot but I think I used it just once or twice in the years I had my old laptop. The lack of HDMI port and replacing it with video on USB-C doesn't bother me much either, especially since HDMI doesn't (or at least didn't at the time) support the higher resolutions that Thunderbolt or DisplayPort gives. Cables from USB-C to HDMI/DisplayPort/whatever don't seem to cost all that much m
Infected by the USB virus (Score:2)
Apple finally needs to get vaccinated...
...Intel with Thunderbolt... doesn't spread any further. Obviously, Apple got it when they were in bed with Intel on Thunderbolt 3.
Hopefully the disease over at USB 3,4
MagSafe plugs didn't last... the cables used a stupid type of plastic too. but making $$ in replacements wasn't enough to counter the brain damaging USB virus.
YES MagSafe maxed at 85 Watts. Apple CRIPPLED all their laptops so you run your battery down doing serious work. Their LIE is heat related but
Definitely the keyboard. (Score:2)
I would never buy a Mac for myself for a number of reasons, but my work-issued laptop is an MBP. I'm on my second or third. The keyboard has _always_ sucked - even the 2012/3 models we started with. I noticed my colleagues were slowing their typing down because the keyboard was shit even compared to the cheap and cheerful Dell keyboards we had prior. A triumph of form over function.
There is a reason I use an external keyboard as much as possible. A Happy Hacking Keyboard to be honest, but even Microsoft's T
Keyboard dongle (Score:2)
If only there was a way to connect a keyboard to your laptop using a cable or even using fancy wireless technology.
If only there was a way to connect a keyboard to your laptop using a cable or even using fancy wireless technology.
At home, my laptop is docked and I use a real mechanical keyboard. It's wider, thicker and heavier than the laptop itself. So obviously I'm not going to lug the keyboard around when I'm on the road. If I was going to do that, I wouldn't need a laptop to begin with. A laptop needs to be usable without any external dongles, that's kind of the point of having one.
Alternative brands (Score:4, Insightful)
When there are so many issues that you have to prioritize them, maybe it's time to start looking at other brands that fit your needs.
Re: (Score:3)
When there are so many issues that you have to prioritize them, maybe it's time to start looking at other brands that fit your needs.
When you make a judgement based on a number rather than a severity or impact of sets of problems maybe it's time to not be in charge of any product selection.
I Can Get Everything I Ask For (Score:2)
Typing this on my XPS 15 -- a fantastic machine for a fraction of the price of Macs.
Wish list (Score:2)
Sign Apple F'd up bigtime (Score:2)
When people are making LISTS and rank ordering them to fix what used to be the best. Windows users used to buy Mac then run windows simply because the laptop was so good. not anymore.
"almost a given" (Score:2)
How is "parts that don't break before the warranty expires" _almost_ a given?
Courage? Thinking differently?
A few items not improved (Score:2)
Allright... here's my Macbook Pro Wishlist: (Score:2)
DO change:
- go back one keyboard generation
- bring back the f'in 17" model, and a 20" model for huge people like me (and gamers / designers)
- create a decent desktop docking system, with MODULAR port expansions so people can pick what they need (SD card, old Firewire, MIDI, whatever). You're the geniuses, rethink the workplace.
- a few normal USB ports. I know USB-C is the way to go, but I share the dislike of extra dongles when I'm traveling. Seriously? Find some other way to force the ecosystem.
- Why not j
Add official eGPU support for MacBook Pro 2012 (Score:2)
EXACTLY!
You have to sell it as a new revolutionary DONGLE. Apple is obsessed with the stupid things. The "super dongle" which snaps on the side and puts back all the ports the idiots removed.
Parent is right... but:
2012 is the last decent MacBook Pro. I've given up on them getting back any retired competent employees. I am fine with Thunderbolt 1 eGPU just wish it wasn't a mess to get it working.
+ REPLACABLE SSD (they can have defects, always getting larger)
+ REPLACABLE RAM (2012 last one)
+ 2nd SSD slot. M
Who really uses the keyboard? (Score:2)
A lot of bellyaching about keyboards here.
I am typing this on a Apple bluetooth keyboard paired to my MacPro-2015. I would say 90% of my heavy-typing work is done at my desk where the keyboard is. The laptop itself is closed and driving an external display which also provides me a wired mouse.
The only time when I even open the laptop is when I take it somewhere. And then I use the keyboard that still looks new after four years. All laptops that are lightweight have keyboard problems eventually d
The OS Chimera (Score:2)
As usual I see the back-and-forth between Windows/Linux/MacOS. Everything said has been said before many many times.
Including this.
I have MacOS but I also have Windows in VM. Some applications just don't have a MacOS version like Solidworks, The Citrix Xen VM manager and a number of tools like that and accounting packages.
I have lots of Linux systems around so I don't need a Linux VM but if I did I could have one in a few minutes.
In this day and age crusading for one favored OS over another is jus
Trackpad, keyboard, low reflection display, ports, (Score:2)
Current MacBook Pro hardware is... lacking (Score:2)
I've been using MacBook Pros for a decade now. I got one of the new ones a few weeks ago. My experience...
Re: (Score:2, Troll)
If they want to pay extra for crap - it's digital Darwinisiam.
Apple hasn't been an innovative leader for a decade. It's best to look elsewhere.
Re:It's just a freakin laptop (Score:5, Insightful)
Some people accept whatever crappy tool they can find, even if that causes them tons of aggravation down the line. Others realize it's worth investing in top-quality tools. Apple's products used to be top-quality tools, and can be again if the company quit fucking around.
The effort required to turn Apple laptops into top-quality tools is far lower than that required to turn a Windows laptop into a top-quality tool. That's why we don't switch.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Preferably a keyboard that has a DEL key.
(...and PgUp/PgDn/Home/End).
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever you're using ftp for should definitely have been retired about a decade ago, but does sshfs not work on a mac? My laptop runs Linux and I mostly use scp from the command line, but do on occasion use sshfs if I feel like I absolutely must use a file browser. Why would you want to use a different file browser for remote files than you do for local files?
I use sshfs on my laptop, on my servers, on raspberry pi, on my OpenWRT routers. It's basically just sftp under the hood so it would be bizarre if i
Normally I don’t reply to trolls.
But “Network Utility” alone is enough to make me seriously consider never abandoning OSX, even if I have to refurb an old white MacBook and run the oldest supported software to make it snappy again.
Ever hear the expression "1 size does not fit all"?
I am happy with the purchase and it has served me admirably. So I bought a MacBook, I am not a fool.
You think they are overpriced and you can get a better deal. You are not a fool.
Most who buy Apple products have no clue as to what a quality tool is -- they just believe the hype/reality distortion field.
They like the Apple stores, they see their friends have pretty MacBooks, they go with the flow.
Apple really understands marketing and presentation.
Re:It's just a freakin laptop (Score:4, Insightful)
I’m shopping for a Unix laptop that runs MS Office. Got a buying guide I can work from?
Re: It's just a freakin laptop (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
I've have been looking at other laptops. All laptops have compromises. It used to be Apple compromise was the price, max heat/thinness, and the shiny screen. I've found plenty of laptops that have terrible keyboards, limited Linux support, no SSD, no PCI SSD, terrible trackpads, terrible screens, limited RAM, poorly thought out high DPI screens, even worse thermal management, touchbar-like gimmicks, etc. I won't buy a current MacBook Pro, and probably never again, but I haven't seen anything else I liked un
I’d prefer BSD, but at this point I’m willing to consider any Unix distro whose UI isn’t a bag of dicks, (Unity, I’m looking at you) and where I don’t need to drop into the terminal unless I want to.
Honestly, I like Chromebooks. (Especially for handing to people who don’t “do computers” - automating myself out of a job supporting family IT bullshit is nice! Last time I did it, though, it was with MacOS, but I’d definitely be pitching Chrome these days)
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
As hard as it may be for you to understand, your average computer user, even intelligent people who do real work, usually can't easily up and switch to a new OS and stay productive.
Sure they can. It's only people like you holding them back by telling them it might be difficult.
How's this for a though: Any effort they put in will be rewarded tenfold by being able to choose between dozens of keyboards/screens/etc in the future.
Re: (Score:2)
The new Win8+ start menu and "flat" colors are a UI disaster, yes. The first thing I do with any Windows PC these days is install Classic Shell.
Apart from that, Win10 isn't awful.
Re: (Score:3)
Bollocks. Nobody develops real software with a MacBook keyboard.
I took this "MacBook hierarchy of needs" thought as a more general wish list for a laptop. I don't believe it's as much about Apple laptops specifically but shopping for a laptop generally.
Leave the fanboys out of this. What is your wish list on a laptop? Now, hand that wish list to a number of laptop manufacturers and see how many will grant your wishes. Maybe it's Apple, maybe it's not.
It's fine to think that you can just go somewhere else but, what if nobody makes a laptop that fits your hierarchy of
Add to this a "screen where I can see what's on it and not just a reflection of my face and every light and brightly lit object in a 100 yard radius".
Re: (Score:2)
I tried to switch, but there's simply nothing as good as Keynote on Windows or Linux.
I looked at all the options:
- Hackintoshes are too much work and unstable with upgrades.
- Fulltime virtual machines.. not really an option either.
After Apple released the new Macbook Air.. I decided to buy the 2017 Macbook Air, precisely for its keyboard. Not so much for reliability, but because I wanted to have some key travel.
Keynote is just PowerPoint like a Corvette ZR1 is jjust a car,
Cheers!
Re: (Score:3)
So you're saying it's easy to use, doesn't require daily maintenance, and isn't expensive to update?
Sounds like a good product.
Re:It's just a freakin laptop (Score:5, Insightful)
Why don't you just do what normal people do? If the product is crap, buy a different one rather than writing love letters about it.
Multiple reasons:
a) Vendor lockin. Switching from a Lenovo machine to a Dell machine both running Windows 10 with a slightly different clicky feel on they keyboard and a slightly different graphics card is orders of magnitude different than moving from an Apple *ecosystem* to a Windows / Linux one. Note that word ecosystem. You're not just changing laptops. You're affecting your other fixed devices, your portable devices, you're affecting your software, your existing files, you're changing the way of working, potentially the services you (or worse, your customers) use.
b) Because the product isn't crap, it just has a list of minor annoyances that prevent it from being perfect. So what device do you switch to? I'm no Apple fan but I can give a non-Apple example: I don't like that the Surface Pro only has 1 USB port. What should I do? Switch to a Lenovo Miix with it's horrible keyboard, inaccurate pen and poor quality kickstand? Get the HP Spectre X2, a device which my father has returned under warranty twice?
Apple fanbois really are a different sort of person.
Actually they are taking a completely thought out human approach to their predicament. Try to be less judgy.
Re: (Score:3)
Time you spend operating the computer is time you can’t spend using the computer?
I suppose in theory it's better to have some influence over what happens instead of whining about it later.
What am I on about, it's Apple. ROFLMAO. Courage!
>> What am I on about, it's Apple. ROFLMAO. Courage!
If not for this minor (yet major) point. They're giving feedback to one darn obstinate, hubristic company.
It probably has something to do with the local broadband monopoly not delivering anything fit for service
Ive got a few blockers, but one key area where linux falls flat in professional use:
skype for business meetings, microsoft teams meetings, ring central conference calls, teamviewer meetings, onedrive for business, and sharepoint document collaboration stuff.
Linux is very much a 2nd class citizen or excluded outright. Yes, some options support linux, and for office365 you've got the web-apps which do _some_ of the stuff, but it's limited and slower.
You can't dictate what your clients, and partner organizatio
Exactly. This line made me laugh:
If you're "committed to the Mac" you have a problem. I used Macs all through the '90s, I weathered the PowerPC transition, Carbonised my applications, ran Mac OS X as my primary OS starting with Public Beta, and made the transition to Intel. But it was never a religion - it was because at the time it was the best option for me. I didn't
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, I'm kinda lucky that the line-of-business applications I develop are deployed on Linux, the open source projects I contribute to are portable across Windows/Linux/Mac, and for my photography etc. the Adobe stuff runs on Windows as well as Mac. I don't need (or want) to develop Mac or iPhone software at this point.
My favorite is the way there's no keyboard illumination until after you've typed in your password. Try typing "NrhUk328jds" in a darkened room in an input box that only shows **********.
Re: (Score:3)
