Apple Plans To Launch an 'All-New' 16-inch MacBook Pro and 32-inch 6K Monitor This Year, Says Report (theverge.com) 192
Apple is planning an "all-new" MacBook Pro design for this year, well-connected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said. From a report: The lineup is reportedly led by a model with a screen of between 16 and 16.5 inches, which would make it the biggest screen in a Mac notebook since the 17-inch models stopped being sold in 2012. Kuo says the lineup may also include a 13-inch model with support for 32GB of RAM; right now only the 15-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with that amount of memory.
[...] More interestingly, Kuo has the first credible details of the external monitor that will mark Apple's return to the pro display market. It's said to be a 31.6-inch 6K display with a "Mini LED-like backlight design." Apple discontinued its last monitor, the Thunderbolt Display, back in 2016; right now the best option for owners of more modern Macs is the Apple-sanctioned but imperfect 27-inch LG UltraFine 5K.
Neat. I moved on years ago. (Score:3)
I'm really surprised that VMWare doesn't make their own laptop with a VMWare hyperviser in firmware. Basically, boot into any OS you want, and backup the entire stack to the cloud.
And no updates at all after 1-2 years? no put it on a small pci-e ssd.
Margins are thin and even if you just get a Chinese OEM to build the laptop for you, you still have to provide on-going support for it. There probably just isn't enough money in it, especially with the relatively small volumes they would be selling, and when the competition is someone like Lenovo with world-wide support coverage and established business relationships.
My guess it's probably related to OEM pricing, you can use "any" OS but Apple doesn't license OS X and Microsoft is sure to put some clauses requiring it to boot Windows natively and exclusively to get the best price. After all Microsoft has their own virtualization technology and is a direct competitor plus they don't want to give any other OS a foothold, like I've never seen any OEM offer dual-boot. Even if they can't formally do it because of anti-trust I'm sure anyone who did would be put on the unoffic
I moved on this week. Literally, just placed my order on a Lenovo X1E after using a Macbooks professionally for almost 20 years.
Slightly lighter than my Macbook Pro and is being immediately wiped and having Linux installed. I will enjoy.
Neat!
... Windows ...
HERETIC!!!
Finally! (Score:2)
I have long awaited the return of the 17" Macbook Pro ever since Apple stopped selling them - mine is still used to this day every day for work in my house.
The 15" I have been using primarily is fine as it has the same resolution, but I really missed the physically larger screen of the 17".
With Apple's reduction in bezel sizes the new 16" should have about the same screen size as the old 17" in a slightly smaller form factor.
The only downside to having a larger laptop is a surprising number of bags or lapto
Apple is the "Anthropologie" of computing.
It's sure a good thing there is more than Google and Apple to choose from.
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Insightful)
We'll see... (Score:4, Insightful)
It will be the glued-shut, no-port, soldered-everything version of the old 17" MacBook Pro
That seems very unlikely given what they did with the iMac Pro, and even the MacBook Pro updates - more ports and some flexibility in expansion.
I am even fine with all USB-C ports, as long as there's four or so. In a larger form factor they will probably include more ports.
Re:Finally! (Score:5, Insightful)
With Apple's reduction in bezel sizes the new 16" should have about the same screen size as the old 17" in a slightly smaller form factor.
I hate to break it to you but that's not how screen sizes are measured. A 16 inch screen will be 1 inch smaller screen size than a 17 inch, regardless of bezel size.
Good point (Score:2)
I hate to break it to you but that's not how screen sizes are measured.
True, I forgot that was really referring to screen size and not the laptop dimensions itself
Still should have a decently larger physical display in a substantially smaller physical package than the older 17".
That 's a good point, maybe they would pretty much keep the existing form factor and just increase screen as much as possible - that makes more sense than building out the case size much.
I'd switch to a briefcase. Aluminum, with the detachable handles like the models I saw on GITS-- triggers would unnecessarily draw attention (and possibly return fire)
I loved my 17” MacBook Pro back in the day... but I can’t believe I allocated that much weight to backpacking around Southeast Asia back in the day. About 8.5 pounds when the power cords and stuff were factored in.
Now I have moved on. MacBook Air and a couple iPads really serve me better. A dock with a 27” monitor is a hell of a lot better ergonomically than the laptop form factor, and portability really trumps all for a laptop.
I try to travel with an iPad too when I can, but I'm a consultant who has to work on site sometimes - for that I prefer a larger portable screen, which is what I really liked the 17" for (though I have to admit I also did my fair share of international travel lugging the 17" around and you are right that it weighs a LOT!).
I can see the store page now. (Score:5, Insightful)
The MacBook Pro Pro. Starting at $3999.
I miss the days when minor new features and upgraded components were part of a normal product refresh and didn't justify a new name and pricing tier.
Eh, the days we're in now don't seem that different from the past, at least as far as Apple laptops go. The current touch bar models are abominations that got me off the Mac after more than a decade, but they've had the same design for several years and gone through multiple incremental updates.
Over that decade it was Powerbook, then MacBook Pro, then unibody MacBook Pro, then Retina. The pace seems about the same to me. I'm not sure what days you're missing?
I am missing MacBooks from before 2015 - that was quite a decent Pro. Loved keyboard, trackpad, ports, MagSafe, overall look and feel.
Here's base model MBPs by year:
2006: $1999 / 2.0GHz x 2 Core 2 / 1GB RAM / 120GB HDD / Classic
2007: $1999 / 2.2GHz x 2 Core 2 / 2GB RAM / 120GB HDD / Classic
2008: $1999 / 2.4GHz x 2 Core 2 / 2GB RAM / 250GB HDD / Unibody
2009: $1699 / 2.56GHz x 2 Core 2 / 4GB* RAM / 250GB HDD / Unibody
2010: $1799 / 2.4GHz x 2 i5 / 4GB RAM / 320GB HDD / Unibody
2011: $1799 / 2.2GHz x 4 i7 / 4GB RAM / 500GB HDD / Unibody
--- Tim Cook becomes CEO
2012: $2199 / 2.3GHz x 4 i7 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD / Retina
2013: $1999 / 2.0GHz x 4 i7
I suppose what you mean is closer to "I miss the days where they didn't couple incremental upgrades with useless, mandatory, horribly expensive features I don't want in the first place." In which case I'm with you. If I could buy the 2018 MBP in the body of the 2015 without paying $400 for a touch bar, I'd still use a MacBook Pro. Instead, I moved on.
Though still, it seems to me to only be the one cycle (the introduction of the touch bar) you (we, lots of us) really have a problem with. The Retina only move
Agree. The only thing between me and an upgrade is that crap thin keyboard. I can live with the Touch Bar
I bought a first generation Retina MBP for $2900. To get a replacement MBP today with the same clock speed, RAM, and storage, I'd pay about $2800. Six and a half years later.
Yeah but it has a touch bar instead of F keys, and the lowest travel/tactility keyboard on the market! And USB-C! Progress!
"Support" for 32GB of RAM... (Score:5, Insightful)
Does "Support for 32GB of RAM" mean you can plug in two 16GB modules, or does it just mean that you can pay 3x the street price of the RAM extra to buy a laptop with it soldered to the motherboard?
As long as hipsters keep buying the garbage with the soldered ram and drives apple will keep selling it.
It's Apple, so you don't get to "plug in" anything, likely including your headphones.
TB3 can't drive 6K so what is there plan there? (Score:2)
TB3 can't drive 6K so what is there plan there?
Full DP 1.5 port?
HDMI 2.1?
Display with build in video card (linked by pci-e X4 over TB3) at a cost of $1500-$2000?
Nothing keeps them from designing TB4 with support for up to 8K (or maybe even more).
TB4 = pci-e 4.0?? runs to long. maybe TB4 = pci-e 3.0 X8 (good for an remote GPU)
It can drive dual-4k displays, 6K is "only" ~6Gbps whereas the bus can push 40Gbps. Why wouldn't it be able?
Apple falling short by 2K (Score:1)
We don't even have true HD in most cases and you think there is going to be 8K content.
You need 8k three feet from your face? Do you have a Borg implants?
Can I get some?
The IBorgEye is planned for 2021. Only monoscopic in v1.0. V2 will be Stereo
You should check the specs. NASA is planning to replace Hubble with a few astronauts with these puppies. Can see to the edge of the universe.
And v3 can do IR and UV
Re:Apple falling short by 2K (Score:5, Insightful)
The extra 2K is for the software to place its GU to work on the 4K video.
so an $2000 GPU vs an $500 GPU for that 8K apple (Score:2)
so an $1000 GPU vs an $500 GPU for that 8K at apple pricing.
also 8K content will cost a lot on apple over priced SSD's as well.
Crappy Keyboards (Score:3)
Will we see a return to the non craptacular keyboards that don't let dust freak them out?
If no, then I'll continue to stick with my aging 2015 Macbook Pro. No reason to ever upgrade until they either change the style of keyboard or revert back to a design that works.
Steve Jobs is clearly turning in his grave at what has become of Apple.
Yeah, it’ll be hilarious if this large 16” laptop has a grand total of four ports - all Thunderbolt 3, natch - and that awful low-travel keyboard.
Or - even better - if it’s the first Apple laptop with a glass, no-actual-keys “keyboard”. It seems reasonable to assume one big reason for their current crap keyboards is to get people used to typing on an immobile surface (like a phone or tablet) in a larger form factor.
Yeah, it’ll be hilarious if this large 16” laptop has a grand total of four ports - all Thunderbolt 3, natch - and that awful low-travel keyboard.
Or - even better - if it’s the first Apple laptop with a glass, no-actual-keys “keyboard”. It seems reasonable to assume one big reason for their current crap keyboards is to get people used to typing on an immobile surface (like a phone or tablet) in a larger form factor.
So a glass version of the Sinclair ZX80 keyboard.
I find it more likely that they would use the same keyboard mechanism as the Ipad Pro's "Smart Keyboard".
It is the "butterfly" switch with a flexible keyboard condom on the [i]outside[/i] to protect it from dust. It looks and feels even worse than the "keyboard" on the recent MacBook.
Will we see a return to the non craptacular keyboards that don't let dust freak them out?
The new keyboards work fine these days as long as you don't hammer them like blacksmith and clean them out with a dust buster or compressed air once in a while. If you are irked by the 'feel' of the thing you really are on you own. The next step in this arena will probably be fixed keys with haptic feedback. Call me schadenfreudig, but I am actually looking forward to the loud-voiced outpourings of religious indignation we'll get when those things hit the market.
If no, then I'll continue to stick with my aging 2015 Macbook Pro.
That's what I thought until I got a MBP with
I am a Mac user but my surface pro logs me in when I look at the screen. That is better then fingerprint
Amazing! I cannot wait. (Score:1)
I have been a hard core OpenBSD developer and user for two decades but this laptop has me and many of my colleges drooling. A huge number of us will be making the switch permanently to Apple and at this point I see no reason to ever consider any other product. Apple absolutely rules when it comes to technology.
Gonna be hard to tell from a 15" (Score:4, Interesting)
By contrast, the 17" model (17.0" 16:10 aspect ratio, vs 17.3" 16:9 aspect ratio for most PC laptops) was 17^2 / 15.4^2 = 1.2186 or 22% more screen area than the 15", which is definitely noticeable.
As long as you are using the same aspect ratio it factors out...
And a pro tower? (Score:3)
Learn to code (Score:3)
Got the needed GPU?
When the did a 5k monitor with LG there was a decent reason for using Thunderbolt, in that DisplayPort wasn't quite there yet. Now it is, even for 6k... But it looks like they are going for Thunderbolt again.
Shame because that could be a good PC monitor, but if it's like the LG one it will lack any controls or decent software to drive it. Forget about calibration outside of OSX.
6k at 32" is ideal. Basically you want to keep the DPI to 2x the base 2k/24" to make scaling perfect.
4k @ 24"
5k @ 27"
6k @ 32"
DPI does not matter for Macs
...
You can plug in as many monitors as you want and have windows spanning them, the UI/OS scales them accordingly.
It just scales the bitmaps, it does't re-render fonts and vector elements for example. Windows has the same problem, one display is the master and the other renders at the master's DPI and then scales the resulting bitmap.
There is also an issue with non-integer scaling of bitmaps looking kinda bad, and older apps that don't support proper DPI awareness. For those having exact 2x scaling is the best option.
Maybe, just maybe they are listening (Score:3)
I understand the most recent Macbook pro has more modular components and ports, suggesting they are responding to criticism of the glued together, fake pro direction they had been taking. Is it an inflection point in design philosophy after burning the goodwill they created for pro users?
Not a fan boy, but typing this on a 2009 17 inch MB pro that has been used every day for the last decade and still works like new. Possibly the best machine I have owned of ANY kind. That level of quality earns loyalty. It was assumed they would never again make a laptop larger than 15 inches because the profit margins are too small. Selling a loss leader product to command respect from the pros is the kind of strategy they displayed when Jobs ran the show. Could be a good sign.
(But not holding my breath.)
Why not something really new? (Score:2)
Monitors and laptops are hardly new for Apple.
A company of that size should be diversifying, before they find it is too late, and they implode like Kodak, Nokia or Xerox.
Sony and IBM may not have their former glory, but are still alive and making big money. As well as diversifying, they actually did basic research and genuine innovation. Why doesn't Apple?
Apple makes wonderful products, don't get me wrong, but the closest they have ever come to an original invention is probably the App Store.
More features no one is asking for...... (Score:5, Insightful)
Quick Survey. did anyone ask for?
Here is what was on my list:
Better keyboard
Option for Touch Screen
Better Repairability (See Louis Rossman, easy to replace keyboard and battery)
Better Upgradability (Not Soldered in HDD and RAM)
Better Water Resistance
Return of the MagSafe
More Ports on the Pro Model including a classic USB3.0 port
eGPU Options for High End Cards with Plug N Play
I wonder if the touchpad could double as a pen input pad. A lot of artists would love that I think. Then again I'm sure Apple would rather sell them an iPad Pro for that kind of use, but then they don't get the functionality of OSX and a proper keyboard.
Re: More features no one is asking for...... (Score:2)
Actually most external keyboards for an iPad is better than the MacBook keyboard. Mouse for iPad might be useful
What use is a 6K monitor? (Score:1)
There are not that many pixels 19 MP) in the human eye (6M cones / 3 = 2MP), it is impossible for 6K to be useful to a human in any situation except where the screen is intentionally much bigger than what the eye can view in field (planetarium, amusement park ride background, etc.)
This is bullshit.
Will be wildly overpriced with great commercials (Score:2)
I work with iOS and the only reason I have a Macbook is because of that. I tried going Mac-only at home and I lasted about 6 months before I went back to PCs where I could get software I wanted besides graphic design apps.
Every time I see a pitch for Apple's next "oooh" product, it's like getting an email from the car dealership who ripped you off on that jalopy you just sold at a loss.
imperfect (Score:2)
can you believe those apple fans?
unless it's a screen with an apple logo on it, it's imperfect.
only a real apple thunderbolt display will do!
pure lunacy
Sager/Clevo is already doing it (Score:2)
Thin + Low DTP = Slow (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
New law: Any consumable part must be user replaceable, e.g. batteries.
Re:Too late (Score:5, Interesting)
>planned obsolescence
Really? My 2014 macbook pro still runs like a champ.
Re: Too late (Score:2)
So is my 2013 model. And I schlep it around every single day
The keyboard and overall build quality is lightyears better than the current generation for that matter.
I am pretty sure your local red light district will have an establishment that caters to your needs
Use DisplayPort. (Score:3)
And just what Mac will be able to run such a thing without having shedloads of problems?
If you use DisplayPort from any modern TB3 Mac, you can drive any 4k display at 60FPS.
I never had any issues even using my older 2013 MacBook Pro (with discreet GPU) on an LG 4k monitor using DisplayPort adaptors. Certainly no flickering.
Not that I'm saying Apple couldn't stand to improve GPU drivers, mind you. Just saying there are ways to use 4K displays more reliably.
That actually illustrates the problem - they don't support 5k/60Hz over DisplayPort. You have to use Thunderbolt which means you can only buy a Thunderbolt based 5k monitor, and the only option is that LG one.
DisplayPort 1.3, released in 2014, supports 5k/60Hz.
That's not exactly right... (Score:2)
Macs do support 5k/60Hz [apple.com], you are right that you use thunderbolt but only insofar as you need to get a thunderbolt3 to dual DisplayPort adaptor [amazon.com].
Since from that adaptor you can use DisplayPort, you can use any 5k monitor that has DisplayPort. Some may require both DisplayPort cables to be connected (see first link I posted as it talks a little about that).
Now that would actually be a lovely idea - *if* it used a standard PC video-card slot so that you could easily upgrade the GPU in the future. Somehow though I suspect that's not the case.
I have the same basic objection to "all-in-one" PCs - a good monitor is worth investing in, and will likely outlast many PCs - unless you integrate the two, and generate a huge additional stream of trash as the fast-evolving tech goes predictably obsolescent, taking a perfectly good screen with it.
Even if you've got the mo
Re:Do it, Apple! (Score:4, Insightful)
No wired network is a killer in some settings.
Re:Do it, Apple! (Score:4, Informative)
No wired network is a killer in some settings.
I agree. What bothers me is the increasing lack of Ethernet ports and no support for an inexpensive alternative. All it would take is the small step of support for USB to USB networking with a passive cable. This was written in the USB spec 10 years ago, but it seems few people bothered to implement it. It's in section 5.5.2 of the USB 3.0 whitepaper.
https://www.usb3.com/whitepape... [usb3.com]
Apple doesn't have this problem because they have USB-C ports on all new computers and support networking over a passive cable by use of the Thunderbolt protocol. An inexpensive passive cable will connect two Apple computers at 10 Gbps. A wired network does not necessarily mean Ethernet.
I guess if Apple supported this kind of connection with USB 3.0 it might go just as fast, and be able to connect to any computer with a USB-A port with a widely available an inexpensive USB-A to USB-C cable, but then the other computer would have to support this as well. There's little incentive by Apple to support this if Windows and Linux can't be bothered to support a direct PC to PC connection by USB.
Oh, and if you really needed to have Ethernet to connect by a wire to another computer then there's all kinds of adapters out there for this. Given the increasing scarcity of Ethernet ports on new Windows computers, especially laptops and tablets, the need for such an adapter is shared with Apples. But, again, I can connect two new Apple computers together at 10 Gbps with a $10 cable I can get at most any Best Buy, Wal-Mart, or whatever. I can't do this with Windows or Linux, or at least I haven't seen it yet.
I'd like to be able to do the same with Windows and Linux. Why after 10 years has no one bothered to read the USB spec and implement a very useful wired connection between PCs? Seems to me that there would be no hardware limitation for this, all we need is the software. Has no third party read this either and seen the possibilities?
I've got a LapLink cable you can have:)
Laplink over Thunderbolt. There is a good idea...
Not having read the spec myself, I have one simple question: Is it an optional feature? If yes, then there is your answer. Manufacturers want to say they provide USB support, but they want to put the minimum effort into it, so they will only do the bare minimum.
Also, with USB-C there is no such thing as passive cables anymore. Literally every single cable needs to be active to negotiate capabilities with the host device. Why TF this needs to happen on the cable and not between the host and target device
What customer does Apple want (Score:2)
No wired network is a killer in some settings.
Do you think these use cases are ones Apple actually gives a shit about? For those who care there are USB-C and Thunderbolt docking stations available and they work fine. Personally I'm with you and would rather have a 8P8C ethernet port [wikipedia.org] built in but clearly I'm not the customer Apple is courting.
>apple could care less
So they care more?
Heh, 16 millimetres is sub-micropenis territory, and 16 inches is just going to hurt her cervix, but 16 centimetres is a respectable length. You know what they say though - it ain't the size of the boat, it's the motion of the ocean.
Re: I got 16 inches (Score:3)
Words of a guy who never got much shore leave.
I replaced a glued in keyboard on my daughter's Macbook Air last month. It was a MASSIVE pain in the ass and took two hours, but the total cost was $50 vs the $700 that the Apple Store was going to charge for it.
Don't spill nail polish remover on your keyboards, people.