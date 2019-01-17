China Drove 40% of Mobile App Spending and Nearly Half of All Downloads in 2018 (venturebeat.com) 20
China may be slowing iPhone sales worldwide, but Chinese people are driving Apple's App Store business. From a report: China accounted for nearly 50 percent of all app downloads in 2018, pushing the global downloads count to reach a record 194 billion, according to research firm App Annie. China, which is the world's largest smartphone market, also accounted for nearly 40 percent of worldwide consumer spend in apps in 2018, App Annie said in its yearly "State of Mobile" report. (Note: Google Play Store is not available in China.) Global consumer spend in apps reached $101 billion last year, up 75 percent since 2016. And 74 percent of all money spent on apps last year came from games. The battle between Silicon Valley companies and Chinese tech giants generated more than half of total consumer spend in the top 300 parent companies in 2018, the report said. The top company for global consumer spend was China's Tencent, which owns stake in several startups, companies, and games -- including last year's sleeper hits PUBG and Fortnite.
Apple operates in China. Google doesn't.
There are of course also many Chinese app stores.
People actually pay money for phone apps? (Score:1)
Weird.
what you dont have phones? (Score:1)
what you dont have phones?
The United States has the worlds most powerful economy. China is second but growing much faster then the US one is.
Our instinct is What is the US doing wrong, we are falling behind.
But the real question is what is China doing wrong to be second to the United States.
In terms of geography China has roughly the same size as the United States, with access to a lot of resources.
Their population (about 10x of the United states) is huge, they have a higher available working base.
They are located next to many count
Are you asking for a Logical response. Then I expect it would be at a point where unemployment is 0%, and everyone has the ability to live the way they want to.
If you are asking for the emotional Response. 'merica #1! we need to show the world that we are right about everything and show the errors in their way.
I personally don't care of the US rank in economy, however I like to see continuous improvement over time, if every generation is getting a better quality life, and the amount of suffering is down, we
Their population (about 10x of the United states) is huge
Huh? China is 1386 million, the US is 326 million so about 4.25x. They big change is that they realized the Soviet Union fell through worthless rubles and empty shops, let people make money and have nice things as long as they don't challenge the government. It's hard to get really mad when your wallet is thicker and thicker every year, it's when there's an economic crisis that there's real outrage.
Genius Plan (Score:2)
A) Produce some really crappy mobile app
B) Price said app at $500
C) Enjoy $5k from Chinese cloners purchasing app to replicate.
D) Ghost app, move onto some other app category, repeat.
Eh, I doubt App Annie's numbers (Score:2)
I doubt App Annie's numbers. Sure they have quite a few developers who have given them access to their data and so they have a basis to extrapolate, but even if their methods are not bad, at least the download numbers don't mean much. For example, I have a (not bad performing) free & no ads astronomy weather app on the Apple store and it normally gets really miserable download numbers in China (about 1-2 downloads a day), which could be attributed to it not having been translated to Chinese. However, at
Communist China (Score:2)
Want to do business in China? China does not need you.
They can do any app internally and keep the all profits within select approved Communist party brands.
Any Western brand that is permitted into China will be sharing its tech/methods/crptyo/innovations.
Once extracted the "expert" will not be allowed to stay in and profit in China.
When China has a full understanding of the company and everything it can offer, unexpected and new Communist regulations will