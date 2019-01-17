China Drove 40% of Mobile App Spending and Nearly Half of All Downloads in 2018

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


China may be slowing iPhone sales worldwide, but Chinese people are driving Apple's App Store business. From a report: China accounted for nearly 50 percent of all app downloads in 2018, pushing the global downloads count to reach a record 194 billion, according to research firm App Annie. China, which is the world's largest smartphone market, also accounted for nearly 40 percent of worldwide consumer spend in apps in 2018, App Annie said in its yearly "State of Mobile" report. (Note: Google Play Store is not available in China.) Global consumer spend in apps reached $101 billion last year, up 75 percent since 2016. And 74 percent of all money spent on apps last year came from games. The battle between Silicon Valley companies and Chinese tech giants generated more than half of total consumer spend in the top 300 parent companies in 2018, the report said. The top company for global consumer spend was China's Tencent, which owns stake in several startups, companies, and games -- including last year's sleeper hits PUBG and Fortnite.

  • People actually pay money for phone apps? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Weird.

  • A) Produce some really crappy mobile app
    B) Price said app at $500
    C) Enjoy $5k from Chinese cloners purchasing app to replicate.
    D) Ghost app, move onto some other app category, repeat.

  • I doubt App Annie's numbers. Sure they have quite a few developers who have given them access to their data and so they have a basis to extrapolate, but even if their methods are not bad, at least the download numbers don't mean much. For example, I have a (not bad performing) free & no ads astronomy weather app on the Apple store and it normally gets really miserable download numbers in China (about 1-2 downloads a day), which could be attributed to it not having been translated to Chinese. However, at

  • Its not the endless profit centre people image.
    Want to do business in China? China does not need you.
    They can do any app internally and keep the all profits within select approved Communist party brands.
    Any Western brand that is permitted into China will be sharing its tech/methods/crptyo/innovations.
    Once extracted the "expert" will not be allowed to stay in and profit in China.
    When China has a full understanding of the company and everything it can offer, unexpected and new Communist regulations will

