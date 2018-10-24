Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Samsung is Suing Its Brand Ambassador For Using an iPhone in Public (appleinsider.com) 136

Posted by msmash from the well-that's-unfortunate dept.
Samsung is suing its Russian brand ambassador for using an iPhone X, demanding as much as $1.6m in compensation, media reports submitted by readers said Wednesday. From a report: Russian brand ambassador for Samsung, Ksenia Sobchak, is reportedly being sued by the South Korean smartphone producer, for allegedly being caught in public using an iPhone X instead of handsets she was supposed to be promoting. Ksenia Sobchak was hired by Samsung to market its smartphones in the country, with the Russian TV presenter, journalist, and politician contracted to use the smartphones in public. Under the terms of similar agreements between companies and influential people, they are not typically allowed to be seen using competing products in public, a rule that Sobchak broke.

According to The Mirror, Sobchak was spotted using an iPhone X during a television interview, with the personality attempting to hide the Apple smartphone under a piece of paper while the cameras were on. Sobchak is also said to have used the iPhone X during social events in Moscow and other TV appearances, again against the contract's rules.

  • Before anyone gets all outraged (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday October 24, 2018 @04:42PM (#57531603)

    Note that PLENTY of manufactures do this.... If you're the brand ambassador, you're expected to promote your brand..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mark-t ( 151149 )

      Sure... but ordinarily I'd expect that the consequence would be dismissal, if they found out, not actually getting *sued* over it.

      Unless she had received any salary or payments in advance, in which case I could see it.

      Otherwise, however... Samsung shouldn't really be able to do more than fire her ass for not promoting the company as expected.

      • Re:Before anyone gets all outraged (Score:5, Insightful)

        by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Wednesday October 24, 2018 @05:05PM (#57531773)

        Sure... but ordinarily I'd expect that the consequence would be dismissal, if they found out, not actually getting *sued* over it.

        Unless she had received any salary or payments in advance, in which case I could see it.

        Otherwise, however... Samsung shouldn't really be able to do more than fire her ass for not promoting the company as expected.

        Why would you assume that? They hired and promoted her as a brand ambassador -- their damages exceed just the loss of publicity from her not using the phone in public, but also the negative press from people seeing that even someone that Samsung paid to use their phone chooses to use an iPhone.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mark-t ( 151149 )

          Why would you assume that? They hired and promoted her as a brand ambassador -- their damages exceed just the loss of publicity from her not using the phone in public, but also the negative press from people seeing that even someone that Samsung paid to use their phone chooses to use an iPhone.

          They are no less at fault for causing any damage to their own brand for hiring her in the first place. Unless they had offered her payment for her services in advance, even if as a hiring bonus (which typically requ

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

            In the West, maybe.

            In Russia, this lady is one of the head figures of the political opposition. This would have been news regardless.

            • Re: (Score:2)

              by rtb61 ( 674572 )

              Let's be far more accurate she is one of the players in the lame opposition, who was more interest in using politics to push her reality TV career in the west but she sucks, got her ass handed to her in debates by real serious politicians because she was playing reality TV star to get American or EU media contracts and failed bigly. Samsung suing because they found out she was a reality TV idiot and sucked as a spokeperson. No manufacturer in the right mind would sue their spokesperson for using a competiti

              • Re: (Score:2)

                by Luckyo ( 1726890 )

                Considering her pedigree, pretending that one is done to promote the other rather than a symbiotic relationship between the two where both promote each other is silly. She also isn't the kind of opposition West wants in any way. She's a part of Russian old elite who at the very base level don't like West for what it did to Russia in the 1990s, so if she got into the federal levels of political power in Russia, foreign policy toward West would be unlikely to change. So she's the kind of opposition West doesn

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by hawguy ( 1600213 )

            Why would you assume that? They hired and promoted her as a brand ambassador -- their damages exceed just the loss of publicity from her not using the phone in public, but also the negative press from people seeing that even someone that Samsung paid to use their phone chooses to use an iPhone.

            They are no less at fault for causing any damage to their own brand for hiring her in the first place. Unless they had offered her payment for her services in advance, even if as a hiring bonus (which typically requires a minimum number of months of tenure, and the duration is spelled out within the hiring contract), then the company has no remotely plausible claim to monetary damages that they did not put upon themselves by taking the risk in hiring her.

            But if they mitigated that risk by spelling out damages in the contract, then they are justified in enforcing the terms of the contract. She's a public figure so she can't claim "but I didn't understand the contract", she has the experience and resources to understand what she's signing.

            I don't know Russian law or the terms of the contract, so I'll defer to those that know both -- the Samsung legal team that is suing her must feel they have some sort of case.

            ...but also the negative press from people seeing that even someone that Samsung paid to use their phone chooses to use an iPhone.

            That's a fair comment, see, but this is something that they brought upon themselves by making a fuss about it where nobody would have paid attention otherwise (q.v. Streisand Effect)

            How can you know that? She's a public figure in R

        • Sure... but ordinarily I'd expect that the consequence would be dismissal, if they found out, not actually getting *sued* over it.

          Unless she had received any salary or payments in advance, in which case I could see it.

          Otherwise, however... Samsung shouldn't really be able to do more than fire her ass for not promoting the company as expected.

          Why would you assume that? They hired and promoted her as a brand ambassador -- their damages exceed just the loss of publicity from her not using the phone in public, but also the negative press from people seeing that even someone that Samsung paid to use their phone chooses to use an iPhone.

          Right and Samsung is making all that damage go away by suing her, thus drawing even more attention to what happened .... oh, never mind.

      • I tend to agree, they should have dismissed her quietly. By suing, they are actually announcing to the world their own ambassador prefers apple phones over samsungs.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by TXJD ( 5534458 )
        A lawsuit is a perfectly acceptable remedy in this case, it's a civil matter (e.g. contract).

      • If all she did was not promote, they'd have just fired her. What she did was humiliate them in the public eye by choosing a competitor over them.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by mark-t ( 151149 )
          I would argue that they did that more to themselves by several orders of magnitude by trying to start a lawsuit about this instead of just firing her and being done with it. This is classic Streisand Effect.
      • being hired to promote is very different to a standard employment contract, she didn't just "not do her job", she actively promoted the competitors products. In a real sense she isn't hired as a person but rather contracted as a company and that company has breached the terms of the contract in a damaging way. Seems completely reasonable to seek redress for those damages.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Let's make this as simple as possible. It's wrong to just fire someone over the phone they use. Think about what I said.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Not if your job is to use a specific brand of phone. Context matters.

      • Re:Before anyone gets all outraged (Score:4)

        by hawguy ( 1600213 ) on Wednesday October 24, 2018 @05:03PM (#57531757)

        Let's make this as simple as possible. It's wrong to just fire someone over the phone they use. Think about what I said.

        Unless, of course, you were hired to promote a specific brand of phone.

        Note though that she wasn't just fired, she was fired and sued for damages for breaking her contract.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's wrong to just fire someone over the phone they use. Think about what I said.

        Done. I thought about it, and realized that what you said was stupid.

        The guy had one job: pretend that he likes a particular product. He failed.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dkone ( 457398 )

        Just got done thinking about what you said and came to the conclusion you are stupid for completely ignoring relevant facts. Are you in training to become a Slashdot mod?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        If it helps you any, they aren't firing someone over the phone they're using.

        They're responding to someone with a contractual obligation to promote their brand consciously doing something that actively damages it.

        Would you find that a reasonable cause for action?

    • Re:Before anyone gets all outraged (Score:4, Interesting)

      by Luckyo ( 1726890 ) on Wednesday October 24, 2018 @05:29PM (#57531921)

      On the video in the story, she literally says "I'm not allowed to do this, because of a contract".

      She knew full well what she was doing.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        It's just more proof that iPhone users are complete idiots.

    • How much do your products suck when even the people you pay to use them avoid using them?

    • In Soviet Russia, Ambassador brands [wikipedia.org] YOU!

      Branding in Russia was used quite extensively in the 18th century and the first half of the 19th century. Over time, red hot iron brands were gradually replaced by tattoo boards; criminals were first branded on the forehead and cheeks, later on the back and arms.

    • Samsung, LG, GE, Siemens... These companies are huge and sell products covering nearly everything, it is nearly impossible even for a brand ambassador to not have a competing product in your possession.

      Granted if this guy is getting paid enough for Samsung to sue him 1.6million dollars. I would guess he should know the full product line a bit better, and may have someone in Samsung helping him with his purchasing decisions.

  • seems reasonable (Score:5, Insightful)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Wednesday October 24, 2018 @04:45PM (#57531617)
    Gets paid a shitload with very specific contract conditions. Breaks said conditions, she gets sued. completely standard and reasonable, why is it a story here?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by guruevi ( 827432 )

      That you couldn't even pay people to use an Android/Samsung phone.

    • The story is that she is moderately anti Putin opposition and daughter of the legendary Eltsinoid politician who was major benefactor of Putin in those days

  • Streisand effect (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I wonder if anyone outside a few nerds would have noticed without the lawsuit. They could have just sent her an email saying put the damn iphone away. Instead they made themselves a laughing stock.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      They haven't made themselves a laughing stock at all... at least not in front of the people they give a fuck about. I'll give you a hint: it ain't a few nerds.

      What they are accomplishing by suing is telling all other would-be contract breakers that just like the contract stipulates, Samsung will sue them too if they break the terms. A contract is a contract. She signed it willingly to get paid. She broke it and deserves to be on the receiving end of the penalty described in the contract that she signed.

    • I wonder if anyone outside a few nerds would have noticed without the lawsuit.

      I think that you underestimate Apple fans and people generally. They take a great deal of notice of what other people, particularly celebs, are using. I am on a particular camera brand forum, and there is a large and ongoing thread about who is seen with what brands and models of camera. Some members keep a count of the different brands that they people using around tourist spots and discuss the results.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Cederic ( 9623 )

        That fashion conscious "the brands I use define me" behaviour is why Apple have such ludicrous profit margins.

        I guess I should respect firms like Apple and Leica for tapping into the market segment of wealthy idiots.

  • A Russian, tech-illiterate, minor celebrity broke a contract and will face financial consequences. iOS and Android are virtually identical these days, the only difference is branding. Nobody cares.

  • in the usa a rule like that is not ok for 1099'er

  • Well, that's an own goal (Score:5, Insightful)

    by squiggleslash ( 241428 ) on Wednesday October 24, 2018 @04:57PM (#57531719) Homepage Journal

    I suspect relatively few people would have heard of this if Samsung hadn't proposed suing. Even if we did, we wouldn't have thought about the implications.

    But, now you're suing. You're not tearing up a contract, you're suggesting it's a REALLY BIG DEAL by suing for millions of dollars. And so we're forced to look at the story closer, and realize that, yeah, it kinda is a really big deal. I mean, most of us wouldn't care that deeply about what we use. I'm an Android user, but if I were paid to use an iPhone for a year, I'd use it, it'd be my primary phone.

    It's hard to imagine a situation where I'd risk not receiving the money because of some minor quibble about the UI, or lack of user programmability, or whatever.

    Which means... Samsung's phones really must suck. I mean, like really suck. I mean, why would someone actually ditch a phone they're paid to use for a friggin' iPhone? People, the iPhone's UI isn't that compelling, it's nice, but... OMG the Samsung UI must be just awful. Awful.

    So now we realize why Samsung considers it a really big deal. By using an iPhone, this Russian celebrity has just told the world that the Samsung phone he was paid to use is the worst phone in the entire universe, that it's practically unusable, and you should probably avoid it.

    I had a Galaxy Nexus once. I hated it. So I can sympathize.

    But just think, if Samsung had just decided to quietly terminate the contract, nobody, not me, not you, would have ever gone through this thought process.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by dkone ( 457398 )

      I think it comes down more to preference than your blanket statement of "brand X must really suck". I personally don't like the interface of an iPhone (or osX), but that doesn't mean it sucks. This lady has probably had an iPhone forever (which is probably a primary reason Samsung choose her) and didn't care for the Android experience (or in your words, "it sucks").

      Although I don't like iPhones because they suck (your word, not mine) if someone was paying me a huge sum of money to use one for a year, you

    • > I mean, most of us wouldn't care that deeply about what we use.

      1st. Yes, **some** of us DO care about what (mobile) phone we use -- based on functionality and usability -- not some iHipster fad.

      2nd. FTFY: The fact that Samsung thinks:

      That people actually give a shit what phone some nobody (*), er "Samsung brand ambassador" Ksenia Sobchak, is using

      -- a politician, no less -- also known as Russia's "Paris Hilton", is freaking hilarious!

      (*) Yet another Russian politician, TV anchor, journalist, socialit

    • I don't really think so.
      I think it's far more likely that this "brand Ambassador" was a brainless douche who IS too stupid to understand that no, you can't just do whatever you want once you sign a contract.

      I mean, duh.

    • "Which means... Samsung's phones really must suck."

      How on earth does that follow? For starters Samsung phones run the same OS as every other phone on the market except for Apple's so how on earth can they be offering such a significantly worse experience? After that, their phones are always well received critically including this latest gen and have been absurdly popular for about a decade now. You don't achieve the market dominance Samsung has in such a competitive market as Android smart phones without ma

      • This Samsung rep was clearly just a twit who preferred Apple's OS over Android so much she was willing to risk her job over it.

        Actually, it's highly unlikely that she even knows what an OS is, let alone that there are different ones.

        More likely is she took Samsung's money and phone, then realised that FaceTime or whatever other Apple-specific thing wasn't there, so switched and hoped no-one would notice because, like, they're all just phones, right?

        Oh, and is was effectively a sponsorship deal, not a job per se.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by skam240 ( 789197 )

          "Actually, it's highly unlikely that she even knows what an OS is, let alone that there are different ones."

          How do you come to that conclusion? If she doesn't understand that how on earth would she have been hired as a Samsung rep? I feel fairly confident a massive corporate entity isn't that incompetent when hiring reps.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by MrL0G1C ( 867445 )

            You don't need to know what an OS is to use a phone, Samsung are selling hardware, the software is incidental, it's not even their own software.

          • If she doesn't understand that how on earth would she have been hired as a Samsung rep? I feel fairly confident a massive corporate entity isn't that incompetent when hiring reps.

            She wasn't "hired as a Samsung rep." She's not a Samsung employee.

            "Brand Ambassador" is akin to a sponsorship deal - take this bucket of money to exclusively use, been seen using and promote our [product] during your daily life.

            Outside the "Slashdot bubble," most people don't know what a phone OS is. At best, they might recognise there's a difference between Apple and non-Apple, but are generally unaware what those differences are...

    • Sure, that is how people will perceive it, sadly. Too bad for them. Samsung is definitely my favorite brand of phone; I hate Apple products and prefer the freedom of Android all the way. But from my experience--I've had a number of Androids, but of course I haven't tried all of the manufacturers--Samsung provides the best Android experience that I have tried. They have great standard apps and extras in addition to great hardware.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by jimbo ( 1370 )

        Hatred is one of the most powerful and intense human emotions. I have yet to completely understand why people can feel such toward a device like a smartphone. Maybe toward a company that is particularly malicious. Once I learned real hate toward a person I've never used it lightly again.

        In any case I was happy with my Samsung Galaxy S6, it was and is still a really great phone but it is scandalous that it no longer receives OS upgrades which is why I got an iPhone now. I can use either OS and personally don

    • By using an iPhone, this Russian celebrity has just told the world that the Samsung phone he was paid to use is the worst phone in the entire universe, that it's practically unusable, and you should probably avoid it.

      Holy crap, hyperbole much? A more realistic interpretation is that she liked her iPhone and was just stupid.

  • Idiot (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Pretty sure Samsung required in contact that any public exposure would require that you use the proper phone brand. How hard is it these days to simply do what your paid to do? If you love the iPhone so much why in the world did you sign a contract with Samsung? Yeah, this person should be sued for breach of contract. That's the way it works folks, you agree to do something for compensation then do it.

  • don't blame her (Score:5, Funny)

    by lactose99 ( 71132 ) on Wednesday October 24, 2018 @05:04PM (#57531759)

    She probably just didn't want to catch on fire.

  • People are like: "meh, they broke a contract" but if Apple did this, I bet there would be ravenous pearl clutching. The double standard is palpable.

    • Apple does attract a bit more negative attention. But most people look at a story like this and nod to themselves and think something along the lines of "that seems reasonable for [company] to do, because their employee broke their contract and may have caused brand damage" where [company] is Samsung or Apple. But most of these people don't bother commenting. The commenters are the ones who have a bone to pick with somebody in the story.

      There's not much point in getting worked up about negative comments on

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by ljw1004 ( 764174 )

      People are like: "meh, they broke a contract" but if Apple did this, I bet there would be ravenous pearl clutching. The double standard is palpable.

      That doesn't make sense. How can something be "palpable" if you merely imagined it?

      Honestly, you should save your outrage for things that actually happen, rather than what you imagine some opposing group might do.

  • sounds like the makings of an Apple commercial.

  • iPhone. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Isn't using an iPhone punishment enough?

  • I'm not sure why this is super surprising. If you're paid to use X product and you get caught using a competitor's product then of course you're going to get sued. It's so simple almost anyone can understand it. Don't like it? Then don't agree with the contract, don't take the money.

  • Sounds like a similar situation about 5 years ago. Blackberry had just hired musician/singer Alicia Keys as some kind of brand ambassador or creative input, or some other ceremonial title. Her first twitter post was something about how good the new Blackberry Z10 was, but of course it also had the client identification text: "sent from my iPhone." Oops!

  • can't stand that privileged nobody

  • then don't be caught dead in Converse, man!

    Whutz wrong wid you man?

    Don't bite the hand that feeds you!

  • At least the phone he uses isn't an insecure phone that the Russians and Chinese are listening in on, as is the case with the President of the Fearful States of Amerika.

  • Is this any worse than when Siri was asked what the 'best' smart phone was, and answered the Samsung Galaxy ? Did they really pay someone that much money or is this an 'estimate' of damage or a potential damage to the brand issue ? I used to love when Nickelodeon network used what was obviously an apple product but with a pear logo on screen to avoid advertising for Apple.

  • Paying famous people for using their products. That's a low for Samsung.

  • "OMG IT'S WRONG TO GET FIRED FOR WHAT PHONE YOU USE!!?!?!" actually live.

    I live in an Orwellian double-speak named "Right to Work" state where I could fired for literally anything other than the handful of protected classes (gender/race/religion/sex) and have literally no recourse for it. I'm not saying it's right or wrong but it's definitely the reality.

    In this case, this woman was hired specifically for her high profile and supposed to be marketing their phone for them by being seen using it.

    She willfully

