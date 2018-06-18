Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


IOS Operating Systems Privacy Software Apple Technology

iOS 12 Will Automatically Share Your iPhone Location With 911 Centers (phonedog.com) 29

Posted by BeauHD from the hands-free dept.
Apple has revealed a new feature that's coming to the next version of iOS. With iOS 12, iPhone owners will be able to automatically share their location data when they dial 911. PhoneDog reports: Apple explains that it'll use RapidSOS's IP-based data pipeline to securely share an iPhone owner's HELO (Hybridized Emergency Location) info when they call 911 call centers. This system will integrate with many 911 call centers' existing software. HELO data estimates a 911 caller's location data using cell towers as well as features like GPS and Wi-Fi access points. Apple began using HELO in 2015, but by utilizing RapidSOS's tech, too, it should make it much easier and faster for a 911 call center to locate a caller.

