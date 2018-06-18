macOS Breaks Your OpSec by Caching Data From Encrypted Hard Drives (bleepingcomputer.com) 54
Apple's macOS surreptitiously creates and caches thumbnails for images and other file types stored on password-protected / encrypted containers (hard drives, partitions), according to macOS security experts Wojciech Regula and Patrick Wardle. From a report: The problem is that these cached thumbnails are stored on non-encrypted hard drives, in a known location and can be easily retrieved by malware or forensics tools, revealing some of the content stored on encrypted containers. On macOS, these thumbnails are created by Finder and QuickLook. Finder is the default macOS file explorer app, similar to Windows Explorer. Whenever a user navigates to a new folder, Finder automatically loads icons for the files located in those folders. For images, these icons are gradually replaced by thumbnails that show a preview of the image at a small scale.
I can understand the security concern about thumbnail data especially encrypted data.
But for other systems with the feature Including Windows and Some Linux file managers, Do they handle it differently?
Which has nothing to do with this. The thumbnails are not created by the kernel but by the Finder, which is not open source.
You can move those back on the encrypted drive/folder with a simple link.
~/.cache/thumbnails -> ~/mnt/private/.thumbnails/
I can understand the security concern about thumbnail data especially encrypted data. But for other systems with the feature Including Windows and Some Linux file managers, Do they handle it differently?
On Windows it uses thumbs.db, a hidden system file located in each folder that has thumbnails cached (not all do if they don't contain documents or images that get preview thumbsnails). You can also turn thumbnail caching off in explorer settings or via group policy.
Windows creates the thumbnails in a subdirectory of the original, so it should also be encrypted (or maybe it doesn't anymore.) And I believe the index is per drive. At any rate, there is a checkbox for "turn off thumbnails" and "turn off indexing" on a drive.
Windows creates the thumbnails in a subdirectory of the original, so it should also be encrypted (or maybe it doesn't anymore.)
This is still the current behavior. A hidden thumbs.db file is created in the folder with the images.
While this approach has a few other annoyances related to it, at least the thumbs.db file is covered by the same permission inheritance and encryption policies as the original files.
One tends to see these files littered all over a remote file share, with the occasional permissions errors from multiple users with access to the folder but using the "creator owner" group that prevents updates to it.
But for other systems with the feature Including Windows and Some Linux file managers, Do they handle it differently?
I was also wondering so looked into how Windows approaches working with thumbnails...
Basically, what it does is puts a thumbs.db database into EVERY directory it's creating thumbnails for. How does it work for a CD? Well it assumes that whoever created the CD will also generate the thumbs.db file there, if not and you have a lot of images be prepared to wait a while for thumb generation to s
Unless, of course, your system drive is encrypted. Which is one of the first suggestions macOS will give you when you boot your mac for the first time. If you are worried about this kind of thins chances are your system drive will be encrypted and this chache stuff won't be a problem at all.
What part of "you are asked when you first install" did you not read?
Encrypted should be the default of ALL operating system installations, strong encryption too, the stuff that makes pigs get angry.
and then when it crashes and you can't slave it into another system to get data from it, you're hosed.
Most people are more concerned with data loss than they are with "fuck da police", especially as for most people data loss is a real and genuine concern, while "pigs" are not.
I don't think there's anything sneaky about it, it's pretty much done in the open. OS X does this differently than windows (thumbs.db in same folder), but it's not "surreptitious" anymore than memory allocation or hardware initialization is surreptitious.
The news is that the data is not being encrypted if it is located on an encrypted drive (and presumably, the main OS drive is not), and evidently had been a well kept secret that is being revealed now.
Used by forensics experts for some time, would it not be a place for governments and government created malware to look too?
Encryption becomes a joke.
Most users don't know a thing about the workings of their computer. If you are worried about encryption, as others said above, your system drive will be encrypted, and then you won't have to worry about this.
OS X does this differently than windows (thumbs.db in same folder)
Someone else raised the issue elsewhere, what does Windows do when you insert read-only media (like a CD or non-writable thumb drive)?
At some point the OS is going to have to write thumbnail data locally...
It seems like rather than this being a error, it's more a caution that if you are working with encrypted data to make sure that your main system drive is also encrypted - for Windows or OSX...
Without Spotlight enabled, nothing can be searched. Mail, Finder, etc. Even the fucking image thumbnails won't work and file details either (ex: image dimensions).
https://objective-see.com/blog... [objective-see.com]
This does not make sense. If the hard drives are encrypted by FileVault; the storage location for these thumbnails would be encrypted too. Where else is this cache supposed to live? I'm pretty sure that Apple does not add an extra, secret, non-encrypted drive to everyone's Macs so as to cache these silly little images. And as if the summary weren't bad enough, it gets worse when you read the article. QuickLook isn't new, as they claim. It was introduced as part of Leopard, more than a decade ago. And a quick check on my CLI shows that TEMPDIR is very much part of my encrypted root volume. I'm thinking these people are not the "macOS security experts" they claim to be; and msmash failed as an editor in not properly vetting the article he chose to post.
This does not make sense. If the hard drives are encrypted by FileVault; the storage location for these thumbnails would be encrypted too. Where else is this cache supposed to live? I'm pretty sure that Apple does not add an extra, secret, non-encrypted drive to everyone's Macs so as to cache these silly little images. And as if the summary weren't bad enough, it gets worse when you read the article. QuickLook isn't new, as they claim. It was introduced as part of Leopard, more than a decade ago. And a quick check on my CLI shows that TEMPDIR is very much part of my encrypted root volume. I'm thinking these people are not the "macOS security experts" they claim to be; and msmash failed as an editor in not properly vetting the article he chose to post.
I guess the issue is when you have your laptop drive not encrypted and you connect an encrypted USB-stick on it. It then creates thumbnails of what's on your USB stick and store them on your unencrypted system drive.
No need to be an expert. Common sense is enough.
But that is true for anything. If you plug in an encrypted drive in an insecure system and decrypt it, the encryption doesn't matter. Your memory could be swapped to disk at any point in time regardless of your OS. Hence the need for FDE.
Some people set up their machines such that the OS is not encrypted. Those thumbnail files are stored on the OS disk, and are not deleted or encrypted if the actual files are. They are a permanent record of every image you have viewed.
If less than a year for a major OS release is no longer "recent" for you, consider cutting back on the LSD.
It's not impatence or a design choice. It's pretty obviously a bug, because Apple didn't think of thie use case of unencrypted system drives and encrypted other drives.
Reading the whole disk to create thumbnails can be pretty slow. This is pretty much a non-issue though, whenever your OS runs low on memory, it will swap whatever is in memory to disk. If your disk isn't encrypted, you'd see a lot more than just thumbnails.
It's one of many reasons why you should do your pr0n browsing on a separate, encrypted user account (not that it's terribly easy to do since the introduction of FDE came with the removal of user account encryption) even if your stash is on an external drive.