Apple Maps Was Down For All Users Earlier Today (engadget.com) 39
An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple Maps is down and has been for a few hours today, 9to5Mac reports. Users are noting on Twitter and Apple Support that the service isn't working on phones, Apple Watch or CarPlay and searches for certain places or points of interest result in a "No Results Found" response. Apple has noted on its system status site that all users are experiencing issues with both Maps search and navigation. Update: It is functional again.
Other than OTA updates, self driving cars are completely autonomous. So probably not.
My boat did not sink when I took it from San Francisco to Monterey and we went out of cell phone reception. The nav software in the chartplotter just did it's thing. I think it was last updated in 2005.
And shit like this is why I will stick with my TomTom instead of a damned phone to navigate.
You do realize there are oodles of offline map apps that can navigate without any connectivity, right?
I have Navigon, but there are a number of others... including TomTom. And they all work way better on the phones than the physical dedicated devices.
Do any of them take traffic conditions into account? I use my phone to navigate to places where I already know the route just so I'm not caught off-guard.
My personal phone has no data plan at all.
Don't need one for ANY of the offline map apps I mentioned.
?I can easily go several days without even touching a cell phone.
Oh yeah? I can (and have) gone WEEKS with no cell or data connectivity. I guess that makes me more manlier or something. (spits in bucket).
My TomTom has maps for the US, Mexico, and Canada and I update it every 3-6 months.
And shit like this is why I will stick with my TomTom instead of a damned phone to navigate.
My TomTom isn't dependent on a network connection, someone else's servers, or anything outside of my car besides the actual satellites. And, nobody gets to track me for advertising purposes.
On-line stuff has a bad habit of failing you at the least opportune moments.
There's nothing more hilarious than one of the phone zombies who finds themselves out of signal range -- no Facebook, no music streaming, no cat videos
... just them and a phone which can no longer do anything for them. They just stare at their phone like their world has just collapsed.
I'll stick with my dedicated iPod and GPS which are immune to this crap, and doesn't include ads, analytics, or DRM.
So you haven't worked out how to download offline maps on your phone?
But how will I get to the Ivars in Puget Sound? (Score:1)
It's underwater.
I am not affected ... (Score:2)
I am not affected in the sense that I am still mobile and able to find new and unfamiliar places. I have my old Thomas Bros maps in the trunk. Haven't used them in many years but hey, they are backups.
:-)
I've been reading forums trying to solve this (Score:2, Funny)
But I've been going round and round in circles.
