Apple Maps Was Down For All Users Earlier Today

An anonymous reader shares a report: Apple Maps is down and has been for a few hours today, 9to5Mac reports. Users are noting on Twitter and Apple Support that the service isn't working on phones, Apple Watch or CarPlay and searches for certain places or points of interest result in a "No Results Found" response. Apple has noted on its system status site that all users are experiencing issues with both Maps search and navigation. Update: It is functional again.

  • All users? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, IOW, no one at all is affected?

  • You're holding it wrong (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Works for me

  • Can you imagine if this happened with self driving (Score:1, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward
    If this happened once all cars are self driving, the entire country would grind to a halt. Economic output would plummet and we could be facing recession.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Hadlock ( 143607 )

      Other than OTA updates, self driving cars are completely autonomous. So probably not.
       
      My boat did not sink when I took it from San Francisco to Monterey and we went out of cell phone reception. The nav software in the chartplotter just did it's thing. I think it was last updated in 2005.

  • Do you want to get lost in space? This is how people get lost in space.
  • Works for me.

  • Apple Maps is Down, 'All Users' Affected

    I am not affected in the sense that I am still mobile and able to find new and unfamiliar places. I have my old Thomas Bros maps in the trunk. Haven't used them in many years but hey, they are backups. :-)

  • I've been reading forums trying to solve this (Score:2, Funny)

    by Anonymous Coward

    But I've been going round and round in circles.

  • Unlike so many phone addicts, my brain still works. I get around without an electronic map at all! Honestly, it's still possible!
  • Welcome to the cloud. This is a reminder that critical services in the cloud are a risk. As we all (should) know, the cloud is just someone else's computer that you are renting time on. With the cloud you are outsourcing the management of computing services to someone else. To be fair, your cloud provider may very well be able to run services more reliably that you can, and the accounting / cost models may make fiscal sense (expenses vs. assets, etc.), but it's important not to forget that there is nothing

    • The thing is, if the companies running those servers knew a tiny bit about server redundancy they'd have backup servers in place to take over as soon as the primary servers were found to be faulty.

