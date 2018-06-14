On The Sad State of Macintosh Hardware (rogueamoeba.com) 99
Quentin Carnicelli, the chief technology officer at Rogue Amoeba, a widely-reputed firm that produces several audio software for Apple's desktop operating system: With Apple recently releasing their first developer beta of MacOS 10.14 (Mojave), we've been installing it on various test machines to test our apps. The inevitable march of technology means Mojave won't install on all of our older hardware. There's no shock there, but the situation is rather distressing when it comes to spending money to purchase new equipment. Here is the situation, as reported by the wonderful MacRumor's Buyers Guide: At the time of the writing, with the exception of the $5,000 iMac Pro, no Macintosh has been updated at all in the past year. Here are the last updates to the entire line of Macs: iMac Pro: 182 days ago, iMac: 374 days ago, MacBook: 374 days ago, MacBook Air: 374 days ago, MacBook Pro: 374 days ago, Mac Pro: 436 days ago, and Mac Mini: 1337 days ago.
Worse, most of these counts are misleading, with the machines not seeing a true update in quite a bit longer. The Mac Mini hasn't seen an update of any kind in almost 4 years (nor, for that matter, a price drop). The once-solid Mac Pro was replaced by the dead-end cylindrical version all the way back in 2012, which was then left to stagnate. I don't even want to get started on the MacBook Pro's questionable keyboard, or the MacBook's sole port (USB-C which must also be used to provide power). It's very difficult to recommend much from the current crop of Macs to customers, and that's deeply worrisome to us, as a Mac-based software company.
Worse, most of these counts are misleading, with the machines not seeing a true update in quite a bit longer. The Mac Mini hasn't seen an update of any kind in almost 4 years (nor, for that matter, a price drop). The once-solid Mac Pro was replaced by the dead-end cylindrical version all the way back in 2012, which was then left to stagnate. I don't even want to get started on the MacBook Pro's questionable keyboard, or the MacBook's sole port (USB-C which must also be used to provide power). It's very difficult to recommend much from the current crop of Macs to customers, and that's deeply worrisome to us, as a Mac-based software company.
Re: (Score:3)
My laptop runs everything I want to run fine. Why would I want to "upgrade" to something "better" if it's not actually any better at what I want it to do?
I'd much rather they spend their money fixing system bugs.
Re: (Score:1)
Microsoft is rewriting Excel in JavaScript.
Re: (Score:2)
Microsoft is rewriting Excel in JavaScript
They are not. What they are doing is adding javascript support, which is bad enough, to office 365. They are not re-writing one of their core products in javascript.
Re: (Score:2)
Take a look at the benchmarks and performance scores, not to
Re: (Score:1)
Excel! [Re:My PC is from 2006] (Score:2)
Ninety percent of the market uses Excel to work on small data sets.
I use Excel to keep track of my grocery bills, and sometimes to add up travel expenses when I take a trip.
I expect a faster processor would add *microseconds* to my free time.
Apple only a consumer-level gadget company now. (Score:4, Informative)
Re: (Score:2)
Except for the very, very few 'pro' products they've (reluctantly) released (and barely updated), they've basically given up on the Pro crowd, and are clearly only concentrating on 'gadget' devices for consumers, not meant for professionals (creators, etc.): iDevices, AppleTV, AppleWatch & HomePod.
The signs that this was coming have been on the wall for a while. I've been getting away from Mac exclusive software ever since Final Cut Pro X had it's debut (and I don't work in video at all). The debacle that was the initial release (seriously, no multicam editing?) was a clear sign to me that Apple was giving up on its professional users. I jumped ship on anything that was only available for a Mac and (even though I'm typing this comment on a Mac Mini) can switch to another OS at any time.
How About "Good Enough"? (Score:5, Interesting)
As a society, we have become obsessed with never-ending growth and progress. It's not good enough that a company provides jobs and turns a profit. It has to show "growth". It's not good enough that a given computer can perform all sorts of useful functions. It has to be reinvented as more powerful every 374 days.
I do agree that a Mac Mini should cost less now than it did over three years ago. But what's wrong with good enough? I recently went shopping for a new TV. I expected that with 4K TVs being common now, I should be able to pickup a 1920x1080 TV for a good price. I was wrong. I ended up making a deal on a 4K TV, even though I almost never watch anything in 4K.
Re: (Score:3)
As a society, we have become obsessed with never-ending growth and progress.
That is not the issue here. Just because hardware is updated every year doesn't mean people need, or want, to upgrade that often. But when their old hardware finally needs to be replaced, they shouldn't have to buy a "new" computer based on tech from two years ago.
I really don't understand Apple's strategy. They have a huge locked-in customer base, and high profit margins. Any other hardware manufacturer would love to be in their position. They could be making a lot of money by releasing more often. Y
Re: (Score:2)
My washer uses tech from 20 years ago. It cost $250 delivered. The latest washers cost nearly $1,000.
My clothes still come out clean. And the Dryer dries them.
Technology for technology's sake is a waste of money and I'm afraid that computers have reached the appliance stage for regular consumers.
Re: (Score:2)
Your old washer used 40 gallons of water per load. A $1,000 washer can use as little as 12 gallons for a full load.
Re: (Score:1)
Why? You guys are acting like it is 1995. Those days are over. Computing is only going to get MORE expensive, not less. The corporations now control it completely.
Re: (Score:2)
"they shouldn't have to buy a "new" computer based on tech from two years ago."
Why? What is different from 2016 technology from 2018?
Indeed. Why not? If my computer served my needs, why would I want a different one?
I have the same problem with toasters, frankly. When my 20 year old toaster died, I want another one just like it, not some shiny contraption with electronic doodads that add no value to what I want to do, which is toast bread.
Re: (Score:2)
As a society, we have become obsessed with never-ending growth and progress.
That is not the issue here. Just because hardware is updated every year doesn't mean people need, or want, to upgrade that often. But when their old hardware finally needs to be replaced, they shouldn't have to buy a "new" computer based on tech from two years ago.
I really don't understand Apple's strategy. They have a huge locked-in customer base, and high profit margins. Any other hardware manufacturer would love to be in their position. They could be making a lot of money by releasing more often. Yet they don't. It doesn't make sense.
Seems to make plenty of sense. It's contained within what you said right here: "huge locked-in customer base". What else are those people going to do? Move to Windows? Linux? They're solid Mac users. A lack of hardware updates and such doesn't matter. Their sales are still strong with little to no new investment. That base is more than happy to keep paying more and getting less.
hackintosh (Score:2)
Yes the locked people are using hackintoshs just to get hardware they need.
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
As a society, we have become obsessed with never-ending growth and progress.
That is not the issue here. Just because hardware is updated every year doesn't mean people need, or want, to upgrade that often. But when their old hardware finally needs to be replaced, they shouldn't have to buy a "new" computer based on tech from two years ago.
I really don't understand Apple's strategy. They have a huge locked-in customer base, and high profit margins. Any other hardware manufacturer would love to be in their position. They could be making a lot of money by releasing more often. Yet they don't. It doesn't make sense.
Everything from mid-2012 to present can run Mojave. That's SIX, not TWO, years ago.
The issue is not the CPUs, but the GPUs. Those earlier Macs do not have "Metal-compatible" GPUs, and so, Apple drew the line in the sand "there" for Mojave.
I suspect someone in the Hackintosh Community will come along and supply the missing Frameworks to allow installation on those older machines.
But even if that is not practical, those machines can still install High Sierra, and that has sufficiently modern Frameworks that i
Dell / hp / others all do specs bumps / price drop (Score:2)
Dell / hp / others all do specs bumps / price drops over time. But apple still has 5400RPM hdds in the imacs.
Apple looks for ways to make system thinner and thinner and takes ports away.
Re: (Score:2)
Dell / hp / others all do specs bumps / price drops over time. But apple still has 5400RPM hdds in the imacs.
Apple looks for ways to make system thinner and thinner and takes ports away.
For many front-office and home applications, a 5400 RPM HDD is completely sufficient; plus I would be VERY surprised if many Windows computers aren't still rockin' 5400 RPM HDDs, too...
Re: How About "Good Enough"? (Score:2)
You're missing the entire point (and ironically the jokes/memes). Apple not updating it's lines puts it even more behind than it already was when the products are usually released. There's that old joke that if you bought a Mac you just bought 2 year old PCs at next year's price. Apple updating the hardware each year just catches it up with all the other Windows and Linux PCs of the previous year. That's why people are pissed.
I'm just holding off hoping that Apple will update mY MBP to use third party docks
Re: (Score:2)
... But what's wrong with good enough?...
When it is not really good enough? Your example is nice and all, but if the current line of Macs is not really "good enough," then there's an issue. I gave up on Macminis because Apple started falling behind in keeping them up to date.
Re: (Score:2)
Good enough would be fine, but Apple never lowers their prices even years after the computers have launched.
Good enough would be fine, but 4GB of RAM with the latest macOS is far from being sufficient even for basic Web browsing.
Good enough would be fine, but the latest macOS are absolutely slow as molasses when used with mechanical HDDs, which is what Apple are still using in the Mac mini, not even offering an SSD option for the low-end model. I'd rather Apple sold the low-end Mac mini with a 64GB SSD than
nothing wrong with "Good Enough"? (Score:2)
But why in the hell would you pay a huge premium for something that is only "good enough"?
That only suggests that Apple people, such as yourself, care about your image more than substance.
Re: (Score:2)
I'm not talking about paying a "huge premium", or buying Apple as opposed to other brands. I'm merely saying that, in general, complaining that "this product has not been revamped in the last 2 years" seems a bit obsessed with progress.
A lot of products made 3 or 4 years ago should still be plenty useful today.
Re: (Score:2)
"Good enough" would be fine, but Apple hardware is no longer worth the premium price. After owning Apple laptops since 2003 (my Powerbook still runs great) when my wife's 13" MBP finally kicked the bucket last week I gave her my 15" i7 MBP (totally good enough) and bought a Dell 9570 for $1000 less than a "good enough" 15" Mac.
Apple is flat-footed in this space. Good enough is fine but the prices should reflect that. All they care about is the phone ecosystem.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not good enough that a given computer can perform all sorts of useful functions. It has to be reinvented as more powerful every 374 days.
Yet the Mac is not able to perform "all sorts of useful functions", it can perform "Many sorts of useful functions", but if you have that one use case that you can't run on a Mac, then it's useless.
In my case, it's memory, I run a couple VM's and a memory hungry IDE. My 16GB Macbook was no longer able to keep up, so I finally traded it in for a 32GB Lenovo and haven't looked back -- twice the RAM, faster CPU, more disk storage (a big SSD for real work, and an even bigger HDD for automatic SSD backups and ar
Apple stopped loving me (Score:3)
I've owned every single model of Mac Pro, but enough is enough. I used to do music production and sound design primarily using Logic and Pro Tools on Mac Pros, but the last iteration was my breaking point. The juice just wasn't worth the squeeze any more, and I found much better tools for Windows (Cockos Reaper, Pro Tools, etc). After decades of loving the work-flow and support and quality, I just got the feeling Apple was jerking users around and just didn't care about the desktop platform any more. Happier now.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I used to do music production and sound design primarily using Logic and Pro Tools on Mac Pros, but the last iteration was my breaking point.
I was a Logic user until Final Cut Pro X. I decided it was time to get away from Apple "pro" products at that point and went heavier into Pro Tools and discovered Studio One.
No shit (Score:5, Insightful)
It's very difficult to recommend much from the current crop of Macs to customers, and that's deeply worrisome to us, as a Mac-based software company.
Apple's Mac division has really kind of gone of the rails in recent years. They've made multiple repeated bizarre design decisions and they seldom update their hardware. While is hasn't been all bad, it's getting hard to recommend the Mac to people I previously would have done so without hesitation. They cater to a fairly specific customer and that's fine but they aren't even doing a very good job of that anymore.
It's pretty clear that the focus of management is on the iPhone. Understandable but I think they are shooting themselves in the foot. A lot of the value proposition from Apple comes from the tight ecosystem integration. Without that it's not so compelling to buy an iPhone or an iPad. Honestly I don't see a lot of tight integration in ways that are useful to me.
I have a Mac Mini and I'm about to replace it but probably not with another Mac Mini and the way things are going not with any other type of Mac either. Apple just isn't investing in the Mac and if they cannot be bothered in spite of the massive cash hoard they have then why should I care either? Apple should be making the Mac the best type of PC available and they just aren't. They are nice enough but they're behind the technology curve at this point. I don't think they need to be bleeding edge but they aren't even close to the edge on PCs anymore. Either they are incompetent or they just can't be bothered and I tend to favor the later theory.
apple needs to let some like HP sell pro workstion (Score:2)
apple needs to let some like HP sell pro workstations that run mac os in areas where looks or forcing video cards to use TB is not an big deal.
HP does TB loop back cables to tie DP out into an TB add in card. But no apple has to say that looks like crap and we can't do it.
Re: (Score:2)
They focus on the iPhone, but they seem to forget that people buy the phone for its apps - apps that can only be created on a Mac. They're ignoring a huge market right now. I understand that Mac is probably tiny compared to phones, but with the phone ecosystem depending on Macs, it makes sense to pay attention to the Mac line.
If there's an afterlife, Jobs is kicking himself daily for setting up Tim Cook to be his successor.
Re: (Score:2)
I bought an 8.1MBP in March of 2012. Aside from a new SSD upgrade installed last December, I haven't done anything to the machine and it's still rock solid.
I have a work 13.1MBP and compared to the Dells most others use, I never have a slow down or require repair.
I don't care what tech they're using or how much it costs: I still recommend it to other people because they run well for a long time and don't require as much maintenance as their PC counterparts.
Re: (Score:2)
It's very difficult to recommend much from the current crop of Macs to customers, and that's deeply worrisome to us, as a Mac-based software company.
Apple's Mac division has really kind of gone of the rails in recent years. They've made multiple repeated bizarre design decisions and they seldom update their hardware. While is hasn't been all bad, it's getting hard to recommend the Mac to people I previously would have done so without hesitation. They cater to a fairly specific customer and that's fine but they aren't even doing a very good job of that anymore.
It's pretty clear that the focus of management is on the iPhone. Understandable but I think they are shooting themselves in the foot. A lot of the value proposition from Apple comes from the tight ecosystem integration. Without that it's not so compelling to buy an iPhone or an iPad. Honestly I don't see a lot of tight integration in ways that are useful to me.
I have a Mac Mini and I'm about to replace it but probably not with another Mac Mini and the way things are going not with any other type of Mac either. Apple just isn't investing in the Mac and if they cannot be bothered in spite of the massive cash hoard they have then why should I care either? Apple should be making the Mac the best type of PC available and they just aren't. They are nice enough but they're behind the technology curve at this point. I don't think they need to be bleeding edge but they aren't even close to the edge on PCs anymore. Either they are incompetent or they just can't be bothered and I tend to favor the later theory.
I'm not sure what you think is "behind the technology curve" with the iMac Pro or the 2017 MBP. Even the 2017 iMacs are up-to-date, too.
Yes, we ALL know the Mac mini and Mac Pro are SADLY in need of a refresh; but don't damn the entire BRAND, just because they have let a couple of products languish. Apple has already committed to updating the Mac Pro in some sort of completely different direction than the cylinder; so, let's let them do their work, shall we?
Apple has no been a company that believes they nee
A $5000 laptop? Typo? (Score:2)
[This post was written on a $200 laptop].
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
And 3 years from now, it's still going to be the same machine, with the same $5000 price tag.
Re: (Score:2)
Mac == iOS (Score:2)
Someone called it on these forums a LOOOONG time ago that Apple was trying to convert Macs into iOS devices. Hell, I think Jobs was still alive when that assertion was made and with iOS apps coming to Macs (which will likely become the ONLY way you'll get new Mac software soon since the Mac app store wooed sooo many iOS developers
/sarcasm), we're seeing it come to realization and soon to past.
Damn shame that we'll have to look to Google or Microsoft soon for advancement in PCs especially considering that b
Re: (Score:2)
iOS being touch based, not really multi-tasking, and without the most important feature: the command line, would really blow.
Re: (Score:2)
At this point, someone from the future could tell me "everyone in the future uses Steam computers" and I'd believe him, because the alternatives are becoming too scary to contemplate.
Re: (Score:2)
Steam = SteamOS
Rogue Amoeba? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Totally forgot about them. Sure, some useful little tools for some people, but really they are small potatoes. That said, this guy is somewhat right in what he says but my 2009 and 2011 iMacs are running fine. My only concern (and a big one too) is that at some point a future OS upgrade will not be compatible with the aging computers. That I why I avoid upgrading the OS.
That point has come with macOS Mojave. Nothing earlier than mid-2012 need apply.
But you can still install High Sierra on those machines (at least the 2011 one for sure), and get almost all of the benefits that those running Mojave will have. I would suggest doing that, before the High Sierra Installer gets pulled from the Mac App Store...
Pros are leaving in droves. (Score:2, Interesting)
Apple is destroying one of their best markets. That is, people who use it for pro audio and also graphic workstations to some extent. The hardware compatibility silliness and lack of updates and support if pushing tons and tons of audio people away. I organize raves and electronic music shows. Apple machines used to be considered the premium choice for live performances and DJ software, but it has all changed in the last few years. For the first ever since laptops became a thing on stage, I've seen for
Re: (Score:3)
To really drive the point home, I think someone should do one of those "Hi, I'm a Mac. Hi, I'm a PC." TV ad again.
This time, the Mac would be represented by a millenial that's more preoccupied by his social media status and how thin he looks because of this great diet he's on and how he's a great person because he has many LGBT friends and they only talk about PC issues, while the PC would be represented by a normal person doing actual work, playing great games, talking with other people about any subject l
"What's a computer?" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I thought that was a Microsoft Surface commercial.
...when mac was innovative (Score:2)
That was many years ago.
I got something called a Message Pad 2100, that thing was an awesome wonder (ipad predecessor) invention that packed a whole lot of power for 1993, it packed a punch of 162 MHz, could talk, had a large touchscreen, could bring you to the internet, even wireless with the right PCMCIA card.
I'm no mac fan, especially not today - but back in its heydays with powerpc and a promising new architecture, those things were the beast within the graphics industry, nearly all printing & ad bu
We need a Threadripper Mac (Score:2)
Also the $5K imac pro sucks to thin / storge locke (Score:2)
Also the $5K imac pro sucks to thin / storage locked to the MB / over priced upgrades and it's hard to change the ram on your own.
And the T2 chip is chained off the DMI bus and not some of the open CPU pci-e lanes.
Re: (Score:2)
Nobody asked for the fucking iMac Pro, just like nobody asked for the fucking trashcan Mac Pro.
It would be nice if the industrial designer was pushed aside and Apple let the engineers design computers and then order the industrial designer to make it look nice. It's currently the other way around and unfortunately engineers can't break the laws of physics.
Mobile First... should become "Mobile Centric". (Score:2)
Not just Apple really... but yes especially Apple. Companies seem to be very focused on a mobile first approach. Which is perfectly fine. The reality is that many of us still need mouse and/or keyboard and large screens for productive applications. And we probably don't need faster processing, or more RAM or much more storage so spec. stagnation is real in the desktop and laptop space.
Personally I would like to see better "docking" abilities for smartphones in hardware and software so you can just plop
Intel, not Apple (Score:2)
The real issue here is Intel, not Apple. There is no point in updating any of Apple's computer line as long as Intel can't get their upgrade cycle running smoothly. Add in all the security flaws and you have another reason not to update anything.
Intel can announce all the crap they want and trickle out a small number of chips, but Apple won't jump on board until they can get mass quantities of CPUs...
Apple would be better off doing their own CPUs....
E
Re: (Score:2)
They already are and I'm beginning to think this is the reason for the lack of updates on many of their low-end computers.
Re: (Score:2)
By PC's you mean Windows? The same Windows that kicked me out of a game last night to install some updates?
Or by PC's do you mean non-Apple laptops? The same laptops that are also beginning to have non-replacable components just like Apple's laptops?
This is not about vendor lock-in, it's about the whole industry catering to the lowest common denominators and our needs as power users being pushed aside.
Please spin off your laptop division (Score:2)
Please spin off your laptop division. Anyone technical with a Mac won't buy crap from your store anyway, and the integration points with your iPhones aren't worth it. (Many of us use Android phones and use your laptops they understand Unix commands and because random system upgrades won't take us offline for half a day at a time.)
Thank you.
Signed,
Most of Your Customers
Next stop... CloudMac (Score:2)
Next Macintosh will be a docking station that connects users' hardware to their virtual Macs in the cloud. Latency might suck for a few, but for 90% of Mac users with simple io devices like mice and other pointers being their only hardware, it would be fine.
What's a computer?
Mac Mini (Score:4, Insightful)
The Quad Core Mac Mini I bought in 2012 is faster than any Mac Mini sold in 2018. Get it together, Apple.
Apple needs to be good again. Serve the pros. (Score:1)
Mindless masses (Score:2)
After all... Apple consumers are more than happy to to pay a premium to get outdated tech. Why would any company bother to invest in new products when the mindless masses continue to buy the old crap and paying full price?
ARM based Macs (Score:1)
At this point I wouldn't be too surprised if Apple is deliberately letting Mac hardware die off because they really are secretly working on moving the entire product line to a new ARM-based Apple chipset. I don't really think that's a good idea, and I'd much rather them just get out of the PC hardware business and make a "designed for MacOS" hardware spec that third parties could build in any form factor they wanted. Sadly Apple never seems to call me to see what I want.
Re: (Score:2)
The longer they don't update, the higher the percentage speed increase they can boast about with the new ARM Macs.
MacBook Air (Score:2)
The MacBook Air has been last updated a lot more than 374 days ago.
The last "update" was only a small 100MHz upgrade on the CPU of the low-end model but it's still the same old Broadwell CPU, the same used in the 2015 MacBook Air.
The last update to the MacBook Air was about 1150 days ago. And it's still using a TN display in 2018.
For the money Apple are asking for their computers, they can't possibly be proud of the specifications.
They've standardized on laptop parts (Score:2)
Even the new so-called Mac Pro iMac throttles itself before the fans spin up. This is laptop engineering, not desktop engineering and I fear they may have lost that expertise. As someone who depends on a Mac Pro 5,1, sorry but it looks like my next machine will be a Hackintosh. I don't need the latest bell and whistle on the desktop. What I do need are:
Something that I can depend upon for a high availability duty cycle
Using all 110 volts coming out of the wall
Spinning as many large h
Don't abandon us (Score:3)
I was pretty disappointed when I downloaded the 10.14 Developer Beta and was told that it wouldn't install on my Mac Pro....a machine with 12 logical cores running at 3.2 Ghz, 32 GB of RAM, 512 GB SSD, and a 3 GB ATI Radeon 7950 that's Metal compatible . The release notes say that support for this machine is coming in a later beta release, but who knows when this will happen.
I realize that my machine is about 6 years old, but Windows 10 and Ubuntu 18.04 run just fine on it. They really need to release this Mac Pro tower that's been rumored, because I sure don't want to move to the trash-can or an iMac.
Sad about the mac (Score:1)
I've owned nothing but Mac desktops since 1990, but I stopped taking software updates from them for all Apple products about two years ago. iPod, Mac Pro, Powerbook, AppleTV, iPhone, iWatch. For years I've advocated for Apple, particularly when they went with Unix underpinnings for the OS. But I'm done. The declining software quality has become too aggravating. And now that they've merged macOS and iOS groups, despite their claims this doesn't mean the end for the mac line, it really seems like it is.
T
There is an alternative (Score:2)
People could move to Windows 10. [youtu.be]