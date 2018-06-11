Apple's App Store Officially Bans Cryptocurrency Mining (venturebeat.com) 8
Apple has updated the App Store's Review Guidelines to explicitly ban on-device mining across any type of app, and all of Apple's platforms. The new section 3.1.5 (b), titled Cryptocurrencies, provides five clear rules for what will and won't be allowed in macOS, iOS, tvOS, and watchOS apps going forward. VentureBeat reports: The upshot of the new rules is that while Apple will permit cryptocurrencies to exist on its platforms, it's adding requirements to stop scammers and individuals from exploiting App Store customers, while making explicit that it's blocking developers from eating Apple device processing power for mining activities. As AppleInsider notes, the Review Guidelines were previously less concerned with cryptocurrencies, allowing an app to facilitate crypto and ICO transactions if it complied with the laws in the app's distributed territories.
Since the App Store is virtually the only place to acquire software for iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, Apple TVs, and Apple Watches, Apple's decision will effectively end crypto mining on those devices. On macOS, however, users will continue to be able to acquire apps outside of the Mac App Store, enabling mining and other activities to continue without Apple's seal of approval.
The freedom to run what you want on your own devices
That's not really what is going on here. These are scumbag app developers offering "free" apps that run miners in the background. The user is either not informed, or informed in fine print that nobody reads. The device owners don't even know anything is going on until they notice their phone is unusually hot and the battery is dead.
Huh? This actually concerns your freedom to run what you want on other people's devices.
Which is very likely a freedom that the owners of said devices would prefer that you not have.