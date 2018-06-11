Four Years On, Developers Ponder The Real Purpose of Apple's Swift Programming Language (monkeydom.de) 49
Programming languages such as Lua, Objective-C, Erlang, and Ruby (on Rails) offer distinct features, but they are also riddled with certain well-documented drawbacks. However, writes respected critic Dominik Wagner, their origination and continued existence serves a purpose. In 2014, Apple introduced Swift programming language. It has been four years, but Wagner and many developers who have shared the blog post over the weekend, wonder what exactly is Swift trying to solve as they capture the struggle at least a portion of developers who are writing in Swift face today. Writes Wagner: Swift just wanted to be better, more modern, the future -- the one language to rule them all. A first red flag for anyone who ever tried to do a 2.0 rewrite of anything.
On top of that it chose to be opinionated about features of Objective-C, that many long time developers consider virtues, not problems: Adding compile time static dispatch, and making dynamic dispatch and message passing a second class citizen and introspection a non-feature. Define the convenience and elegance of nil-message passing only as a source of problems. Classify the implicit optionality of objects purely as a source of bugs. [...] It keeps defering the big wins to the future while it only offered a very labour intensive upgrade path. Without a steady revenue stream, many apps that would have just compiled fine if done in Objective-C, either can't take advantage of new features of the devices easily, or had to be taken out of the App Store alltogether, because upgrading would be to costly. If you are working in the indie dev-scene, you probably know one of those stories as well. And while this is supposed to be over now, this damage has been done and is real.
On top of all of this, there is that great tension with the existing Apple framework ecosystem. While Apple did a great job on exposing Cocoa/Foundation as graspable into Swift as they could, there is still great tension in the way Swift wants to see the world, and the design paradigms that created the existing frameworks. That tension is not resolved yet, and since it is a design conflict, essentially can't be resolved. Just mitigated. From old foundational design patterns of Cocoa, like delegation, data sources, flat class hierarchies, over to the way the collection classes work, and how forgiving the API in general should be. If you work in that world you are constantly torn between doing things the Swift/standard-library way, or the Cocoa way and bridging in-between. To make matters worse there are a lot of concepts that don't even have a good equivalent. This, for me at least, generates an almost unbearable mental load.
If Swift is to be considered a 'walled garden', then so should just about every other programming language out there.
No, just programming languages that are primarily used by a single platform, with very little real use outside of that platform, where that platform is controlled by a vendor big enough to encourage people to put up with it. In the present day, Objective-C might actually fit that definition too. Of course C# is probably an even better example of this.
Please identify the (de-jure) standard for VBA. "Microsoft's current compiler" is not a -standard-.
> Every minute that a developer uses to learn Swift, is a minute not spent on learning a non-Apple technology
And that was true of Obj-C for the last 30 years, so... yeah, solid argument there.
...And that was true of Obj-C for the last 30 years, so... yeah, solid argument there....
Obj-C was not developed by Apple. It was used by Apple (and, btw, NeXT), but it was developed separately from Apple by StepStone.
What a dumb argument. That applies to most other programming languages, too.
"Every minute that a developer uses to learn Rust, is a minute not spent on learning a non-Mozilla technology."
"Every minute that a developer uses to learn Go, is a minute not spent on learning a non-Google technology."
"Every minute that a developer uses to learn C#, is a minute not spent on learning a non-Microsoft technology."
"Every minute that a developer uses to learn Java, is a minute not spent on learning a non-Sun/Oracle tech
Bottomline == Maintainable (Score:4, Insightful)
The only criteria that's relevant if you're already supporting a profitable application on either iOS or OS X platforms - maintainable. How fast does a language enable the rev of your code base, does it abstract your code base above platforms and can its libraries and API's bridge between manufacturer hardware swaps and recompiles without cost of a total rewrite.
Those were lessons learned during NeXT transitions from little to big endian and Mac OS X revs that Apple made 3X/yr during SteveJobs reign.
Working for a well known chip company here. I'm one of the DB guys. I know we dumped out in-house iOS team when the whole "port to Swift" BS started. Management took one look at the cost and out-sourced the lot to east Europe.
Firstly itâ(TM)s not lock in any more than objc is. No other (serious) platform uses objc. So stop whining about lock in. Programmers on the Apple platforms donâ(TM)t give a crap about that anyway. Weâ(TM)re there because we want to be. And most of us learned objc after learning other languages, because the iOS sdk hasnâ(TM)t been around forever, so we all came from other languages. We arenâ(TM)t so stupid we canâ(TM)t learn something else, kthx.
Secondly it addresses some real
There is a pattern and it is like this
- School do not teach anymore why things are done the way they are, the reasons
- Students are not interested, have low attention span, generally consider the teaching "old stuff"
- Computer science is populated by freshers, you are old at 40
the result is:
- Reinventing the same solution, worse
How to stop this total waste of time,money ?
- Keep older developer around and when they say that the "new shiny idea" has been done before, listen to them.
A list of already done things:
1) AI (in the current form), it is Neural net, learned 30 years ago, yes, now you have a supercomputer on desk but it is not new tech and has all the same issues it had before.
2) Blockchain, can anybody think of a revision system ? GIT, SVN ?
3) Languages, lots of them, really, are we so dumb that to save a few keystrokes we produce something that is obscure after the third line ?
Can we agree that all possible logic and consistency tests should be done at "compile time" ? (no Unit testing is not the same thing)
FInally, a question: How do we get rid of the pointy haired boss ? (See Dilbert)
He knows nothing, makes random decisions (on a good day) and sucks half of the budget in bonuses...
In the White House?
Why don't you do that and give us a summary of the results rather than handing out homework assignments to everyone?
If you have a point, make the point yourself.
> Now compare time and effort spent on languages and toolchains that can't run on the GPU
Hmmm, interesting point.
> Classify the implicit optionality of objects purely as a source of bugs
Among other issues, this remains my biggest complaint.
Obj-C generally "did the right thing" with nil in most contexts. Sure, nil-pointer errors are a pain, but declaring them away and just forcing everyone to type ! everywhere does not eliminate them. It does, however, eliminate the simplicity of binding a nil to a text field and just getting a zero, precisely what has to happen in code now.
Given the size of Apple's bank account, shouldn't we be writing Appl€?
I don't know jack about Swift, but does it prevent people from assuming things about the CPU?
It could very well be that Apple has been planning a transition to ARM CPUs for a long time and Swift is one of the step required to have everyone coding in a language were re-compiling for a new CPU is as effortless as possible to make sure all programs can make the jump to the next generation of their computers.
Anytime we change a software standard, it's an act of violence. It is disruptive. It will cause stuff to fail. It will cause cost and harm to people. So we need to be really careful when we revise the standards because there is that cost. We have to make sure that we're adding so much value to offset the cost.
Define the convenience and elegance of nil-message passing only as a source of problems. Classify the implicit optionality of objects purely as a source of bugs.
This is what they choose to complain about, fixing the "billion-dollar mistake" [infoq.com]? They actually want the language to implicitly accept all messages sent to nil as no-ops with a default return value, regardless of the intended interface, and to allow nil to be passed for any reference parameter even when it makes no sense for the parameter to be omitted?
I would be among the first to promote language-agnostic APIs and allowing the developer to choose the language best suited to the problem domain. However, co
When Swift first came out, it was really rough. The Obj-C bridge APIs were all using forced-unwrapped optionals and the like, and Apple didn't do a great job explaining why all of that was in place. Only with Swift 2, 3, and 4 did it become clear that you should never force-unwrap unless using some crufty API that require