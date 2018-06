Clear Linux Beats MacOS in MacBook Pro Benchmark Tests

To celebrate its 14th birthday , Phoronix.com used a 15-inch MacBook Pro to run system benchmarking tests on the following operating systems:- Windows 10 Pro- The latest macOS 10.13 High Sierra- Windows 10 Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) using Ubuntu 18.04- Ubuntu 18.04 LTS with the Linux 4.15 kernel, GCC 7.3.0, and an EXT4 file-system.- Clear Linux 22780 with the Linux 4.16 kernel, GCC 8.1.1, and EXT4.- Fedora Workstation 28 with updates is the Linux 4.16 kernel, GCC 8.1.1, and EXT4.- OpenSUSE Tumbleweed with the Linux 4.16 kernel, GCC 7.3.1, and default file-system configuration of Btrfs root file-system with XFS home partition.The results?The article also reminds readers that "For those looking for a Linux laptop, there are plenty of better options..."