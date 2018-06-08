Should Apple Let Competitors Use FaceTime? (cnet.com) 14
In 2010, Steve Jobs first introduced FaceTime and promised it would become an open industry standard that could be used by Apple's competitors -- not just Apple. Well, eight years later and that still hasn't happened. CNET's Sean Hollister provides a theory as to why that is: There's also an ongoing lawsuit to consider -- as Ars Technica documented in 2013, Apple was forced to majorly change how FaceTime works to avoid infringing on the patents of a company called VirnetX. Instead of letting phones communicate directly with each other, Apple added "relay servers" to help the phones connect. Presumably, someone would have to pay for those servers, and/or figure out a way for them to talk to Google or Microsoft or other third-party servers if FaceTime were going to be truly open. But that doesn't make a broken promise less frustrating. Particularly now that Apple could potentially fix annoying business video calls as well. A Skype-killing video chat service that worked on Mac, iOS *and* Windows, Android and the open web? That's something I bet companies would be happy to pay for, too.
Facetime is not an open standard.
XMPP/jabber is, but even google whose Talk was originally based on Jabber, is moving away from it with Hangouts.
Okay, how about writing the question properly: Should Apple continue to use a proprietary protocol which excludes most of the planet from communicating with their zealot-like customers who have drunk too much kool-aid to consider open alternatives?
You would benefit hugely from an anger management course.
His theory seems to be:
1) It is expensive to run the servers needed to work around a patent, currently under dispute and may be invalid, so adding devices requires someone paying for the servers. So once the patents are ruled invalid the barrier to Apple making FaceTime available to other devices goes away?
2) They like lock in. I bet #2 wins.
I do not want any Apple software on any of my devices.