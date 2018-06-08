Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
×
Software Communications Iphone Apple

Should Apple Let Competitors Use FaceTime? (cnet.com) 14

Posted by BeauHD from the more-the-merrier dept.
In 2010, Steve Jobs first introduced FaceTime and promised it would become an open industry standard that could be used by Apple's competitors -- not just Apple. Well, eight years later and that still hasn't happened. CNET's Sean Hollister provides a theory as to why that is: There's also an ongoing lawsuit to consider -- as Ars Technica documented in 2013, Apple was forced to majorly change how FaceTime works to avoid infringing on the patents of a company called VirnetX. Instead of letting phones communicate directly with each other, Apple added "relay servers" to help the phones connect. Presumably, someone would have to pay for those servers, and/or figure out a way for them to talk to Google or Microsoft or other third-party servers if FaceTime were going to be truly open. But that doesn't make a broken promise less frustrating. Particularly now that Apple could potentially fix annoying business video calls as well. A Skype-killing video chat service that worked on Mac, iOS *and* Windows, Android and the open web? That's something I bet companies would be happy to pay for, too.

Should Apple Let Competitors Use FaceTime? More | Reply

Should Apple Let Competitors Use FaceTime?

Comments Filter:
  • Usually when a slashdot story ends in a question it's an easy "No". But this time it's different. The answer is YES (and I'm a video conferencing engineer)

  • His theory seems to be:

    1) It is expensive to run the servers needed to work around a patent, currently under dispute and may be invalid, so adding devices requires someone paying for the servers. So once the patents are ruled invalid the barrier to Apple making FaceTime available to other devices goes away?

    2) They like lock in. I bet #2 wins.

  • I do not want any Apple software on any of my devices.

Slashdot Top Deals

I have never seen anything fill up a vacuum so fast and still suck. -- Rob Pike, on X.

Close