Apple Deprecates OpenGL and OpenCL in macOS 10.14 Mojave

In macOS 10.14 Mojave, which Apple unveiled on Monday, the company is deprecating OpenGL and OpenCL technologies in its desktop operating system. In an announcement post to developers, the company wrote: Apps built using OpenGL and OpenCL will continue to run in macOS 10.14, but these legacy technologies are deprecated in macOS 10.14. Games and graphics-intensive apps that use OpenGL should now adopt Metal. Similarly, apps that use OpenCL for computational tasks should now adopt Metal and Metal Performance Shaders. PCGamer reports that several developers have expressed disappointment over the decision. AnandTech reports that the company is doing away with OpenGL and OpenCL in iOS and its other operating systems as well.
That is a known risk of developing for the Apple platform.
Which is also why Apple never got a serious foot hold in the enterprise market.
Any Mac Developer or Apple developer should know by now, they are one version away from a major rewrite.
While it does suck, it does help keep the software for the Mac current, and built for cross compatibility in mind, or at least with best practices.
why Apple never got a serious foot hold in the enterprise market
But Apple did, and does, have a serious foothold in the creative industries, and deprecating OpenGL breaks display acceleration in After Effects and Premiere.
The Macintosh was Rad as Fuck.
New? This has been Apple's modus operandi any time they have been on top.
The unix underpinnings of OSX/MacOS/iOS have basically been withering away while Apple expands their silo on top.
So now we have *THREE* "standards"?
(insert profanity laden outburst reminiscent of Steve Martin's scene in Trains Planes and Automobiles when his rented car is stolen).
Is OpenGL support *FINALLY* got good enough on linux to support both native and emulated software for the past 20 years... and now everybody is for ripping it all back out again before the fine polishing is done and replace it with something ELSE.
This is why we never have nice things in the computer world. Nobody is willing to take a pause on the standards train and finish up something so it is verifiable, immutable, and secure, while working on the either the next iteration of the standard, or an entirely new standard experimentally while benefiting from the existence of the old stable one until the new standard at least reaches the same level of stability as the old one had when the new one was started. As a result we've got a nightmarish morass of half implemented and broke standards some of whose least documented corner cases cause software breakage that may be difficult or possible to infer in future bug fixing endeavors because the particular iteration of documentation or discussion of the bug in question no longer exists.
No, we have one standard (OpenGL and subsequently Vulkan) and two proprietary implementations (DirectX and Metal).
In Windows land, the only thing that is required to work (by Microsoft) is DirectX, but in practice the GPU vendors always have to support OpenGL and Vulkan.
It may be possible that Apple is taking a similar stance (according to Microsoft in the strictest interpretation, neither OpenGL or Vulkan is 'supported' in Windows either, last I heard). I don't know if GPU driver vendors are going to be similarly empowered to bring Vulkan support regardless of the OS not doing so.
Note that in the Windows case, the OS does not provide nor need it provide the APIs, the APIs are provided by the GPU vendor as part of it's 'driver' package (which also generally includes OpenGL libraries).
I imagine this has a lot to do with the announcement during the WWDC keynote that they are working on allowing iOS apps to run in macOS. That's far simpler if they stick with Metal and do away with Open GL.
If you are saying they won't support iOS OpenGL apps, that's one thing toward your hypothesis. It would not, however, make anything easier for iOS apps if macOS apps can't use OpenGL....
0) Build a large library of applications in the locked down iOS eco system
2) Don't abandon but scale back the technical and QA investments in OSX just enough that people feel it across a few generations.
3) Choke out the MacOS ecosystem by making it complete with iOS apps that can now run on OSX.
I guess Apple doesn't want to play with others?
You just noticed that?
So by Metal they really mean Vulkan? No? Well then, fuck you, Apple.
Open standards are a good thing.. we've seen this script before, because it works.
I like OpenGL.. but money talks.
Looking at their revenues, I don't think Apple is in any danger.
Goodbye Games (Score:2)
There will be no more support for cross-platform games on the Mac, then, I guess. Until someone makes a translation layer that will translate OpenGL calls to Metal, that is.
Macs don't have modern 3D capabilities at the moment. It's not a major driver.
trade->Apple->Open new Short.
I remember when Microsoft dropped OpenGL from the Windows platform. In practice, nothing changed as the GPU vendors kept providing OpenGL implementations anyway.
It just meant that MS was stopping the rather crappy job they were doing with OpenGL that the GPU vendors were already replacing anyway.
It being Apple, they could throw a bigger fit and forbid it, but at least it's possible that OS dropping support may mean nothing in practice.
If Apple follows their standard game plan, no apps that translation layers not available in source form will be allowed on the platform. Fortunately, Valve has convinced MoltenVK [wikipedia.org] to release their Vulkan 2 Metal translation layers in open source to allow this.
Unfortunately, Vulkan isn't OpenGL, but it's OpenGL evolved, so unless there is someone that wants to do this for backward compatibility purposes, OpenGL is dead...
https://xkcd.com/927/
That's not quite accurate: Developers can port games to from Macs to Windows? Ridiculous! We need those platform exclusives!
Are you a shill or just don't bother to RTFA and make assumptions, then lie about it?
I went to the link at apple.com in the article.
DIRECT QUOTE
"Deprecation of OpenGL and OpenCL
Apps built using OpenGL and OpenCL will continue to run in macOS 10.14, but these legacy technologies are deprecated in macOS 10.14. "
captcha: revokes
apple wants there own DirectX to bad mac don't have good video cards or cpus.
And no the $5K imac pro with down clocked cpus does not count.
At some point, apple bet big on OpenCL on the mac, even by rewriting big chuncks of the OS to use it. Anyone remembers grand central dispatch?
But I guess they got tired of waititng for the standards bodies to deliver the functionality they needed, and just as they did with PCIe Solid state storage, they developed their own technology and went their separate way.
Apple seems to nibble to death it's karma it has with opinion leaders, i.e. us. This could spell trouble for projects like Blender and Xonotic.
... Could be that I might be staying away from new Apple hardware for good.
Period.