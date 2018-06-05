Apple Is Testing a Feature That Could Kill Police iPhone Unlockers (vice.com) 55
Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai, reporting for Motherboard: On Monday, at its Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple teased the upcoming release of the iPhone's operating system, iOS 12. Among its most anticipated features are group FaceTime, Animoji, and a ruler app. But iOS 12's killer feature might be something that's been rumored for a while and wasn't discussed at Apple's event. It's called USB Restricted Mode, and Apple has been including it in some of the iOS beta releases since iOS 11.3.
The feature essentially forces users to unlock the iPhone with the passcode when connecting it to a USB accessory everytime the phone has not been unlocked for one hour. That includes the iPhone unlocking devices that companies such as Cellebrite or GrayShift make, which police departments all over the world use to hack into seized iPhones. "That pretty much kills [GrayShift's product] GrayKey and Cellebrite," Ryan Duff, a security researcher who has studied iPhone and is Director of Cyber Solutions at Point3 Security, told Motherboard in an online chat. "If it actually does what it says and doesn't let ANY type of data connection happen until it's unlocked, then yes. You can't exploit the device if you can't communicate with it."
Cludge fix? (Score:2, Informative)
So, could someone explain to me why they went with a solution that still leaves 1 hour window of opportunity to compromise a phone instead of fixing, what I guess are overly permissive privileges within the file system?
Apple’s developers aren’t perfect
No no no... that's not how it works. Apple developers definitely are perfect, and everything they "fix" is really just better perfection.
Indeed. They never make mistakes. Steve smites them with fire and fury if they do.
Instead of thinking that patching every possible exploit is possible
This is silly. They don't need to patch every possible exploit, only ones that allow privilege escalation. Just like every OS out there is expected to do. How many privilege escalation and code execution flaws in, for example, current RHEL? I don't have to do CVE search to know that it is exactly zero, and if some are found they are fixed pronto.
More so, if a product, like GrayKey and Cellebrite is released, then it is imperative that Apple reverse-engineer it to fix bugs they exploit. Unless these are no
They don't need to patch every possible exploit, only ones that allow privilege escalation.
Well, if you give them a list of exploits that these tools use, I'll bet they will be more than happy to fix them.
if a product, like GrayKey and Cellebrite is released, then it is imperative that Apple reverse-engineer it to fix bugs they exploit.
And to do that they need to get their hands on one of them first, and GrayKey/Cellebrite are doing everything they can to prevent that.
How many privilege escalation and code execution flaws in, for example, current RHEL?
With the default desktop, plug in any USB mass storage with a crafted filesystem. Even a simple filesystem like ext4 whose maintainer keeps religiously fuzzing it keeps popping up new exploitable flaws; no one bothers issuing CVEs nor even backporting patches to stable kernels for these (as the attack mode is known since forever, and there's only so much educating distro maintainers about security Tytso and co can do). Besides ext4, we have some ridiculously complex filesystems like btrfs or xfs, and plen
Apple’s developers aren’t perfect and don’t know where they left things like buffer overflows that can be exploited.
Having looked at the kernel code, I would suggest they aren't trying very hard.
The file system isn’t left open, there are kernel exploits in iOS. Apple’s developers aren’t perfect and don’t know where they left things like buffer overflows that can be exploited.
I remember back in the satellite smart card hacking days when we had to "glitch" cards. We would put them in a special card reader and run commands through a loop over and over. As the commands were running through you could adjust the VCC voltage supplied to the card. If you hit the right timing/voltage the card would "glitch" and you could write to protected memory and gain access. You could buy unhacked cards by the hundreds and with enough skill 90% of the cards were glitchable. There isn't any amo
I too was thrown by the 1 hour window. How often outside of sleepy time does one's phone remain unlocked for an entire hour?
When the police seize it.
It would be smarter if that one hour window only applies to unlocks that grant USB access, not all unlocks. Much like an unlocked phone still requires confirmation for an app store purchase.
How often outside of sleepy time does one's phone remain unlocked for an entire hour?
Every evening, when I leave it in the bedroom and I'm watching something in the movie room. I don't let my phone be a cybershackle out of business hours.
Want me? Call me! Otherwise I'll get back to you whenever.. if ever.
Weekends? Many hours pass without me looking at it or unlocking it. I just don't caaaaaaaaare about constant connectivity, in fact, the older I get the more I loathe it.
The time from when a cop takes it from you, and when they get a judge to sign a search warrant allowing them to look at it.
I'm not sure this change will affect GrayKey and Cellebrite anyway. My understanding is that they attack the phone's bootloader. It's a special bit of firmware that loads at boot time and is designed to make recovery from a broken OS image possible. It seems that they found some vulnerability in it that they can exploit to disable the passcode attempt limit and then automatically try passcodes until they find the right one.
Also, this fix doesn't seem to be enough... On my Pixel you always have to unlock to
They work by cracking the passcode, basically. Supposedly, they found a way to repeatedly test the passcode without triggering the cooldowns, or something similar. Once the phone is unlocked, obviously, all the data is available to whoever wants it.
Hyperbole much? (Score:3)
I guess my 4-digit pin kills anyone who tries to casually snoop at my phone.
It could be so much easier! (Score:3)
Or what if left-right-left unlocked and left-right-right wiped?
What if your left thumb unlocked your phone and your right thumb wiped the device invisibly? The criminal could never know, you deniability and the police will be too scared to tap your dead finger to the phone.
Or what if left-right-left unlocked and left-right-right wiped?
Given that Apple is moving to Face ID for phone unlocking I don't see any changes based on finger prints happening. Plus the possibility of accidentally wiping a phone would have Apple really nervous about lawsuits.
What if your left thumb unlocked your phone and your right thumb wiped the device invisibly? The criminal could never know, you deniability and the police will be too scared to tap your dead finger to the phone. Or what if left-right-left unlocked and left-right-right wiped?
I'm hoping this is tongue in cheek
... humans are far too unreliable to make it this easy to accidentally wipe your phone.
Which is why the article has a screenshot showing a switch to disable it?
Won't stop imaging. (Score:2)
Every criminal knows this so they use longer passwords.
That is a much less trivial attack though, and not 100% reliable-- the secure enclave should be able to limit the effectiveness.
I don't understand why this wasn't already a thing (Score:2)
Isn't Android doing this since years? (Score:2)
and in china they will have an unlock code for gov (Score:2)
and in china they will have an unlock code for government.
Seems illegal. (Score:2)
It seems like killing police for unlocking an iPhone would get Apple in trouble.
No time to read this story (Score:2)
What device is meant? (Score:2)
I take it that the USB device the phone is connected to can not be just any USB device but one that the phone knows?
