Apple Brings iOS Apps Into Mac, But Won't Merge Platforms (cnet.com) 22
Stephen Shankland, writing for CNET: With its next-generation MacOS Mojave software, Macs will be able to run some apps written for iPhones and iPads, a big new step in bringing the two technology platforms closer together. Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, announced the change Monday at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose. And he said Mojave will include four apps Apple itself brought from its iOS mobile software to MacOS: Home, Stocks, News and Voice Memo. "There are millions of iOS apps out there, and we think some of them would look great on the Mac," Federighi said. For now, it's only Apple that has the ability to move iOS apps to MacOS. But that'll change in 2019.
for how long? (Score:2)
for how long?
Re: for how long? (Score:2)
Forever, unless stated otherwise.
Re: (Score:2)
paraphrase: "Plants vs. Zombies is too hard to play on a small screen"
I think this is how they sell you an iPad
:/
Why not just include an emulator? (Score:2)
Re: Why not just include an emulator? (Score:2, Informative)
They have an emulator in XCode. However, the user experience is terrible, and that's the value that Apple brings - a user experience that doesn't completely suck.
By bringing frameworks and APIs closer together, it allows the developer to make an app people would actually want to use, instead of some garbage emulated not-quite-right touch UI that barely works, otherwise known as Windows 8.
Re: (Score:2)
They have an emulator in XCode.
Technically they have a simulator. When you build your Xcode project, it is actually compiled twice: once for the target iOS device, and once for Intel x86_64. When you run your code in the simulator, it's running native Intel code, and not emulating the iPhone/iPad processor as in a full emulation environment.
It's worth being aware of the subtle differences. You can get huge performance increases in your code in the simulated environment, as you effectively have full access to the x86 CPU's processing
Re:Why not just include an emulator? (Score:4, Insightful)
There's no guarantee the computer has a trackpad because of the Mac mini, iMac and Mac Pro.
Re: (Score:3)
There's a lot you can do without multitouch, though. Most things I do on my phone could just as easily be done on an emulator with a single traditional mouse pointer. Make the emulator treat the scroll wheel (or modifier key + scroll wheel) as a pinch/stretch zoom gesture and that'd cover almost everything.
Re: Why not just include an emulator? (Score:2)
The Xcode Simulator Works Well (Score:3)
Re: Why not just include an emulator? (Score:4, Insightful)
Merging the experience in a way that doesnâ(TM)t force the developers to think of the different interaction results in things like Windows CE or Windows 8.
Importing an application in this context can be easy, by ensuring the best user experience for a given device is another story.