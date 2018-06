Apple Unveils macOS 10.14 Mojave With Dark Mode and Finder Photo Tools

Alongside iOS 12 , at its developer conference WWDC on Monday, Apple also unveiled macOS 10.14 -- named "Mojave" -- the upcoming software update for the company's laptop and desktops lineups. The headline feature of macOS 10.14 is dark mode, a feature that people who work during late hours might appreciate. VentureBeat:Apple has also redesigned the App Store, and is bringing favicons to Safari tabs.