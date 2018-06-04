Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Apple Unveils iOS 12 (apple.com) 28

Posted by msmash
Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 12, the major software update that is coming later this year to all the iPhones and iPad models the company has released since 2013. iOS 12 offers a handful of new features but the focus this year, said company's VP of engineering Craig Federighi onstage, is on performance improvements. Apps will launch up to 40 percent faster, and you can slide to take a photo at up to 70 percent faster than with iOS 11, Federighi said. Part of the major push this year is also on augmented reality. The company is introducing a Measure app, which will people to use their phone's camera to measure real-life objects accurately. There's also 3D graphics that you can place into the real world through AR. Apple made a new file format called USDZ, which was developed in conjunction with Pixar.

Apple is also introducing something called "personalised Memoji characters," ability to have a group FaceTime call, and minor new features and improvements to Siri, and Photos. There is also grouped notifications, a feature that Apple claims to have invented. (Android has had it for more than 8 years.) Additionally, Apple is also bringing new tools to iOS that will allow users to take better control of the time they spend interacting with their iPhones and iPads. Note from the press release: New modes in Do Not Disturb automatically end based on a specified time, location or action and Do Not Disturb during Bedtime helps people get a better night's sleep by dimming the display and hiding all notifications on the lock screen until prompted in the morning. To help reduce interruptions, iOS 12 gives users more options for controlling how notifications are delivered. They can instantly manage notifications to be delivered quietly or turned off completely. Grouped notifications make it easier to view and manage multiple notifications at once. Screen Time provides users with detailed information and tools to help them better understand and control the time they spend with apps and websites. Daily and weekly Activity Reports show the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often iPhone or iPad are picked up.

  • Waze on CarPlay! (Score:5, Interesting)

    by chrysrobyn ( 106763 ) on Monday June 04, 2018 @02:44PM (#56726572)
    Macrumors reported [macrumors.com] that IOS12 will support CarPlay with third party navigation apps, specifically including Waze. This is huge for me! I hate all native car navigation apps and will use my phone mounted on my dashboard just to get Waze. Enabling CarPlay is a huge deal.

    • Do app developers have to pay Apple to gain access to CarPlay?

      I'm guessing that it's not merely a question of making your app meet CarPlay UI standards and meeting some "distraction free" criteria.

      Or is it one of those cases where Apple has some weird opaque standard tied to internal strategies and you never have any way of knowing how to get CarPlay enabled?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DogDude ( 805747 )
      ... or you can just drive and pay attention to where you're going. Crazy, I know...
  • This is significant because - I just know Apple has something revolutionary or at least humanitarian to announce - you can run it on the Pi, right??

  • Because even with a fresh new battery from Apple I still want longer battery life over eye candy, up to the microsecond email delivery, and "hey siri" always listening.

    How about the ability to connect to and disconnect from bluetooth devices from the swipe-up screen thingy instead of auto-pairing when I turn a spaker on and then having to poke around so someone else can connect to it?

  • mac hardware is in dire need of upgrades

    and 5400 RPM HDD's in 2017 much less 2018?

    Also the mini why is that so out of date still?

