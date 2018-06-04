Apple Unveils iOS 12 (apple.com) 28
Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 12, the major software update that is coming later this year to all the iPhones and iPad models the company has released since 2013. iOS 12 offers a handful of new features but the focus this year, said company's VP of engineering Craig Federighi onstage, is on performance improvements. Apps will launch up to 40 percent faster, and you can slide to take a photo at up to 70 percent faster than with iOS 11, Federighi said. Part of the major push this year is also on augmented reality. The company is introducing a Measure app, which will people to use their phone's camera to measure real-life objects accurately. There's also 3D graphics that you can place into the real world through AR. Apple made a new file format called USDZ, which was developed in conjunction with Pixar.
Apple is also introducing something called "personalised Memoji characters," ability to have a group FaceTime call, and minor new features and improvements to Siri, and Photos. There is also grouped notifications, a feature that Apple claims to have invented. (Android has had it for more than 8 years.) Additionally, Apple is also bringing new tools to iOS that will allow users to take better control of the time they spend interacting with their iPhones and iPads. Note from the press release: New modes in Do Not Disturb automatically end based on a specified time, location or action and Do Not Disturb during Bedtime helps people get a better night's sleep by dimming the display and hiding all notifications on the lock screen until prompted in the morning. To help reduce interruptions, iOS 12 gives users more options for controlling how notifications are delivered. They can instantly manage notifications to be delivered quietly or turned off completely. Grouped notifications make it easier to view and manage multiple notifications at once. Screen Time provides users with detailed information and tools to help them better understand and control the time they spend with apps and websites. Daily and weekly Activity Reports show the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often iPhone or iPad are picked up.
Apple is also introducing something called "personalised Memoji characters," ability to have a group FaceTime call, and minor new features and improvements to Siri, and Photos. There is also grouped notifications, a feature that Apple claims to have invented. (Android has had it for more than 8 years.) Additionally, Apple is also bringing new tools to iOS that will allow users to take better control of the time they spend interacting with their iPhones and iPads. Note from the press release: New modes in Do Not Disturb automatically end based on a specified time, location or action and Do Not Disturb during Bedtime helps people get a better night's sleep by dimming the display and hiding all notifications on the lock screen until prompted in the morning. To help reduce interruptions, iOS 12 gives users more options for controlling how notifications are delivered. They can instantly manage notifications to be delivered quietly or turned off completely. Grouped notifications make it easier to view and manage multiple notifications at once. Screen Time provides users with detailed information and tools to help them better understand and control the time they spend with apps and websites. Daily and weekly Activity Reports show the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often iPhone or iPad are picked up.
Re: (Score:2)
Why is that?
Perhaps for iPads, but these are personal devices. Normally meant for one person.
Re: (Score:2)
I expect more multi-threading and background loading of information of data.
For the most part we as developers have been taught to think sequentially towards coding. A lot of developers even really good ones, just don't think about coding in parallel. Early versions of iOS didn't even support multi-tasking (It still doesn't do it so well). Now that these devices have multi-core chips, there is a lot of code that can be better parallelized.
Waze on CarPlay! (Score:5, Interesting)
Does Apple require pay to CarPlay? (Score:2)
Do app developers have to pay Apple to gain access to CarPlay?
I'm guessing that it's not merely a question of making your app meet CarPlay UI standards and meeting some "distraction free" criteria.
Or is it one of those cases where Apple has some weird opaque standard tied to internal strategies and you never have any way of knowing how to get CarPlay enabled?
Re: (Score:2)
This is significant because... (Score:2)
Can I have "low power mode" all the time? (Score:2)
Because even with a fresh new battery from Apple I still want longer battery life over eye candy, up to the microsecond email delivery, and "hey siri" always listening.
How about the ability to connect to and disconnect from bluetooth devices from the swipe-up screen thingy instead of auto-pairing when I turn a spaker on and then having to poke around so someone else can connect to it?
mac hardware is in dire need of upgrades (Score:2)
mac hardware is in dire need of upgrades
and 5400 RPM HDD's in 2017 much less 2018?
Also the mini why is that so out of date still?