Telegram CEO Claims Apple Has 'Prevented' App Updates Globally Since April 23

Posted by msmash from the tussle-continues dept.
New submitter devoid42 writes:Multiple news outlets -- ArsTechnica and The Verge -- report that Apple is restricting updates to Telegram app across the globe. The outage comes at a time when the Russian government has instructed Apple to ban the secure message app. No response from Apple as to the reason, though preventing security updates globally in response to one countrie's request seems quite a miss judgement, one can argue.

  • Is this a functionality question?

    I have no knowledge of the internal configuration or architecture of Apple's App Store, but perhaps there is an explanation to be found there. Perhaps Apple has a mechanism to "freeze" an Application in the store [which might explain why updates are not surfacing] but can only do this globally, as opposed to just within one country or legal jurisdiction?

    I think the implied situation, namely that the Russian government challenges the use of an Apple application and some
  • One country's request, or two or more countries' request, but surely not one countrie's request.

  • If only Apple provided some way to side-load applications...

  • Subject (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Artem Tashkinov ( 764309 ) on Thursday May 31, 2018 @06:21PM (#56707422) Homepage

    To counter pretty inane comments here on ./ I have to say this: it's impossible to understand who is involved and what's going on in this situation. One thing is clear: it's ugly.

    The Kremlin wants to get access to Telegram's chats stored in the cloud by getting the encryption keys, and Durov claims such keys are impossible to share.

    The issue is that the other "private" messengers in Russia work just fine and no one cares (WhatsApp, FB messenger, Viber, Signal, etc.), so you're left wondering whether they are indeed "secure" and your chats in them are not being spied on. Meanwhile it's well known that FSB can access your Skype history if you reside in Russia.

    There's a conspiracy theory that it's all a clever ruse to get more people on Telegram (after all, this whole situation has made Telegram a lot more popular in the world than it was before) while those in power can actually read your correspondence in it (aside from p2p encrypted chats which people don't really use).

    Durov can say and claim whatever he wants but your chats' history and files you send in Telegram are stored in plain text on Durov's servers. That alone should alert people but most don't care as long as it's advertised as "private" and "secure". It's certainly not private and it's not exactly clear whether it's indeed secure.

    If you really care about privacy, use Signal or Wire.

      The issue is that the other "private" messengers in Russia work just fine and no one cares (WhatsApp, FB messenger, Viber, Signal, etc.), so you're left wondering whether they are indeed "secure" and your chats in them are not being spied on. Meanwhile it's well known that FSB can access your Skype history if you reside in Russia.

      The answer is almost certainly not, except to the extent that logistically they may be unaware of your chats or if any archived data is stored out of country. It's very clear that

      I wished Signal and Wire didn't require phones' numbers if I don't use smartphones.

    Since Russia seems to have requested Apple to prevent upgrades, my guess is the unpatched version is crackable by Russia and they lose that as soon as Apple lets out the update. So Russia's trying to do their spying/crime prevention/anti-terrorism work before Apple relents and lets the update happen.

  • While I admire the fact that Telegram really seems to be standing their ground, I'd recommend switching to Signal, which is open source through-and through, and thus slightly less probable to be hacked or coerced by governments.
    And on Android you could just download and update from a website, if a government would force Google to remove it from the Play Store, or block security updates.

