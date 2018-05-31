Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Desktops (Apple) Privacy The Internet

ProtonMail Launches Free ProtonVPN Service For Macs (bleepingcomputer.com) 2

Posted by msmash from the interesting-moves dept.
The creators of popular encrypted email service ProtonMail have released a free version of their ProtonVPN software for macOS. From a report: Even though the free version does not contain the full features that you would come to expect from a paid VPN service it is more than capable of obfuscating IP addresses and your location. While ProtonVPN has already released Windows and Android versions, according to Dr. Andy Yen, CEO of ProtonMail, their reason for releasing the free macOS version "is to make the world a safer place by ensuring that citizens around the world have access to an Internet free of spying and censorship. Releasing a free VPN service for macOS is another important step in that direction."

ProtonMail Launches Free ProtonVPN Service For Macs More | Reply

ProtonMail Launches Free ProtonVPN Service For Macs

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

The rule on staying alive as a program manager is to give 'em a number or give 'em a date, but never give 'em both at once.

Close