ProtonMail Launches Free ProtonVPN Service For Macs

The creators of popular encrypted email service ProtonMail have released a free version of their ProtonVPN software for macOS. From a report: Even though the free version does not contain the full features that you would come to expect from a paid VPN service it is more than capable of obfuscating IP addresses and your location. While ProtonVPN has already released Windows and Android versions, according to Dr. Andy Yen, CEO of ProtonMail, their reason for releasing the free macOS version "is to make the world a safer place by ensuring that citizens around the world have access to an Internet free of spying and censorship. Releasing a free VPN service for macOS is another important step in that direction."
Don't spout crap. ProtonMail is a highly-respected firm in the secure communications space and is run on a non-profit model. It's very likely this is a genuine public service. If you read more about it, you'd see that the free version has limited server choices and lower speeds. It's not secretly logging you.
This is an ad
At least it's a tech ad rather than the usual Democratic Party ads posted by the "editors."
And I sure as hell wouldn't trust a free VPN service of any kind for anything more sensitive than my pr0nz surfing habits.
I had just been considering moving my business email accounts off Google and over to Proton... seeing this makes it even more likely as I want to support this company.
I use their email and VPN services. They're very well polished. Steve Gibson and Leo LaPorte discussed this on the 'Security Now!' podcast (link below):
"So ProtonMail is operated by Proton Technologies AG, which is a company based in Geneva with servers in two locations in Switzerland, which of course places both sets of servers outside of U.S. and EU jurisdiction, which may be important for some users. The default account setup is free, and the service is sustained by optional paid or just voluntarily. You can pay for services, or you can just send them some money to support them. And it's been a success. As of a year ago, January 2017, they had over two million users. It was initially a crowdfunded startup."
"Remember, they have the public keys. They don't have the private keys. And that's cool because that allows them - so any email incoming is immediately encrypted with the recipient's public key, and they can't decrypt it from that point. And inter-ProtonMail traffic never leaves their servers, and essentially it comes from the user, and it's immediately encrypted with using the public key of its ProtonMail recipient and then waits there for that recipient to pick it up. So, for example, it would be easy if you wanted to set up a little network among a group to all use a free ProtonMail account, and all of your email stays on their servers and is always kept encrypted, and only the recipient is able to decrypt it after it's been transferred into their inbox."
"ProtonMail is not impervious to a warrant from the Swiss authorities. And with the CLOUD Act, it's probably not impervious to U.S. authorities, either, in the long run. But PGP, only you have the key. They'd have to come to you and say unlock it. And at least you'd know."...
So, instead of giving Google access to your business data, you want to give it to Proton.
Were you trying to make some kind of point in there? Because that WAS my point.
Yes in fact I very much would vastly rather have Proton, a small little company with no ties to advertisers or other large companies or law enforcement agencies, have any of my data over Google.
Others mentioned the end to end encryption but I'm honestly not even sure I would bother (unless it's non-optional?). It would be nice to have as an