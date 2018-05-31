Microsoft Is Now More Valuable Than Alphabet (cnbc.com) 22
Microsoft has surged 40 percent over the past 12 months to become more valuable than Alphabet. "As of Tuesday's close, Microsoft was worth $749 billion and Alphabet's market capitalization stood at $739 billion," reports CNBC. From the report: Microsoft's latest rally has been sparked by growth in its cloud computing business, which is bigger than Google's though it still trails Amazon Web Services. In March, Microsoft reorganized its Windows and Devices Group and moved its engineering resources into other units, including one focusing on cloud and artificial intelligence. Both Microsoft and Alphabet beat analysts' expectations in the first quarter. Microsoft still trails behind Apple's market valuation of $923 billion and Amazon's $782 billion market cap.
Look at the actual stock prices of the "most valuable" companies:.
AMZN - 1624.89
GOOGL - 1077.47
AAPL - 187.50
FB - 187.67
MSFT - 98.95
Apple, Microsoft and Facebook have achieved their huge "market cap" simply by issuing more shares of stock than anyone else -- billions of shares.
Comparing Microsoft to Google is embarrassing. Google makes much of its revenue from ads, Microsoft is extremely well rounded tech company selling a OS, Azure, Xbox, Office Suite, Cloud services, and hardware. Now comparing Apple to Microsoft would be a much more equal comparison.
i do not get apple evaluation at first (Score:2)
Then I learned that Apple reported net income of 50B annually recently.
Apparently, marketing works. They probably have the highest markup margin in tech.
"Man, that's a lot of ___". (Fill in the blank in your reply.)
According to cocaine nose jobs from WallStreet?
(Sorry, I've never been convinced by the stock market - to me it's one enormous speculation).