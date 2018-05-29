AirPlay 2 Brings HomePod Stereo Pairs and Multi-Room Audio To iOS 11.4 (betanews.com) 23
Today sees the release of iOS 11.4 and with it Apple is adding AirPlay 2. From a report: This brings some important changes to HomePod, including the stereo pairing option that was missing at launch. AirPlay 2 also adds multi-room audio to HomePod, bringing Apple's smartspeaker in line with Amazon Echo and Google Home. Other new features of iOS 11.4 include the ability to access iMessages via iCloud on any Apple device. The lack of stereo pairing and multi-room audio was seen by many as a failing of HomePod, but Apple has now addressed this. The company says that when two speakers are paired, they are capable of "delivering room-filling sound that is more spacious than a traditional stereo pair."
You're hearing it wrong (Score:4, Funny)
You gotta give it to Apple. Who you gonna believe, them or your own lying ears?
Getting two HomePod units
No. An array of speakers in one enclosure is not an improvement on true stereo when all music is now recorded in stereo.
Unless Apple now wants to argue that all music is being produced and mastered wrong.
You gotta give it to Apple. Who you gonna believe, them or your own lying ears?
It's called "Acoustic Holography", and studios have been using it for years to use psychoacoustics to apparently place sound sources outside of the stereo field. I can't find any good cites at the moment; but I read about it several years ago.
Your brain is very easily deceived when it comes to sound-direction.
Squeezebox (Score:3)
Yaay, Apple caught up to squeezebox! Created by Slim Devices in 2000 and later purchased by Logitech. Of course, with squeezebox you can have squeeze player on Android/iOS/Windows/Linux/MacOS driving a $5000 amp and speaker or a $20 one. But.... enjoy your vendor lock-in Apple fans. I'm sure you will tell yourselves the sound is fabulous.
Squeezebox was a good idea, executed poorly, I had a Squeezebox radio and a Squeezebox Touch. The radio is one of the few items I've ever returned - even just a room away from the Wifi-router, it was unable to get a good enough signal to play music reliably. Having skimped on the wireless networking, it only had 802.11g. The Touch was a little better, but using it was a pain. All in all, Squeezebox was unable to succeed, and died many years before Homepods were even announced.
That's cool but... (Score:2)
Seven twiddlers and a woofer... (Score:2)
Arrange your twiddlers around the periphery so that only one points forward. HomePod - bringing the Bose 901 "blur of audio-something generally over-in-that-direction" to the 21st century!
For those not aware, Bose calls their wideband midrange/tweeter transducer a twiddler.