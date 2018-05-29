Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


AirPlay 2 Brings HomePod Stereo Pairs and Multi-Room Audio To iOS 11.4

Posted by msmash
Today sees the release of iOS 11.4 and with it Apple is adding AirPlay 2. From a report: This brings some important changes to HomePod, including the stereo pairing option that was missing at launch. AirPlay 2 also adds multi-room audio to HomePod, bringing Apple's smartspeaker in line with Amazon Echo and Google Home. Other new features of iOS 11.4 include the ability to access iMessages via iCloud on any Apple device. The lack of stereo pairing and multi-room audio was seen by many as a failing of HomePod, but Apple has now addressed this. The company says that when two speakers are paired, they are capable of "delivering room-filling sound that is more spacious than a traditional stereo pair."

  • You're hearing it wrong (Score:4, Funny)

    by PopeRatzo ( 965947 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @01:38PM (#56694134) Journal

    "The company says that when two speakers are paired, they are capable of "delivering room-filling sound that is more spacious than a traditional stereo pair."

    You gotta give it to Apple. Who you gonna believe, them or your own lying ears?

    • From what I saw regarding the design of the speakers, it looks as though each pod has got an array of speakers that is putting sound out in every direction. You should expect that to be able to produce a better overall sound all else equal. If you're pitting it against some cheap speakers that came as part of a surround package, it's probably no contest. I suspect that if you've got a decent pair of quality speakers though that you can probably get better sound quality from them.

      Getting two HomePod units
      • If you are going the multi-room route, it is incredibly inefficient to put a separate pair of $700 speakers in every room. Yes, maybe those are decent for a primary space such as an entertainment room; but what if I want to set up a speaker in the bathroom so I can listen while I'm taking a shower? Or the garage for when I'm working on something? I'd prefer to just have reasonably decent but ultimately cheap speakers in those places. I have three stereo clock radios that sound pretty good and have aux i
        • Just get a cheap portable Bluetooth speaker that you can cart around for stuff like that instead of putting speakers in every room. Then you can take it with you out to the garage, park, lake, etc. as well and it's going to be more than good enough for those situations. I'm comparing a set of dedicated stereo speakers to a pair of Apple HomePods. If you're getting even just one of those for every room in your house (so you can have music throughout the entire house) you've probably got more money than sense
          • Then what's the point of having a multi-room solution at all? Also, having to buy more devices that I don't have goes against my point. I want to put to use the devices I already have. Yes, they're older, no they don't have bluetooth. They sound way better than a 'cheap Bluetooth speaker' and still have a lot of life left in them.
        • You could also go the SONOS route; get some small Play:1 speakers for the garage or bathroom. Bigger speakers/systems for other places, or a Connect for use with regular stereos. And have the ability to "stream the TV" from your Playbar/Playbase to all other speakers in the house, if you want (for big football games, for instance).

      • You should expect that to be able to produce a better overall sound all else equal.

        No. An array of speakers in one enclosure is not an improvement on true stereo when all music is now recorded in stereo.

        Unless Apple now wants to argue that all music is being produced and mastered wrong.

    • "The company says that when two speakers are paired, they are capable of "delivering room-filling sound that is more spacious than a traditional stereo pair."

      You gotta give it to Apple. Who you gonna believe, them or your own lying ears?

      It's called "Acoustic Holography", and studios have been using it for years to use psychoacoustics to apparently place sound sources outside of the stereo field. I can't find any good cites at the moment; but I read about it several years ago.

      Your brain is very easily deceived when it comes to sound-direction.

  • Squeezebox (Score:3)

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Tuesday May 29, 2018 @01:49PM (#56694196)
    Yaay, Apple caught up to squeezebox! Created by Slim Devices in 2000 and later purchased by Logitech. Of course, with squeezebox you can have squeeze player on Android/iOS/Windows/Linux/MacOS driving a $5000 amp and speaker or a $20 one. But.... enjoy your vendor lock-in Apple fans. I'm sure you will tell yourselves the sound is fabulous.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by teg ( 97890 )

      Yaay, Apple caught up to squeezebox! Created by Slim Devices in 2000 and later purchased by Logitech. Of course, with squeezebox you can have squeeze player on Android/iOS/Windows/Linux/MacOS driving a $5000 amp and speaker or a $20 one. But.... enjoy your vendor lock-in Apple fans. I'm sure you will tell yourselves the sound is fabulous.

      Squeezebox was a good idea, executed poorly, I had a Squeezebox radio and a Squeezebox Touch. The radio is one of the few items I've ever returned - even just a room away from the Wifi-router, it was unable to get a good enough signal to play music reliably. Having skimped on the wireless networking, it only had 802.11g. The Touch was a little better, but using it was a pain. All in all, Squeezebox was unable to succeed, and died many years before Homepods were even announced.

      Apple seems to be competing mo

      • I would have never bought the squeezebox devices. As with any of these solutions, the point is to not get locked into these devices which will be made crappy. The point is that a better solution is possible with an old netbook running linux and squeezeplayer.
  • have they fixed the iOS 11 battery performance issue [iphonelife.com]? That is a lot more important that fixing functionality on a niche product like the HomePod.

  • Arrange your twiddlers around the periphery so that only one points forward. HomePod - bringing the Bose 901 "blur of audio-something generally over-in-that-direction" to the 21st century!

    For those not aware, Bose calls their wideband midrange/tweeter transducer a twiddler.

