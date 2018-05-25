Apple Will Report Government Requests To Remove Apps From the App Store (theverge.com) 9
In its bi-annual transparency report today, Apple said that it will soon start reporting government requests to take down apps from the App Store. These requests will relate to alleged legal and/or policy provision violations, Apple says. The Verge reports: These numbers will tell us just how often governments are trying to block access to certain apps, and how many of those orders are actually obeyed. Google doesn't yet report these numbers specifically for the Play Store. As for takedown requests over the last year, governments around the world sent requests for information on 29,718 devices. Data was provided in 79 percent of cases. Governments also requested information on 3,358 Apple accounts, and data was provided in 82 percent of cases.
Removal of Apps (Score:1)
We need some non-governmental, non-corporate watchdog organisation to report removals from the 'App Stores.' Google & Apple certainly can't be trusted to not silently snuff things out that show them in a bad light.
Re: Removal of Apps (Score:1)
It just seemed like a virtue-signaling action by Apple, when the reality is that many App removals are more related to Apple wanting more jingle in for their money bin.
Define 'requests' (Score:2)
If the same 'request' comes from the government of China as opposed to the government of Monaco will Apple respond similarly?