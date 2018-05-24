Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
The Courts Businesses Patents The Almighty Buck United States Apple Hardware Technology

Samsung Must Pay Apple $539 Million For Infringing iPhone Design Patents, Jury Finds (cnet.com) 11

Posted by BeauHD from the never-ending-disputes dept.
Samsung must pay Apple $539 million for infringing five patents with Android phones it sold in 2010 and 2011, a jury has found in a legal fight that dates back seven years. "The unanimous decision, in the U.S. District Court in San Jose in the heart of Silicon Valley, is just about halfway between what the two largest mobile phone makers had sought in a high-profile case that reaches back to 2011," reports CNET. From the report: The bulk of the damages payment, $533,316,606, was for infringing three Apple design patents. The remaining $5,325,050 was for infringing two utility patents. Samsung already had been found to infringe the patents, but this trial determined some of the damages. The jury's rationale isn't clear, but the figure is high enough to help cement the importance of design patents in the tech industry. Even though they only describe cosmetic elements of a product, they clearly can have a lot of value.

Samsung showed its displeasure and indicated the fight isn't over. "Today's decision flies in the face of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling in favor of Samsung on the scope of design patent damages. We will consider all options to obtain an outcome that does not hinder creativity and fair competition for all companies and consumers," Samsung said.

Samsung Must Pay Apple $539 Million For Infringing iPhone Design Patents, Jury Finds More | Reply

Samsung Must Pay Apple $539 Million For Infringing iPhone Design Patents, Jury Finds

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

Marriage is the sole cause of divorce.

Close