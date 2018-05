Samsung Must Pay Apple $539 Million For Infringing iPhone Design Patents, Jury Finds

Samsung must pay Apple $539 million for infringing five patents with Android phones it sold in 2010 and 2011, a jury has found in a legal fight that dates back seven years. "The unanimous decision, in the U.S. District Court in San Jose in the heart of Silicon Valley, is just about halfway between what the two largest mobile phone makers had sought in a high-profile case that reaches back to 2011 ," reports CNET. From the report: