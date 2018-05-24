Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Internal Documents Show Apple Knew the iPhone 6 Would Bend (vice.com) 21

Posted by msmash from the apple-declined-to-comment dept.
In 2014, multiple users reported that their iPhone 6 and 6 Plus handsets were bending under pressure, such as when they were kept in a pocket. As a byproduct of this issue, the touchscreen's internal hardware was also susceptible to losing its connection to the phone's logic board. It turns out, Apple was aware that this could happen. Motherboard: Apple's internal tests found that the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are significantly more likely to bend than the iPhone 5S, according to information made public in a recent court filing obtained by Motherboard. Publicly, Apple has never said that the phones have a bending problem, and maintains that position, despite these models commonly being plagued with "touch disease," a flaw that causes the touchscreen to work intermittently that the repair community say is a result of bending associated with normal use. The information is contained in internal Apple documents filed under seal in a class-action lawsuit that alleges Apple misled customers about touch disease. The documents remain under seal, but US District Court judge Lucy Koh made some of the information from them public in a recent opinion in the case. The company found that the iPhone 6 is 3.3 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s, and the iPhone 6 Plus is 7.2 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5s, according to the documents. Koh wrote that "one of the major concerns Apple identified prior to launching the iPhones was that they were 'likely to bend more easily when compared to previous generations.'"

Internal Documents Show Apple Knew the iPhone 6 Would Bend

  • But did they know it would blend?

    • Well they knew the iphone 5 would blend. So the question is would it blend "significantly more"?

  • Apple will replace your iPhone 6 for "only" $149 if you run into the touch screen disease. Since it really is a manufacturing flaw, it should be $0. There is currently a class action lawsuit over it.

    • See? Clearly there is no bending problem - they're bending just fine and generating additional revenue in the process!

      If the problem is actually just losing the connection between touch screen and logic board, rather than damaging one of them internally, you'd have to wonder why they didn't just use a more flexible connector. 1/4" of ribbon cable would easily handle any bends that didn't damage the rest of the phone, while adding minimal cost. It's enough to make a cynic suspect nefarious intent.

      • The class action lawsuit will cost them much more than the incremental revenue. I suspect the lawsuit will succeed.

  • Am I supposed to be outraged? (Score:3)

    by Spy Handler ( 822350 ) on Thursday May 24, 2018 @02:32PM (#56667578) Homepage Journal

    It's just a phone, I don't feel much outrage.

    I mean, if we're talking about cars and people dying from a design defect, and the car company making a cold calculation that settling lawsuits from dead customers' relatives would be cheaper than recalling and fixing the entire fleet of cars (see the movie "Fight Club" for example), then yes I can see myself feeling some level of outrage.

    But like I said, it's just a damn phone. So Apple calculated that .03 % of iphone 6's will bend, cost of settling would be X, and cost of recalling the entire year's worth of iphone 6 will be Y, and Y turned out to be much greater than X, so they went with option X. Sounds pretty logical to me.

    • It is a $700-$900 phone with a defect. The only solution to this defect was to get a new $700-$900 replacement. Did you think Apple fixed or replaced it for free?

    • and longer phone is more likely to bend than shorter one in a pocket. This is a shocking revelation.

