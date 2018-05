Apple Signs Deal With Volkswagen For Driverless Cars

Apple has reportedly signed a deal with Volkswagen (Warning: source may be paywalled; alternative source ) to turn some of the carmaker's new T6 Transporter vans into Apple's self-driving shuttles for employees. The deal comes after the tech giant failed to partner with luxury carmakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz to develop an all-electric self-driving car. "[T]talks with those companies have ended after each rebuffed Apple's requirements to hand over control of the data and design," reports The New York Times. From the report: