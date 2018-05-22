Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules To Keep Tweeting On His iPhone, Says Report (politico.com) 35
According to Politico, "President Donald Trump uses a White House cellphone that isn't equipped with sophisticated security features designed to shield his communications." The decision is "a departure from the practice of his predecessors that potentially exposes him to hacking or surveillance." From the report: The president uses at least two iPhones, according to one of the officials. The phones -- one capable only of making calls, the other equipped only with the Twitter app and preloaded with a handful of news sites -- are issued by White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency, an office staffed by military personnel that oversees White House telecommunications. While aides have urged the president to swap out the Twitter phone on a monthly basis, Trump has resisted their entreaties, telling them it was "too inconvenient," the same administration official said. The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts. It is unclear how often Trump's call-capable phones, which are essentially used as burner phones, are swapped out.
Swap the twitter phone while he sleeps (Score:2)
By design, security is ALWAYS inconvenient -- hopefully more inconvenient to the bad guys than to the users.
--
Re: Swap the twitter phone while he sleeps (Score:1)
When he found out it was Korean (I assume he doesn't know the difference between North and South Korea).
So What? (Score:2, Informative)
Trump gets his daily briefing from Fox News which everyone knows is nothing but skewed opinion, truth and lies. Santa clause, the tooth fairy and the easter bunny all exist in that world. We are being lead by the world's biggest idiot.
All politians have no respect for security (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
He's a shameless hypocrite, you're just now noticing?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
You are missing the point. It is not Twitter in itself, but the risk of the phone being compromised.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Ya, but ... (Score:2)
"President Donald Trump uses a White House cellphone that isn't equipped with sophisticated security features
... The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts.
Well let's hear it (Score:1)
3...2...1...
Re: (Score:1)
Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules ... (Score:3)
Link [politico.com] - An iconic photograph of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton using her BlackBerry while wearing sunglasses on a military plane in 2011 prompted a recordkeeping official in her office to inquire about whether Clinton had been assigned a State.gov email address, the State Department disclosed this week."
And:Link [judicialwatch.org] - Clinton responded on March 8, 2009: Against the advice of the security hawks, I still do carry my berry but am prohibited from using it in my office, where I spend most of my time when I'm not on a plane or in a "no coverage" country.
If these are all (Alt-) Right Wing Fake News Sites (they're the first few Google links), I'm sure someone will soon point this out. Please do, and point to the rebuttals and corrections.
Re: Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules .. (Score:2)
Hoe many here know a CxO who wanted to get rid of some security or ignored their company policy?
Re: (Score:1)
Hoe many here know a CxO who wanted to get rid of some security or ignored their company policy?
Difference is that a CxO as an executive of a private company has that power to make such decisions. And this pretty much sums up Trump's stupidity. He still thinks POTUS is the boss of the country, rather than a servant of the people. Govt policy is our our policy which all must follow.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)