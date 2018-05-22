Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
United States IOS Iphone Privacy Security Social Networks The Internet Twitter News

Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules To Keep Tweeting On His iPhone, Says Report (politico.com) 35

Posted by BeauHD from the president-tweety dept.
According to Politico, "President Donald Trump uses a White House cellphone that isn't equipped with sophisticated security features designed to shield his communications." The decision is "a departure from the practice of his predecessors that potentially exposes him to hacking or surveillance." From the report: The president uses at least two iPhones, according to one of the officials. The phones -- one capable only of making calls, the other equipped only with the Twitter app and preloaded with a handful of news sites -- are issued by White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency, an office staffed by military personnel that oversees White House telecommunications. While aides have urged the president to swap out the Twitter phone on a monthly basis, Trump has resisted their entreaties, telling them it was "too inconvenient," the same administration official said. The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts. It is unclear how often Trump's call-capable phones, which are essentially used as burner phones, are swapped out.

Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules To Keep Tweeting On His iPhone, Says Report More | Reply

Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules To Keep Tweeting On His iPhone, Says Report

Comments Filter:
  • The White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency should swap his twitter phone during the night and reload all his previous tweets so he doesn't see anything different.

    By design, security is ALWAYS inconvenient -- hopefully more inconvenient to the bad guys than to the users.

    --

  • So What? (Score:2, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump gets his daily briefing from Fox News which everyone knows is nothing but skewed opinion, truth and lies. Santa clause, the tooth fairy and the easter bunny all exist in that world. We are being lead by the world's biggest idiot.

  • All politians have no respect for security (Score:4, Insightful)

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @03:23AM (#56651610)
    Kinda ironic given how much stick he gave crooked Hillary for ignoring security on email.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by fafalone ( 633739 )
      Yeah, and he had non-stop criticisms of how much golf Obama played, yet he plays twice as often. Railed against Obama for tax-payer funded vacations; he and his family take more of them and they each cost more. Went after Obama for his use of executive orders; is doing the same himself now. Tip of the iceberg.

      He's a shameless hypocrite, you're just now noticing?

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by Citizen of Earth ( 569446 )
      Check my math here, but aren't Tweets generally intended to be made completely public, unlike emails?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        You are missing the point. It is not Twitter in itself, but the risk of the phone being compromised.

      • completely irrelevant, the issue is the phones are not adequately secure to start with, phones when compromised can be turned into listening/recording devices, it isn't what he does on the phone (though that is important too), it is more what others can do with it given it is not a secured device.
      • You realise that an iPhone has a GPS, microphone and camera on it? DoD has policy for such things specifically to maintain an certain national security posture, and he is deliberately ignoring it. When I work for federal gov this was a dismiss-able (and possibly criminal depending on severity) offence.

  • "President Donald Trump uses a White House cellphone that isn't equipped with sophisticated security features ... The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts.

    ... at least it's not an email server -- 'cause that would be ironic.

  • How are the resident Trump supporters going to explain this away as somehow not yet another piece of evidence supporting the fact that he's stupid, as anyone who doesn't understand and respect the grave importance of securing the President's cell phone must be, especially after having intelligence experts explain it over and over, but instead indicates he's actually a stable genius, and just playing dumb and/or being a jerk?

    3...2...1...
    • To mod that troll you must have completely missed the last thread and the hilariously outlandish way a couple people were dancing around trying to defend him, like "he's not stupid, he just says moronic things all the time and can't stay focused on anything". And "he doesn't really not know those things, he's just playing dumb to annoy Bill Gates". Or just hate that someone doesn't think recognize your boys brilliance, what with the way it's hurting the country and all. Never change, /.
  • I'ts not just Trump -- don't all people in power do this? I thought this was just SOP -- I'm busy, I've already hired someone else to worry with keeping me safe so I can think about other things. (Not that that excuses them, but offloading things is their rationale.)

    Link [politico.com] - An iconic photograph of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton using her BlackBerry while wearing sunglasses on a military plane in 2011 prompted a recordkeeping official in her office to inquire about whether Clinton had been assigned a State.gov email address, the State Department disclosed this week."

    And:Link [judicialwatch.org] - Clinton responded on March 8, 2009: Against the advice of the security hawks, I still do carry my berry but am prohibited from using it in my office, where I spend most of my time when I'm not on a plane or in a "no coverage" country.

    If these are all (Alt-) Right Wing Fake News Sites (they're the first few Google links), I'm sure someone will soon point this out. Please do, and point to the rebuttals and corrections.

    • Hoe many here know a CxO who wanted to get rid of some security or ignored their company policy?

      • Hoe many here know a CxO who wanted to get rid of some security or ignored their company policy?

        Difference is that a CxO as an executive of a private company has that power to make such decisions. And this pretty much sums up Trump's stupidity. He still thinks POTUS is the boss of the country, rather than a servant of the people. Govt policy is our our policy which all must follow.

    • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

      by fafalone ( 633739 )
      And Trump wants her in jail for her security practices, and railed against them non-stop. It's just as big a problem if anyone else is doing it, and 'but she did it!' stops being an acceptable justification around age 4... although I suppose acting like a toddler isn't unfamiliar for Trump.
      • Uh oh, someone with mod points doesn't like people pointing out when Trump does things he's railed against others for doing.

Slashdot Top Deals

The human mind ordinarily operates at only ten percent of its capacity -- the rest is overhead for the operating system.

Close