Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules To Keep Tweeting On His iPhone, Says Report

Posted by BeauHD from the president-tweety dept.
According to Politico, "President Donald Trump uses a White House cellphone that isn't equipped with sophisticated security features designed to shield his communications." The decision is "a departure from the practice of his predecessors that potentially exposes him to hacking or surveillance." From the report: The president uses at least two iPhones, according to one of the officials. The phones -- one capable only of making calls, the other equipped only with the Twitter app and preloaded with a handful of news sites -- are issued by White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency, an office staffed by military personnel that oversees White House telecommunications. While aides have urged the president to swap out the Twitter phone on a monthly basis, Trump has resisted their entreaties, telling them it was "too inconvenient," the same administration official said. The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts. It is unclear how often Trump's call-capable phones, which are essentially used as burner phones, are swapped out.

  Swap the twitter phone while he sleeps

    by CaptQuark ( 2706165 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @03:08AM (#56651574)
    The White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency should swap his twitter phone during the night and reload all his previous tweets so he doesn't see anything different.

    By design, security is ALWAYS inconvenient -- hopefully more inconvenient to the bad guys than to the users.

    --

    Re: Swap the twitter phone while he sleeps

      by Anonymous Coward

      No, bad security is inconvenient by design. The best security works with the user. You must work for a corporate IT department.

    • "The White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency should swap his twitter phone ..."

      No they should not. It seems to have escaped your attention. But Trump is the boss. Yes, he's an incompetent, self indulgent buffoon, and a terrible manager.and those who voted for and support him have done their country no favor. (Not that Ms Clinton was that much better). Nonetheless, he is in charge, not the White House security staff.

      • Ah, so in your company the CEO apparently gets to ignore any rule he wants. See, in reasonable companies, the CEO hires people who are experts in their field, and if they set rules he has to obey them, because THEY KNOW MORE THAN HE DOES. Otherwise why bother to hire them in the first place.

        And the President isnâ(TM)t a King or Emperor - even he has to obey rules that he doesnâ(TM)t like, or approve. He has a specific role to fill and itâ(TM)s not to dictate what happens, but to Lead the coun

      • That was G. Gordon Liddy's excuse for all the illegal shit he did for Nixon.

    • Not by design, actually. More by necessity. The way security works is that when the other guy has more determination than you have vigilance, you lose.

    • By design, security is ALWAYS inconvenient -- hopefully more inconvenient to the bad guys than to the users.

      This is the wrong approach to 'Security'. I am reminded of a line by a character in a book by Robert A. Heinlein where a business mogul was talking to his lawyer: "Look, I don't pay you to tell me what I can or can not do. I pay you to advise me on how I can do what I am going to do anyways in the most legal way possible."

      I am, by consensus, considered a security expert. I have worked with the military in active combat zones. My job was to ensure that their communications were as secure as possible. My job

  So What?

    by Anonymous Coward

    Trump gets his daily briefing from Fox News which everyone knows is nothing but skewed opinion, truth and lies. Santa clause, the tooth fairy and the easter bunny all exist in that world. We are being lead by the world's biggest idiot.

  All politians have no respect for security

    by gravewax ( 4772409 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @03:23AM (#56651610)
    Kinda ironic given how much stick he gave crooked Hillary for ignoring security on email.

    Re:All politians have no respect for security

      by fafalone ( 633739 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @03:35AM (#56651634)
      Yeah, and he had non-stop criticisms of how much golf Obama played, yet he plays twice as often. Railed against Obama for tax-payer funded vacations; he and his family take more of them and they each cost more. Went after Obama for his use of executive orders; is doing the same himself now. Tip of the iceberg.

      He's a shameless hypocrite, you're just now noticing?

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        He's a shameless hypocrite, you're just now noticing?

        I think it is more a matter of projection.

        He knows what he would do in their position so he can't imagine them doing anything else.

        A lot of people work like that.
        They know that they would cheat, so they assume everyone else would too.
        Screw everyone else over before they have time to screw you over.

        The only thing he have accused others of doing that he haven't been caught with himself yet is the pizzagate thing.

      • Yeah, and he had non-stop criticisms of how much golf Obama played, yet he plays twice as often. Railed against Obama for tax-payer funded vacations; he and his family take more of them and they each cost more. Went after Obama for his use of executive orders; is doing the same himself now. Tip of the iceberg. He's a shameless hypocrite, you're just now noticing?

        He lives in his own reality, which has worked for him as a developer and reality TV star; expecting him to magically become "the most presidential president ever" is folly. The only place he will become that is in his own mind, with is all, beyond cheering crowds, that matters to him.

    • Did you read the fucking article?

    • Kinda ironic given how much stick he gave crooked Hillary for ignoring security on email.

      There are two issues with this:

      1. It works the other way, too. The same people getting the vapors over Trump tweeting from an insecure phone will spend hours explaining how Hillary did nothing wrong with her email server.

      2. The two aren't even comparable. She had classified emails on her unsecured server, in addition to Anthony Weiner's laptop. That's a security issue in and of itself. In Trump's case, twitter isn't the issue. Rather, the issue is that he has a phone on him that is a huge target for hac

      • 1. It works the other way, too. The same people getting the vapors over Trump tweeting from an insecure phone will spend hours explaining how Hillary did nothing wrong with her email server.

        You mean besides the countless, multiple government investigations that came up with the same conclusions? Yes what she did was reckless but could find that she didn't break any laws. But to address your point, would you agree that Trump should have to face the same public investigations that Hillary faced? Yes or no?

        2. The two aren't even comparable. She had classified emails on her unsecured server, in addition to Anthony Weiner's laptop.

        That's not quite factually true. My recollection is that the vast majority of emails were not classified and those that were classified were classified after they were sent.

        Rather, the issue is that he has a phone on him that is a huge target for hacking. As long as they change the phone out regularly (which shouldn't be difficult since it's his twitter phone) there's a smaller chance of that happening. An email server sitting there for a couple of years is an easier, albeit different target.

        How is changing out

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by clodney ( 778910 )

          2. The two aren't even comparable. She had classified emails on her unsecured server, in addition to Anthony Weiner's laptop.

          That's not quite factually true. My recollection is that the vast majority of emails were not classified and those that were classified were classified after they were sent.

          My recollection is that something like 11 email chains were determined to have been classified at the time they were sent. Out of 60K messages on the server I am willing to call that inadvertent, since as SoS she worked with classified data all day long. And given the US Government's penchant to classify just about everything, without knowing what those particular emails contained I don't know whether it is significant or not.

          One thing I think was lost in the popular reporting is that having her email serv

  So what?

    by BitZtream ( 692029 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @03:23AM (#56651614)

    That moron is going to tweet about it anyway.

    Lets face it, this guy that we've elected is an example of how to do every fucking thing wrong. Even if his phone was secure, he's going to post the secrets on twitter himself anyway. His phone being insecure is pretty much the least of our problems.

    We elected Zaphod Beeblebrox as our president . . . no . . . Zaphod at least had a plan.

    • Re: So what? (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Zaphod invented the Pan-galactic Gargle Blaster. Trump doesn't drink. Nuff said.

    • We elected Zaphod Beeblebrox as our president . . . no . . . Zaphod at least had a plan.

      They both had hot women as well...

  Ya, but ...

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @03:24AM (#56651618)

    "President Donald Trump uses a White House cellphone that isn't equipped with sophisticated security features ... The president has gone as long as five months without having the phone checked by security experts.

    ... at least it's not an email server -- 'cause that would be ironic.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by gweihir ( 88907 )

      The iPhone cannot act as an email server? Now I am disappointed!

  Well let's hear it

    by fafalone ( 633739 )
    How are the resident Trump supporters going to explain this away as somehow not yet another piece of evidence supporting the fact that he's stupid, as anyone who doesn't understand and respect the grave importance of securing the President's cell phone must be, especially after having intelligence experts explain it over and over, but instead indicates he's actually a stable genius, and just playing dumb and/or being a jerk?

    3...2...1...

    • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

      by fafalone ( 633739 )
      To mod that troll you must have completely missed the last thread and the hilariously outlandish way a couple people were dancing around trying to defend him, like "he's not stupid, he just says moronic things all the time and can't stay focused on anything". And "he doesn't really not know those things, he's just playing dumb to annoy Bill Gates". Or just hate that someone doesn't think recognize your boys brilliance, what with the way it's hurting the country and all. Never change, /.

      • Talking to yourself is a common symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). TDS is estimated to afflict nearly 1 in 50 Americans.

        Fortunately your friends and family no longer need to suffer as they watch you succumb to this debilitating disease. New Donaldizole is proven safe and effective for treatment of TDS.

        Talk to your doctor about Donaldizole - and get help today!

    • Re: (Score:3, Funny)

      by thegarbz ( 1787294 )

      How are the resident Trump supporters going to explain this away

      Hey look over there, it's Hillary's email server, and standing next to it a North Korean dictator. Now I'm sure Trump will address your comments after he finishes fixing the SAD state Obama left the country. /Trump supporter.

      I need a shower.

  • I'ts not just Trump -- don't all people in power do this? I thought this was just SOP -- I'm busy, I've already hired someone else to worry with keeping me safe so I can think about other things. (Not that that excuses them, but offloading things is their rationale.)

    Link [politico.com] - An iconic photograph of then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton using her BlackBerry while wearing sunglasses on a military plane in 2011 prompted a recordkeeping official in her office to inquire about whether Clinton had been assigne

    • Hoe many here know a CxO who wanted to get rid of some security or ignored their company policy?

      • Re: Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules .. (Score:5, Interesting)

        by Peter P Peters ( 5350981 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @04:24AM (#56651742)

        Hoe many here know a CxO who wanted to get rid of some security or ignored their company policy?

        Difference is that a CxO as an executive of a private company has that power to make such decisions. And this pretty much sums up Trump's stupidity. He still thinks POTUS is the boss of the country, rather than a servant of the people. Govt policy is our our policy which all must follow.

        • He's the head of the executive branch, which is the equivalent of a CEO. He absolutely has the power to ignore directives such as this. I'm not saying I think he's doing the right thing, but he can do it if he wants.

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )

            He's the head of the executive branch, which is the equivalent of a CEO. He absolutely has the power to ignore directives such as this. I'm not saying I think he's doing the right thing, but he can do it if he wants.

            If he's the CEO, then the American public are the shareholders. His primary duty is still to look out for our interests over his.

    • Re:Trump Ignores 'Inconvenient' Security Rules ... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by fafalone ( 633739 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @03:42AM (#56651656)
      And Trump wants her in jail for her security practices, and railed against them non-stop. It's just as big a problem if anyone else is doing it, and 'but she did it!' stops being an acceptable justification around age 4... although I suppose acting like a toddler isn't unfamiliar for Trump.

      • Re: (Score:2, Offtopic)

        by fafalone ( 633739 )
        Uh oh, someone with mod points doesn't like people pointing out when Trump does things he's railed against others for doing.

        • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

          by Peter P Peters ( 5350981 )

          Uh oh, someone with mod points doesn't like people pointing out when Trump does things he's railed against others for doing.

          I commented on a Trump thread once with about four separate factual responses and had every one of them modded to -1 within hours.
          Based on what we know of Cambridge Analytica and Russian Troll factories, it's quite feasible that a group somewhere has ghost accounts specifically to get mod points to to try swaying the conversation.
          It would be good if there were some Slashdot analytics you could run on mod operations to see if there's any manipulation going on here.

          • Re: (Score:1)

            by Anonymous Coward
            The reductive metamoderation system isn't helping either... 'is this a fair moderation' was a lot better than upvote/downvote the original comment Ã la reddit. Change the system back, and weigh heavily towards the metamoderators karma (e.g. if a bunch of high-karma, low-id people mark the mods as bad, don't award points to them).

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by martinX ( 672498 )

            >> Based on what we know of Cambridge Analytica and Russian Troll factories, it's quite feasible that a group somewhere has ghost accounts specifically to get mod points to to try swaying the conversation

            I'd be surprised if anyone outside of /. thought it was influential enough to bother doing that. Not many people using /. think it.

  Just let him...

    by XSportSeeker ( 4641865 )

    This shouldn't be a surprise.
    The guy is a pathological narcisist, so of course he'll do as he pleases. The only type of respect he has is self-respect, and fuck the rest.
    He already dismisses everything that was ever done previous to his administration as errors, worst mistakes, wrong, criminal, swamp or whatever.
    And it hasn't been a problem for him every single time he was proven wrong. It's either treated as a joke, or the new norm.
    Nobody knew x could be so complicated. President Trump isn't at fault becau

  iphone

    by Cederic ( 9623 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @05:10AM (#56651846) Journal

    Apple can get some marketing mileage out of this.

    "iPhone, so easy to use even Trump has one."
    "The iPhone is so secure the president's doesn't need security checks"
    "iPhone: Not for immigrants"

    Next time I'm in California and someone goes all identity politics on me I'll just respond with, "Oh, you have a Trump phone"

  • Hahahhahaha... that's like telling a stripper in the middle of her pole dance, after she's removed her last shred of clothing, that she'd better take care, or someone might see her NAKED! Like telling the icecream man that he better not play his chiming music over the bullhorn, or else kids might realize he's there and come out and try to buy icecream from him! Like telling a peacock that he better not fan out his tail feathers, or some peahen might SEE the display and try to mate with him. It would be l

  nothingburger

    by Reverend Green ( 4973045 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @05:41AM (#56651898)

    Did anyone actually read the article? The writer complains that Trump does not swap out his Twitter phone as often as an "anonymous source" would prefer.

    The phones are fedgov issued:

    "The president uses at least two iPhones, according to one of the officials. The phones â" one capable only of making calls, the other equipped only with the Twitter app and preloaded with a handful of news sites â" are issued by White House Information Technology and the White House Communications Agency, an office staffed by military personnel that oversees White House telecommunications."

      The reporter then quotes another anon:

    "The White House declined to comment for this story, but a senior West Wing official said the call-capable phones âoeare seamlessly swapped out on a regular basis through routine support operations. Because of the security controls of the Twitter phone and the Twitter account, it does not necessitate regular change-out.â"

    Followed by a bunch of pettifoggery from the President's political rivals.

    I don't think the article quite reaches the level of Fake News. But it's certainly a tempest in a teapot.

    • I don't think the article quite reaches the level of Fake News. But it's certainly a tempest in a teapot.

      I have never seen such a large amount of partisan activity on this site before. Soooooooo many Hillary supporters and sooooooo many people who want to crucify Trump. It is drowning out the regulars who despise both people and parties and do not engage in partisan politics. Just WTF is going on here? Surely the people of Slashdot did not suddenly turn ignorant and partisan and lose all sense of rational thought.

      Yeah, yeah, I get it. Trump sucks. Yeah yeah, I get it, he does not play the corruption and nepoti

  Surprising?

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Tuesday May 22, 2018 @07:23AM (#56652114)
    I honestly think no one should be surprised at all. Trump doesn't handle negative feedback very well at all. He is of the type that believes he is right and the world is wrong. This is typical Anti-Social Personality Disorder with Narcissistic Tendencies. Every time someone tries to tell him that what he's doing is wrong or illegal, he tries to undermine and discredit them. Trump has constructed his own reality in which he is a living legend. It's hard to convince someone whom does not have a complete grasp on reality otherwise. In his own mind, Trump even rationalizes his own failures as successes of a sort. Whether you think this is flamebait or not, it's actually psychology.
  • For a man concerned about draining the swamp of Washington, using two iPhones is awfully wasteful to the taxpayer. I don't really know anyone that needs two iPhones to conduct daily business.
  • What's good enough for the goose is good enough for the gander

  • When one is sending out the sort of unfiltered stuff on Twitter that Trump does, what would be the point of securing a phone that he using expressly for that purpose? He is TRYING to broadcast whatever information he puts in the phone to everyone willing to listen. Aside from avoiding someone hijacking the twitter feed to send stuff and make it look like it is from him, there isn't any security threat worse than the already intended use of the phone.

    The summary clearly states that this phone is only for twi

    • No shit why would you want him using his twitter account on a phone that was secured for sensitive government functions?

  • I would argue that 'inconvenient' is a subjective thing. If one is unfortunate to be as stupid as Donald Trump, then *everything* is inconvenient.

