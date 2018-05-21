Google Sued For 'Clandestine Tracking' of 4.4 Million UK iPhone Users' Browsing Data (theguardian.com) 15
Google is being sued in the high court for as much as $4.3 billion for the alleged "clandestine tracking and collation" of personal information from 4.4 million iPhone users in the UK. From a report: The collective action is being led by former Which? director Richard Lloyd over claims Google bypassed the privacy settings of Apple's Safari browser on iPhones between August 2011 and February 2012 in order to divide people into categories for advertisers. At the opening of an expected two-day hearing in London on Monday, lawyers for Lloyd's campaign group Google You Owe Us told the court information collected by Google included race, physical and mental heath, political leanings, sexuality, social class, financial, shopping habits and location data.
Hugh Tomlinson QC, representing Lloyd, said information was then "aggregated" and users were put into groups such as "football lovers" or "current affairs enthusiasts" for the targeting of advertising. Tomlinson said the data was gathered through "clandestine tracking and collation" of browsing on the iPhone, known as the "Safari Workaround" -- an activity he said was exposed by a PhD researcher in 2012. Tomlinson said Google has already paid $39.5m to settle claims in the US relating to the practice. Google was fined $22.5m for the practice by the US Federal Trade Commission in 2012 and forced to pay $17m to 37 US states.
Cue Google defenders blaming Apple (Score:2)
Who gets the money? (Score:2, Interesting)
You can't tell me this money goes to the 4.4 million affected. How is money used for a settlement like this?
Re: (Score:1)
In the UK, the members of the class action will get the mulah AND Google will have to stump up their legal costs on top of it.
The money will go to the members of the action.
Personally, I home Google gets hit really, really hard. $4.3B is only a tenth of what I'd fine them.
Re: (Score:2)
Who does Googe think they are? (Score:2)
"Only the government gets to clandestinely track everyone! And then only for crime, or fleshing out the networks of political opposition."