'I Asked Apple for All My Data. Here's What Was Sent Back' (zdnet.com) 115

Posted by EditorDavid from the I-phoned dept.
"I asked Apple to give me all the data it's collected on me since I first became a customer in 2010," writes the security editor for ZDNet, "with the purchase of my first iPhone." That was nearly a decade ago. As most tech companies have grown in size, they began collecting more and more data on users and customers -- even on non-users and non-customers... Apple took a little over a week to send me all the data it's collected on me, amounting to almost two dozen Excel spreadsheets at just 5MB in total -- roughly the equivalent of a high-quality photo snapped on my iPhone. Facebook, Google, and Twitter all took a few minutes to an hour to send me all the data they store on me -- ranging from a few hundred megabytes to a couple of gigabytes in size...

The zip file contained mostly Excel spreadsheets, packed with information that Apple stores about me. None of the files contained content information -- like text messages and photos -- but they do contain metadata, like when and who I messaged or called on FaceTime. Apple says that any data information it collects on you is yours to have if you want it, but as of yet, it doesn't turn over your content which is largely stored on your slew of Apple devices. That's set to change later this year... And, of the data it collects to power Siri, Maps, and News, it does so anonymously -- Apple can't attribute that data to the device owner... One spreadsheet -- handily -- contained explanations for all the data fields, which we've uploaded here...

[T]here's really not much to it. As insightful as it was, Apple's treasure trove of my personal data is a drop in the ocean to what social networks or search giants have on me, because Apple is primarily a hardware maker and not ad-driven, like Facebook and Google, which use your data to pitch you ads.
CNET explains how to request your own data from Apple.

'I Asked Apple for All My Data. Here's What Was Sent Back'

Comments Filter:

  • Dang... (Score:4, Funny)

    by Freischutz ( 4776131 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @11:43AM (#56638680)

    There's really not much to it. As insightful as it was, Apple's treasure trove of my personal data is a drop in the ocean to what social networks or search giants have on me, because Apple is primarily a hardware maker and not ad-driven, like Facebook and Google, which use your data to pitch you ads.

    Dang... I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of Apple hating conspiracy theorists suddenly cried out in righteous fury and fired up their flamethrowers..

    • Re:Dang... (Score:4)

      by lazarus ( 2879 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @12:32PM (#56638820) Homepage Journal

      I tried to explain this to a friend recently. I believe that Apple tries its best to protect my privacy because its business model is selling devices. That is not Google's business model. If you think that you can protect your privacy while doing business with a company who's model is sell your data then you're dreaming.

      I wish there was a good, third, open source alternative. Maybe Librem [puri.sm] will see the light of day.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Easier to explain it this way: customers pay money for services. If you aren't paying Google, you aren't Google's customer. People that pay Google for your info are - and your information is Google's product.

        Google is not a charity, running all those data centers and doing all that android development for charity.

      • who's model is sell your data

        It's possible that I am wrong about this, but I think that you have Google's business model back to front.

        I think Google guards the data it holds on people very carefully. It doesn't sell that data. Instead, it uses that data to place ads on behalf of the ad buyers. In other words, it sells access to relevant eyeballs. It's possible that it also uses the information it has to manipulate people into buying products, reading websites, viewing more ads, etc..

        I don't think that you

        • You are correct, that is what I meant, but you have put it much better. The bottom line is that their model requires that they collect as much data on you as possible and then profile you to advertisers.

    • Re:Dang... (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Solandri ( 704621 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @01:22PM (#56638996)
      The problem isn't data collection per se. It's retention. If you want to put your entire life history on Facebook, it's not a problem as long as Facebook will delete it all if you change your mind and decide you no longer wish to share it with them. Facebook refuses to do that, and will hang on to your old data (apparently forever), which makes them by far the worst transgressor. (They used to also make it near-impossible to get a copy of all your data, in case you wanted to leave but didn't want to lose everything. But apparently they've addressed that recently.)

      Google at least makes it easy for you to get a copy of your data should you wish to leave or change services, and to delete data they've collected on you from their servers [google.com].

      I read TFA a few days ago when it first came out. What's notably lacking is that this isn't a way to delete your data from Apple's servers. Just a way for you to request a copy.
      • I think that in addition to being willing to delete, they have to be willing to seriously protect it so it doesnâ(TM)t end up in the hands of researchers who can sell it to political or other organizations.

  • Apple wanted to be advertising driven (Score:5, Interesting)

    by LynnwoodRooster ( 966895 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @11:47AM (#56638700) Journal

    [T]here's really not much to it. As insightful as it was, Apple's treasure trove of my personal data is a drop in the ocean to what social networks or search giants have on me, because Apple is primarily a hardware maker and not ad-driven, like Facebook and Google, which use your data to pitch you ads.

    You can thank the fact that iAds failed miserably (because Facebook and Google already locked-down the ad sector) or they'd have even more information on you, given the lock-in/walled-garden approach they have.

    • You are putting the cart before the horse (Score:5, Insightful)

      by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @12:59PM (#56638912)

      You can thank the fact that iAds failed miserably (because Facebook and Google already locked-down the ad sector)

      You are assuming that is why iAds failed. The whole point of iAds was that Apple would not collect data the way other advertisers were - so is it any wonder iAds did not gain traction when the advertisers could not acquire a huge amount of demographic data on you?

      Apple has never changed it's approach on privacy, not even for advertising. Even if iAds had worked they still would have nothing more on people than they do today.

      • Apple has never changed it's approach on privacy

        Really? Because it seems we've covered changes in Apple's privacy policy on a yearly basis.

        • The changes have just been made to re-assure people what they are not collecting, as it was brought to light what Google has been collecting all along... so what the hell is your point here?

          As stated, they've never been collecting the kind of data Google has been collecting since day one.

          Yet another pointless attempt from an Apple Hater to make Apple look bad when they are the only company who actually gives a damn about privacy. How many others have you hurt in your attempts to steer other people away fro

      • Ahh, protection of data from Apple! I guess that's why they now allow Google to sift through all your iMessages [macrumors.com], because they value your protection and privacy!

    • [T]here's really not much to it. As insightful as it was, Apple's treasure trove of my personal data is a drop in the ocean to what social networks or search giants have on me, because Apple is primarily a hardware maker and not ad-driven, like Facebook and Google, which use your data to pitch you ads.

      You can thank the fact that iAds failed miserably (because Facebook and Google already locked-down the ad sector) or they'd have even more information on you, given the lock-in/walled-garden approach they have.

      iAd failed because Apple didn't give out "enough" personal information, you deceptive little shitheel. https://www.computerworld.com/article/2475874/data-privacy/apple-values-your-privacy--ads-firms-complain.html [computerworld.com]

  • That's not the whole story. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Lots of data that is stored "anonymously" turns out to relatively easy to re-attribute to specific users. They just don't store it that way and so can pretend they don't know who's in there. It just takes someone to sweep up all the data and put the ID tags back on.

  • Reminds me ... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by PPH ( 736903 ) on Saturday May 19, 2018 @12:09PM (#56638758)

    .. of the scene in Das Leben der Anderen [wikipedia.org] where Dreyman goes to the Stasi headquarters to view all the files they had on him. They bring out hand trucks with boxes full of paper files.

    Isn't technology wonderful? Now they can just hand you a thumb drive.

  • Yah, so I'm sure there is a ton of info being stored on social media and as an Apple customer, I'll be curious to see what they have on me as I don't use Siri or Facetime or any other Apple services. Google, yah, I'm on YouTube but that's it as I don't use Google Search. Time for to find out what's out there--As we all should and work towards pairing down our public footprints.

  • GDPR (Score:1)

    by Xord ( 5060493 )
    This post has given me an idea. Google are now claiming to comply with the EU GDPR regulations, so I can submit a request to them for all the personal data they hold on me and they are required to give it to me. Should be an interesting read. It will be also interesting to see how they define holding my personal data for 'no longer than necessary' and how they justify that.

  • Sent within minutes? (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Zorpheus ( 857617 )
    Makes you wonder if they can really make sure that it is not the wrong person requesting all that data.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Xord ( 5060493 )
      It's a good point. The law goes into effect next week, so we will see what checks they do on my identity when I request it.

  • Slashvertisement? (Score:2, Informative)

    by dk20 ( 914954 )

    This Slashvertisement brought to you buy Apple.

    Anything else you want to tell us about this wonderful company while you are here?

    • So ..please tell us who we can trust and buy from? and remember no matter WHO you say is the least evil, you will be plugging their product/products...And question how much you are getting payed to plug them..

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by dk20 ( 914954 )

        "u will be plugging their product/products"

        What am i plugging? i just think this reads like one of those "paid advertisements" you sometimes find in newspapers. Sort of like an actual story, but clearly placed as an ad.. but iwhtout the "paid advertisement" banner.

        FWIW, I have an iphone SE and android Galaxy S8.. both have pro's and cons and both are from for-profit companies...

  • I am more surprised at the lack of data that Apple has collected from the author of the article. Apple may care more about your privacy than the other companies because it could certainly choose to scrape more data from your service usage and sell it as an additional source of revenue. A 1/2 dozen spreadsheets worth of data is probably not all of that useful beyond debugging and software and hardware improvements.
  • âoeNone of the files contained content information -- like text messages and photos â Well, if I remember well, last time I changed an iphone, after the setup process it had my past conversations, which i thought was neat, yet it also means that Apple does store the data, perhaps in a way that can only be decrypted using your password.
    I write âoeif I remember wellâ since I may be confusing with icloud. It is definitely the case, and desirably so of course as it is its reason of existe

