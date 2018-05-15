Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Apple CEO Says He Has Urged Trump To Address Legal Status of Immigrants; Also Told Him That Tariffs Are Wrong Approach To China (bloomberg.com) 65

Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg Television that he has criticized Donald Trump's approach to trade with China in a recent White House meeting, while also urging the president to address the legal status of immigrants known as Dreamers. From the interview: Cook said his message to Trump focused on the importance of trade and how cooperation between two countries can boost the economy more than nations acting alone. Cook met with Trump in the Oval Office in late April amid a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China. The Trump administration instituted 25 percent tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of products from China, sparking retaliation. In the interview on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations," Cook acknowledged that previous trade policies were flawed but said Trump's move is also problematic. "It's true, undoubtedly true, that not everyone has been advantaged from that -- in either country -- and we've got to work on that," Cook said. "But I felt that tariffs were not the right approach there, and I showed him some more analytical kinds of things to demonstrate why."

  • Good (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I voted for Tim Cook for president and am glad his policies will now be implemented. /sarcasm

    WTF? Why would I give a crap about what Cook thinks needs to be done? I voted Trump in because Trump was going to do things I wanted. If Tim wanted his policies to be put into place, perhaps he should have run instead. What is it with liberals that don't run, or can't win elections thinking their ideas should be put into place even if the majority of citizens showed they disagree with them. You all like to say t

    • What world do you live in? In ours it doesn't matter who you vote for but how much money you stuff in his ass.

      Whores don't suck you for nice words or cheering for them, they suck you for greenbacks.

    • Why indeed. (Score:4, Insightful)

      by Comboman ( 895500 ) on Tuesday May 15, 2018 @11:13AM (#56614854)

      Why would I give a crap about what Cook thinks needs to be done?

      How about because he is the CEO of one of America's largest and most successful companies? I suppose you'd rather take economic advice from a senile reality-show host and real estate con-man who had to declare bankruptcy multiple times.

      • How about we take what he wants re: China with a grain of salt because the company he's the CEO of does a lot of manufacturing there and, of course, he doesn't want tariffs as those affect his bottom line?

      • You forget that Apple was on the verge of bankruptcy some years ago and only survived because M$ bailed them out? Cook just inherited Job's revival, they've had nothing really new or good since Job's died. Cook is nothing special.
        Also, 4 businesses (out of over a hundred), temporarily going into bankruptcy to reorganize, I think 3 of which were casinos, which at the time were all doing poorly across the country, is not really that horrible of a track record.
        All politicians are con-men when you think about

    • well the DNC needs to stay out of my government until they can win an election without having the FBI/CIA/NSA all spying on opposition campaigns attempting to throw the election their way illegally.

      Just to be clear, you're saying that if the FBI, CIA, and NSA finds compelling evidence that a hostile foreign power is interfering in an election, they shouldn't investigate it further if there's any risk at all that a Republican (Democrats apparently don't matter, I don't see you complaining about Comey's Oct

  • Tariffs have been a tool that works (Score:5, Interesting)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Tuesday May 15, 2018 @10:50AM (#56614704)

    Tim Cook, like so many others, does not seem to understand that Trump's not actually implementing most tariffs, he is just using them as a tool - asking fir China to reduce import fees or else he'll implement the tariffs. Because Trump is kind of crazy, the Chinese can't tell if he will or not so they actually back off.

    Trump's use of tariffs as a threat is working [fortune.com].

    • And Trump is back-pedaling on his stance against Chinese company ZTE, right after the Chinese government agreed to back half the costs of a Indonesia project that will have a Trump branded golf course and hotels.

      So, basically, Trump is open to being quite clearly bribed by foreign governments.

      • And Trump is back-pedaling on his stance against Chinese company ZTE

        It's not called back-pedaling you moron, it's carrot and stick. He used the stick and him "generously" helping ZTE is the carrot, only now the new ZTE will behave - and be grateful to Trump for having been punished!

        Do you seriously not see how this works???

        right after the Chinese government agreed to back half the costs of a Indonesia project that will have a Trump branded golf course and hotels

        Isn't it refreshing to have a president who g

  • Apple Doesn't Want China Tariffs to Increase? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by cogeek ( 2425448 ) on Tuesday May 15, 2018 @10:50AM (#56614710)
    So the CEO of a company that relies on low tariffs to justify outsourcing their products to be manufactured by forced child laborers has advised against raising tariffs on their products coming back into the country. Imagine that....

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by ogar572 ( 531320 )
      This is one of those times where I need mod points...... you deserve all of them.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by geek ( 5680 )

      Timmy needs to virtue signal to his base. That's all.

  • When political opponents say that whatever their political rival is doing is the "wrong approach" but neglect to offer a realistic alternative, my ass begins to twitch.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by King_TJ ( 85913 )

      Tim Cook probably has self-serving reasons to give this advice ... but still? I'd say the libertarian-minded stance would be the same; don't implement tariffs.

      The best alternative isn't a "quick fix" like most politicians are seeking. The long-term, best solution, involves encouraging U.S. based startups and small businesses to develop, and to perhaps a lesser extent, to provide some aid for mid-sized businesses too.

      If you impose fees on imported goods but your country doesn't offer enough comparable alte

  • Who gives a crap? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Who cares about Apple? I didn't vote for them. I voted for Trump. I don't agree with Apple's policies and dislike their products immensely. They are not elected officials and should stop pretending they have any authority granted to them.

    • ...I voted for Trump...They are not elected officials and should stop pretending they have any authority granted to them.

      As you voted for Trump, turns out you voted for his family and friends too. All his besties are the richest people so there you go.

  • Also told him, buy iPhones!

  • Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg Television ...

    You need to say it on Fox News and/or Hannity if you want a chance for Trump to hear you. Apparently, that's all he watches. (Google it)

    • Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg Television ...

      You need to say it on Fox News and/or Hannity if you want a chance for Trump to hear you. Apparently, that's all he watches. (Google it)

      Or to put it another way, Cook is speaking to his comforting echo chamber.

  • Well, that's lovely. Nobody voted for Tim Cook to implement his ideas on these things, so his political power to do so is zero.

    Unless Dems think that Cook should have lots of political power, because he sold lots of stuff and capitalism is great so that's kinda like people voting.

    If so, I await their heads exploding, like a 1960s sci fi robot caught in a contradiction ...

  • It seems that currently the issue that prevents Dreamers from applying for legal immigration is the question on the immigration forms that requires people to declare if they came to the US illegally in the past and spent time in the US illegally and are subject to 3 or 10 year bans ... Seems the simplest solution is to just update the form and regulations to specify that it only applies to time you were in the US illegally when you were over 18 years old. If you came before you were 18 then you were a chi

  • "But I felt that tariffs were not the right approach there, and I showed him some more analytical kinds of things to demonstrate why."

    Using logic and math on Trump is like buying Nike gift certificates for fish.

  • A company whose business model is to build products with cheap overseas labor and then sell them for inflated prices in the US does not want any tariffs imposed to cut into their profit. Imagine that. Obviously they have all of our best interests at heart.

  • I mean, c'mon. There are apple fanboys but their numbers are not enough to catapult this idiot into anything or anyone who would have a say-so about how the country is administered or how the economy runs. He has a grandeur vision of himself. May be has one of those funny mirrors in his office making him look like much bigger than he is and he started believing it.

  • Of course Cook is going to say these things as they both serve his own interests.
    His taxes are very low because he has access to the many tax shelters and loopholes only available to the rich and so he is not going to pay for the welfare and other giveaways that criminal aliens enjoy
    He also will never live next to them in his lily white bread, walled estate in California.
    That is to say he can afford his point of view.

  • He'd have stayed focussed on creating new interesting products at Apple.

    And he definitely wouldn't have used wishy-washy terms like "problematic."

  • Trump does not have the authority to address the legal status of "Dreamers". Only Congress can do that....something which Trump has asked them to do.

