Apple CEO Says He Has Urged Trump To Address Legal Status of Immigrants; Also Told Him That Tariffs Are Wrong Approach To China (bloomberg.com) 65
Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg Television that he has criticized Donald Trump's approach to trade with China in a recent White House meeting, while also urging the president to address the legal status of immigrants known as Dreamers. From the interview: Cook said his message to Trump focused on the importance of trade and how cooperation between two countries can boost the economy more than nations acting alone. Cook met with Trump in the Oval Office in late April amid a brewing trade war between the U.S. and China. The Trump administration instituted 25 percent tariffs on at least $50 billion worth of products from China, sparking retaliation. In the interview on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations," Cook acknowledged that previous trade policies were flawed but said Trump's move is also problematic. "It's true, undoubtedly true, that not everyone has been advantaged from that -- in either country -- and we've got to work on that," Cook said. "But I felt that tariffs were not the right approach there, and I showed him some more analytical kinds of things to demonstrate why."
Exactly. Trump isn't a republican he is an opportunist.
He's mostly a populist. He'll tell you whatever you want to hear.
Nah, that was Hillary (ref the SNL skits). Trump's been saying stuff a LOT of people don't want to hear, even republicans.
The problem was that there was no alternative, Democrats have more to do with Trump being in the Whitehouse than Republicans do.
Did you forget Trump was a major Democrat donor for 35 years?
Did you forget that time Obama said homosexuality was wrong, and that marriage was between a man and a woman?
Did you forget that time Hillary said homosexuality was wrong, and that marriage was between a man and a woman?
Do you remember that time when they all pivoted when it became convenient for polling?
I remember. Quit being a tribalistic cult member, you fucking imbecile.
Good (Score:2, Insightful)
I voted for Tim Cook for president and am glad his policies will now be implemented.
/sarcasm
WTF? Why would I give a crap about what Cook thinks needs to be done? I voted Trump in because Trump was going to do things I wanted. If Tim wanted his policies to be put into place, perhaps he should have run instead. What is it with liberals that don't run, or can't win elections thinking their ideas should be put into place even if the majority of citizens showed they disagree with them. You all like to say t
Any criticism of Trump is is instant press these days.
That's because he's the president and also because 99% of what he says is flat out fucking stupid.
While that may be true, you can't argue with results.
(And no, the world isn't losing respect for the US because of Trump. If anything the world is treating us with *more* respect because they see that we no longer back down and take whatever shitty deals they give us.)
It's the loud folks on the internet that have no respect for the US. The thing is, they didn't before Trump either.
What world do you live in? In ours it doesn't matter who you vote for but how much money you stuff in his ass.
Whores don't suck you for nice words or cheering for them, they suck you for greenbacks.
Why indeed. (Score:4, Insightful)
How about because he is the CEO of one of America's largest and most successful companies? I suppose you'd rather take economic advice from a senile reality-show host and real estate con-man who had to declare bankruptcy multiple times.
You forget that Apple was on the verge of bankruptcy some years ago and only survived because M$ bailed them out? Cook just inherited Job's revival, they've had nothing really new or good since Job's died. Cook is nothing special.
Also, 4 businesses (out of over a hundred), temporarily going into bankruptcy to reorganize, I think 3 of which were casinos, which at the time were all doing poorly across the country, is not really that horrible of a track record.
All politicians are con-men when you think about
Just to be clear, you're saying that if the FBI, CIA, and NSA finds compelling evidence that a hostile foreign power is interfering in an election, they shouldn't investigate it further if there's any risk at all that a Republican (Democrats apparently don't matter, I don't see you complaining about Comey's Oct
Tariffs have been a tool that works (Score:5, Interesting)
Tim Cook, like so many others, does not seem to understand that Trump's not actually implementing most tariffs, he is just using them as a tool - asking fir China to reduce import fees or else he'll implement the tariffs. Because Trump is kind of crazy, the Chinese can't tell if he will or not so they actually back off.
Trump's use of tariffs as a threat is working [fortune.com].
And Trump is back-pedaling on his stance against Chinese company ZTE, right after the Chinese government agreed to back half the costs of a Indonesia project that will have a Trump branded golf course and hotels.
So, basically, Trump is open to being quite clearly bribed by foreign governments.
Hello, did you read nothing??? (Score:2)
And Trump is back-pedaling on his stance against Chinese company ZTE
It's not called back-pedaling you moron, it's carrot and stick. He used the stick and him "generously" helping ZTE is the carrot, only now the new ZTE will behave - and be grateful to Trump for having been punished!
Do you seriously not see how this works???
right after the Chinese government agreed to back half the costs of a Indonesia project that will have a Trump branded golf course and hotels
Isn't it refreshing to have a president who g
Apple Doesn't Want China Tariffs to Increase? (Score:5, Insightful)
Timmy needs to virtue signal to his base. That's all.
The increased cost on their production, due to raw material costs, is equivalent to a rounding error...
So perhaps there's some other angle. Shock.
So it's possibly humanitarian reasons he wants to continue to have his "products manufactured by forced child laborers"?
So what IS the right approach? (Score:2)
When political opponents say that whatever their political rival is doing is the "wrong approach" but neglect to offer a realistic alternative, my ass begins to twitch.
Tim Cook probably has self-serving reasons to give this advice
... but still? I'd say the libertarian-minded stance would be the same; don't implement tariffs.
The best alternative isn't a "quick fix" like most politicians are seeking. The long-term, best solution, involves encouraging U.S. based startups and small businesses to develop, and to perhaps a lesser extent, to provide some aid for mid-sized businesses too.
If you impose fees on imported goods but your country doesn't offer enough comparable alte
Who gives a crap? (Score:1)
Who cares about Apple? I didn't vote for them. I voted for Trump. I don't agree with Apple's policies and dislike their products immensely. They are not elected officials and should stop pretending they have any authority granted to them.
...I voted for Trump...They are not elected officials and should stop pretending they have any authority granted to them.
As you voted for Trump, turns out you voted for his family and friends too. All his besties are the richest people so there you go.
Hopefully my "bestie" is a bit less publically critical of me then the friends you think Trump has
Also told him, buy iPhones! (Score:2)
Wrong network Tim. (Score:1)
Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg Television
Apple chief executive Tim Cook told Bloomberg Television
Or to put it another way, Cook is speaking to his comforting echo chamber.
Well then (Score:1)
Well, that's lovely. Nobody voted for Tim Cook to implement his ideas on these things, so his political power to do so is zero.
Unless Dems think that Cook should have lots of political power, because he sold lots of stuff and capitalism is great so that's kinda like people voting.
If so, I await their heads exploding, like a 1960s sci fi robot caught in a contradiction
Dreamers (Score:2)
It seems that currently the issue that prevents Dreamers from applying for legal immigration is the question on the immigration forms that requires people to declare if they came to the US illegally in the past and spent time in the US illegally and are subject to 3 or 10 year bans
... Seems the simplest solution is to just update the form and regulations to specify that it only applies to time you were in the US illegally when you were over 18 years old. If you came before you were 18 then you were a chi
Analytics? (Score:1)
Using logic and math on Trump is like buying Nike gift certificates for fish.
Protecting rice bowl. (Score:1)
A company whose business model is to build products with cheap overseas labor and then sell them for inflated prices in the US does not want any tariffs imposed to cut into their profit. Imagine that. Obviously they have all of our best interests at heart.
Who does he think he is ? (Score:2)
Opportunist knocks (Score:1)
Of course Cook is going to say these things as they both serve his own interests.
His taxes are very low because he has access to the many tax shelters and loopholes only available to the rich and so he is not going to pay for the welfare and other giveaways that criminal aliens enjoy
He also will never live next to them in his lily white bread, walled estate in California.
That is to say he can afford his point of view.
I wish Steve Jobs was still alive (Score:1)
He'd have stayed focussed on creating new interesting products at Apple.
And he definitely wouldn't have used wishy-washy terms like "problematic."
Trump does not have authority to address legal s (Score:3)
Actually, he could do a lot with executive orders, Obama acted like a king with them.