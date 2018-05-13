Class Action Suit Filed Against Apple Over the Keyboards in MacBook Pro and MacBook Laptops

Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Posted by msmash from the Apple-declined-to-comment dept.
On Friday, Apple was hit with a class action lawsuit over the butterfly-switch keyboards, found on the current generation MacBook Pro and MacBook lineups, that have plagued its customers since they were released in 2015. The suit, filed in the Northern District Court of California, alleges that Apple "promoted and sold laptops it knew were defective in that they contain a keyboard that is substantially certain to fail prematurely," The Outline reports, and that selling these computers not only directly to its customers but also to third party retailers constitutes a violation of good faith. From the report: The Outline was the first outlet to substantially cover the magnitude of the issue, writing that Apple Geniuses responsible for diagnosing and repairing these Apple computers would benevolently attribute dead keys and double-spacing spacebars to a "piece of dust" stuck under the keyboard. Under Apple's warranty, Geniuses might offer to replace the entire top case of the computer, a process that takes about a week. Out of warranty, it costs about $700 to replace this part on a MacBook Pro. Apple has declined repeatedly to comment on the issue, but directs sufferers to a support page that instructs users how to tilt the computer at an angle, blow canned air under the malfunctioning keys, light candles arranged in the shape of a pentagram, and recite an incantation to Gaia in hopes of fixing their machines. Earlier this month, users kickstarted a petition on Change.org that calls on Apple to recall MacBook Pro units released since late 2016 over the defective keyboard. The petition has garnered about 20,000 signatures. Widely respected iOS developer and Apple commentator Marco Arment tweeted on the news, "We can't know for sure that Apple knew the 2016 keyboards were defective and sold them anyway. But it's hard to see how they couldn't have known. They were released 18 months earlier in the 12" MacBook, and those had the same problems with high failure rates from the start."

  • In most companies, if the first tier of tech support is unable to resolve your issue it gets escalated to a 2nd tier of support personnel. At Apple it gets escalated to black hole, requiring customers to file class actions to get resolution.

      False. Used Apple tech support, they helped me fix issues in the past. Don't lie.

      • The problem is, you go to Apple support and they will just give you the same keyboard that will have the same issue. So you're only extending the problem until just after you don't have a warranty any more, even if you bought the maximum amount of Applecare.

    • It's because Apple doesn't know how to test stuff. They do this over and over again, more so than any other 1st tier company.

      This kind of flaw would have been discovered during routine testing of the keyboard at Lenovo out Dell. They would have aged it, blasted it with dust, tested it in 100% humidity and -10C, dropped all kinds of stuff on it...

      I can only think that Apple is so desperate to keep stuff secret that they have to forgo this. They must have product engineers telling them they need to do it.

      And now they have who knows how many defective keyboards, rivetted to the upper part of the case and battery so replacement is insanely expensive and labour intensive.

    • As if second level at other companies like Dell are that much better than first level. Currently dealing with an entire order of Precision 5520 laptops that won't boot that we received over two months ago, and Dell's support is just useless. I've already personally spent over eighty hours on the phone or on chat with them, and the laptops don't work. Between our IT director yelling at our account exec and our CFO demanding a refund, they've probably spent that much more time between them.

  • I considered getting a new MacBook last year and typed a little on the new keyboards. All in all I felt they were an improvement. I am also the type of person who keeps their devices relatively clean and tidy. Which has me wondering: Are these accusations grounded in facts? Are the new keyboards susceptible to failure due to dust and dirt? What are your experiences if you've got one of those?

    • I haven't had extensive experience with these new keyboards. But my expectation of any keyboard is that it keeps working even if it gets a little dirty. My work laptop (an MSI with a thin "scissor" type keyboard) deals well with dirt, if a breadcrumb works its way under a key and blocks it, I just mash the key to break the crumb and keep working, and vacuum out the debris later. From what I hear, these Apple keyboards are very susceptible to dirt and mashing the keys doesn't help.

    • I considered getting a new MacBook last year and typed a little on the new keyboards. All in all I felt they were an improvement. I am also the type of person who keeps their devices relatively clean and tidy. Which has me wondering: Are these accusations grounded in facts? Are the new keyboards susceptible to failure due to dust and dirt? What are your experiences if you've got one of those?

      Bought a MacBook about a bit over a year and a half ago. Soon after I got it some of the keys started 'collapsing', i.e. the butterfly structures under some of the the keys got caught under some kind of plastic structure the butterfly was attacked to. The keyboard still worked but the affected keys just didn't resist when you pressed them and then pop back up after you released them. Anyway, took it in for a keyboard replacement which they did free of charge and without a word of complaint. It has worked fi

    • Apple has had much worse problems with laptop keyboards in the past, so this is exaggerated.

      My first Apple laptop was a 17" PowerBook in 2003. The G key was obviously broken out of the box. I had to fight to get it replaced and threatening a chargeback on a $3,500 laptop didn't even work. It took about 14 weeks to get it fixed because the part was new and the repair depot didn't have it in stock yet. I bought an iBook to make do while the PowerBook was gone, and I had to replace the keyboard twice. Adm

    • Personally I really don't like the new keyboard, I still use my older 15 inch pro for work and love going back to that keyboard. On the reliability front, I'm not sure what causes the failures (dust or otherwise) but mine failed within 3 months of buying it (which is about 5 months ago now). It was the spacebar that went on mine, it just stopped clicking every few taps. At the same time I had problems with the track pad too, conveniently they have to replace the whole top of the computer (including battery

  • The entire design is defective. (Score:5, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 13, 2018 @10:46AM (#56603572)

    Posting as AC because I work as an Apple service tech during the day.

    These systems are probably the worst computers Apple has ever produced. The failure rate on them is astoundingly bad- so bad in fact, that the shop I work for is thinking about getting out of the Apple repair business just because we can't adequately support our customers when servicing these machines. We want to, but our hands are completely tied. It's a crap shoot if we can even get new chassis in stock these days (the keyboard is riveted to the lower chassis, which also contains the non-removable battery pack and a few other components). More and more we've been having to send the entire machine into Apple for servicing, at which point they just send you back someone else's refurb (yes, really, this is becoming an extremely common occurrence when servicing any of their portables) and you get to go through the whole process again when that inevitably breaks.

    We've been swamped with these machines to the point that it's been clogging up our service centre for other customers with different machines. On any given week, there's as few as 5 machines awaiting parts (or to be shipped to Apple) and as many as 12. It's usually the keyboard that fails- either one or more keys refuse to work properly, or in some cases we've seen the entire board go tits up and totally scramble the input of the keys (ie, C types Z, J becomes backspace, etc). Other failures include bad or cracked touch bars (don't ask me how these get shattered so often, people keep swearing that they opened up their system one day and it was cracked- I'm starting to think the glass is shattering under the thermal stress from being positioned near the hot end of the system) and logic board failures presumably due to overheated components (we can't perform board level service on these machines, but that hasn't stopped me from putting a few systems under a microscope and poking around- there's a few power related ICs that seem to love blowing up and killing the entire system).

    All in all, I've never seen anything like it. Our owner is pissed off enough he's thinking about dropping Apple entirely and pushing our customers to convert. We do service PC laptops, but it's rare we see keyboard issues with those that can't be fixed in 15 minutes using a $30 replacement part. With the MBPs, it's a $900 CAD piece, and you can't just buy one from Apple- you have to go through GSX to requisition one and send back the old part after you've removed it (they REALLY don't want spare parts getting out onto the second hand market). But again, that's assuming they're even in stock. The last time I was able to order a lower chassis was three weeks ago, and we've had to ship in about two dozen systems since then (which won't come back for 1-2 weeks).

    Anyways, if you want my professional opinion- stay away from these machines. They're defective by design and Apple is clearly buckling under the service load (we're seeing something similar with the iMac Pro as well). I don't know what the fuck they're smoking over there these days, but it's nothing good. A keyboard should not be an integral part of a computer like this. It should be easily removable and serviced without having to scrap half the chassis in the process. Apple fucked up big time here, and it's finally swinging around to bite them in the ass. They won't admit it though, it's more likely you'll see some reference to a vague repair program in a few months promising to fix "affected" machines (hint: they're all affected).

      Itâ(TM)s an inevitable result of the cult of thinness. I miss the 2012 MacBooks that were actually designed for professionals.

      • I recently bought a 2013 MBP instead of a new one. I refuse to pay 2x more for a laptop that is 2x worse. Better to prop the second hand market than these greedy fucks that work today at Apple.

      Wish I had mod points. this should be up-voted. I have a 2016 mbp, and let me tell you the keyboard does really, really suck.

    • Most of Apple's recent products are "defective or crippled by design." iPhones without headphone jacks. MacBooks with only one port, to be used for charging and USB. Soldered-on SSD and RAM, making upgrades and recovery after a motherboard failure difficult. (You can't just pop out the SSD and stick it in a sled.)

      If Cook and Ive joined Jobs, Apple's ecosystem would likely improve. Fuck "courage." Build products that are actually functional.

  • Are you sure you are holding it right?
  • Recently, I was prompted to install an OSX update. It bricked my laptop on reboot. Fortunately the installer was on a separate partition and I could boot back into the previous OS, but I have NEVER seen such shitty software releases from Apple in 14 years of usage. Ever since Steve died the company is ruder-less.

      Technically, it didn't "brick" because you could still boot from the extra partition or even USB drive. "Bricking" can only happen in terms of corrupted BIOS or if Apple adopted the boneheaded lockdown of the iDevices.
      • I've seen the 10.13.4 update cause a boot failure and flashing question mark. Yes, you can the machine going again by booting with the Option key down and selecting the original partition (so it's not a brick), but it gives you a brief moment of panic. It's a "point update" for pete's sake (10.13.4 -> 10.13.4) that, in the best of circumstances, seems to take like 30 minutes and 3-4 reboots on new hardware. It's bizarre.

    Gone are the days when a corporation would acknowledge a problem and fix it. Now it takes lawsuits to get anything done. It would've been cheaper for Apple to acknowledge and fix the issue. As another poster stated, the 2nd tier of Apple's support is the class action lawsuit.
  • I can confirm that Apple is censoring posts about the lawsuit on their forums. I had posts deleted for mentioning it in a thread about the keyboard problems. If history is a good indication, that means they are aware these is a problem and it will follow the typical Apple playbook, which unfolds step by step through 1-2 years on every issue: - Deny there is a problem, attempt censorship - Blame the users - When users get fed up, receive lawsuit notifications. - Admit that some units are defective, but cl
  • Both are deal-killers for me. I have a 2014 MBP and it's fine but Apple would have to fix these two issues for me to upgrade. I just bought a 1 TB SSD and 4 GB of RAM to add to an old 17 inch 2008 MBP - better keyboard than everything that has come after. I usually hook up a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Blues to my systems and only use the built-in keyboard when I'm at a coffee shop or otherwise mobile. So Apple: 1) fix the keyboards, 2) fix the video, 3) update the Mini, 4) Update the Pro. Give a li

