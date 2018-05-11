Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


North Korean Hackers Are Now Developing iPhone Spy Tools (forbes.com) 15

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
An anonymous reader shares a report: Probing the bowels of what he believed to be North Korean hacking architecture, American cybersecurity researcher Darien Huss found an outlier: iPhone software. It appeared at first glance to be a fairly mundane program, a mobile device management (MDM) tool. Such apps are typically used for businesses to remotely monitor and control employees' phones. But, according to Huss, it's most likely one of, if not the only, example of North Korean spyware for Apple's smartphone.

It's unlikely the MDM app was anything other than malicious, said Huss, an employee of cybersecurity company Proofpoint. Tellingly, it was located on a server believed to contain other hacking tools, in particular those for Microsoft Windows, that he'd linked to one of the bigger North Korean hacking groups, the researcher explained to Forbes. If the iPhone tool is indeed a piece of spyware, Huss hasn't seen it used yet. He believes it's currently in development by that North Korean-linked hacker crew, though Proofpoint declined to provide additional details on his research.

  • Couldn't come up with a better lead in?
  • This isn't even news. It would be news if they _weren't_ making phone hacking tools. This is just more propaganda to lead up to a war. Right now it's pretty innocuous because it's just getting started, but if the media keeps falling in line behind the administration we're gonna have Iraq II: Electric Boogaloo.

    They're doing the same thing with Iran, btw. Don't fall for it.

      by dj245 ( 732906 )

      It seems like a whole lot of propaganda to me. North Korea is apparently broke as hell, their people are starving, the economy is in shambles, their military is outdated, and the nuclear facility collapsed so that means their negotiation position is nothing. At the same time, they are cybersecurity masterminds, capable of cyber activities meeting or exceeding the CIA's. This dichotomy could be true, but it is more reasonable that it isn't.

      If I was running a cyberwarfare program, North Korea would be t

  • because North Korea can hack and IPhone and they can't. [wikipedia.org]

